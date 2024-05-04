Newly-discovered martyrs’ bodies receive hero’s welcome in Iranian cities

The funeral processions were held in Isfahan, Mashhad, Lorestan, South Khorassan provinces and in the capital city of Tehran

Thousands of mourners braved the rain to commemorate the martyrs concurrent with the martyrdom anniversary of the 6th Shia Imam, Jafa’ar al-Sadiq (PBUH).

Hundreds of thousands of Iranians were martyred in the war with the former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein’s regime that broke out in 1980 and lasted for eight years.

The bodies of a large number of the martyrs never returned home.