Sunday, December 19, 2021
type here...
PoliticsNuclearIFP Exclusive

Negotiators in Vienna know next right steps: Russia

By IFP Editorial Staff

More Articles

Avatar of IFP Editorial Staff
IFP Editorial Staffhttps://ifpnews.com/ifp-editorial-staff
The IFP Editorial Staff is composed of dozens of skilled journalists, news-writers, and analysts whose works are edited and published by experienced editors specialized in Iran News. The editor of each IFP Service is responsible for the report published by the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website, and can be contacted through the ways mentioned in the "IFP Editorial Staff" section.
The Russian envoy to the Vienna talks aimed at lifting the anti-Iran US sanctions says the way is now open to revise the existing documents.

Mikhail Ulyanov said the key result of the seventh round of talks in Vienna was that ground has been prepared to revise the documents available on the negotiating table.

The negotiators have got used to each other, said Ulyanov, who is also Russia’s representative to international organizations in Vienna.

He said “we and the Western sides” have come to better realize what the next right steps will be.

The top diplomat added none of the negotiators was trying to undermine the first six round of negotiations.

Ulyanov said negotiators showed a respectful approach toward the new elements in Iran’s position.

“This was very important and we achieved it,” he said.

He added the next round of negotiations will be held in late December or early January next year, though no exact date has been set, yet.

He underlined cooperation between the Russian and American delegations at the talks is pragmatic and based on the two countries’ interests.

He said Moscow and Washington are interested in the revival of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and the lifting of the sanctions imposed on Iran during the tenure of Donald Trump, the former US president.

Previous articleUrmia, capital of Iran’s West Azerbaijan Province covered in snow
Next articleCovid deaths hit lowest level in a year

Latest article

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Tags

Iran-US RelationsNuclear Deal (JCPOA)Iran Newspapers HeadlinesMohammad Javad ZarifIran SanctionsIran in Photos

Editor Picks