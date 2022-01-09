NIOC: Iran has regained part of oil market share

However, the CEO of the National Iranian Oil Company refused to provide any figures, saying, “I only can say that the sale of oil and gas condensates has grown very well compared to the previous administration.”

Khojasteh Mehr spoke about how Iran neutralizes oil sanctions, saying Iran does not believe that there are only a few countries on earth, so there are other ways to communicate with the world.

He added, “If we succeed and follow exactly the rules and mechanisms of the international market, we can lift the sanctions and sell our oil”.