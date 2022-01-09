Sunday, January 9, 2022
type here...
BusinessEnergyIFP Exclusive

NIOC: Iran has regained part of oil market share

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran to Publicly Sell Shares of Four State-Owned Oil Refineries

More Articles

Avatar of IFP Editorial Staff
IFP Editorial Staffhttps://ifpnews.com/ifp-editorial-staff
The IFP Editorial Staff is composed of dozens of skilled journalists, news-writers, and analysts whose works are edited and published by experienced editors specialized in Iran News. The editor of each IFP Service is responsible for the report published by the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website, and can be contacted through the ways mentioned in the "IFP Editorial Staff" section.
The CEO of the National Iranian Oil Company, NIOC, has said in the thirteenth government, Iran regained part of the oil market share it lost due to sanctions and it is now getting paid for any amount of crude that it sells. Mohsen Khojasteh Mehr added that part of Iran’s oil sales is done by the private sector and that the country’s oil revenues have increased significantly in recent months. He also said all the revenues from the sale of Iranian oil have been received and there are no overdue oil revenues in the 13th government.

However, the CEO of the National Iranian Oil Company refused to provide any figures, saying, “I only can say that the sale of oil and gas condensates has grown very well compared to the previous administration.”

Khojasteh Mehr spoke about how Iran neutralizes oil sanctions, saying Iran does not believe that there are only a few countries on earth, so there are other ways to communicate with the world.

He added, “If we succeed and follow exactly the rules and mechanisms of the international market, we can lift the sanctions and sell our oil”.

Previous articleManaging editor of Iranian paper convicted
Next articleVaccines keeping Covid-19 fatalities low in Iran

Latest article

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Tags

Iran-US RelationsNuclear Deal (JCPOA)Iran Newspapers HeadlinesMohammad Javad ZarifIran SanctionsIran in Photos

Editor Picks