Netanyahu and Trump discuss ‘Iranian threat’

Netanyahu spoke with Trump to congratulate the Republican leader on his US presidential election victory, the Israeli leader’s office announced.

“The conversation was warm and cordial,” Netanyahu’s office said in a statement.

The two discussed “the Iranian threat” and the need to work together for Israel’s security, the statement added.

Earlier, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz congratulated Trump on his election “victory” and stressed Tel Aviv’s alliance with Washington would stand firm against their arch-foe Tehran.

“Congratulations to president-elect Donald Trump on his historic victory. Together we’ll strengthen the US-Israel alliance, bring back the hostages, and stand firm to defeat the axis of evil led by Iran,” he wrote on Twitter.

On October 26, Israeli fighter jets used US-controlled airspace over Iraq to fire projectiles at military installations in Iran’s Tehran, Khuzestan, and Ilam provinces.

The General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces confirmed that a significant number of the missiles were intercepted, and the Israeli warplanes were blocked from entering Iran’s airspace.

Iran has stressed it is resolved to respond to the act of aggression and will not abandon its right.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on Saturday warned the United States and Israel that they will definitely receive a teeth-breaking response for their assault.