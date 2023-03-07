Official: Non-toxic stimulant used in serial poisoning of Iran school girls

Mostafa Ghanei, with the committee set up to investigate the mysterious case, said scientific research was launched in the country since the first reports of intoxication emerged and it was established that the substance used to intoxicate the students was not lethal.

“It was clear that we are dealing with a stimulant,” which investigations showed was “non-toxic” and could inflict little damage,” he said.

“Until today, no long-term complications have been observed” as a result of intoxications, he said.

Authorities have so far confirmed dozens of attacks on girls’ schools in the capital Tehran and several other cities across the nation in recent months.

The incidents have caused panic and anger among the families of students.

On Monday, Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei called the issue of poisoning of school girls a “major crime and unforgivable” and called on officials to seriously investigate it.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has blamed the country’s enemies for the attacks.