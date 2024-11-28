NATO chief says Ukraine not in strong position to negotiate with Russia

In an interview with Fox News’s Brian Kilmeade, Rutte stressed the importance of striking a favorable deal for Ukraine, saying it will set a precedent for nations who have similar goals to Russia.

“I think that’s crucial that we have a good deal because the whole world will be watching what type of deal will be struck between Russia and Ukraine when it comes to it,” Rutte said.

“We have to make sure that Ukraine is in a position of more strength than they are at the moment,” Rutte added, “so that a deal can be struck which is favorable not to the Russians — and therefore to China, North Korea and Iran — because they all will be watching.”

Rutte pointed to Chinese President Xi Jinping as someone who will be following the power dynamics that emerge from any negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.

“He’ll be very much interested who comes out on top of this,” Rutte said about Xi.

“And if it is the Russians, that will pose a threat long term, so we have to make sure that Ukraine is in a position where they can start these talks, and obviously then we have to take it step by step, make sure that Vladimir Putin comes on board,” he added.

Rutte, in the interview, presented himself as aligned with President-elect Donald Trump, who said throughout his campaign that he would end the Russia-Ukraine war before he even enters office. He added he spoke to Trump last Friday and praised him for pushing NATO to spend more on defense, saying Trump “is right” to do so.

Rutte sidestepped a question on whether he is prepared to get Putin to the negotiating table — or whether he expects Trump to do so — saying instead that it would be a collective effort once Ukraine is in a stronger position to begin talks.

“We have to make sure … that Ukrainians can discuss the future of their country from this position of strength, so that has to be Ukraine to the table,” Rutte said.

“But they will only do that when they feel that they can get something out of that.”

“At this moment, they are really on the back foot,” he added about Ukraine.

Rutte stated he is confident that he and the Trump administration will convince Putin to negotiate.

“We will be able to get Putin to the table because he will sense that, ultimately, it is in his interest not to continue the fight.”

Rutte shot down the possibility of deploying NATO troops to the region — as Russia gains support from allied countries’ militant groups.

“You do not want to get in a direct confrontation with allies being a party to the conflict. I don’t think that is wise,” Rutte continued.

“What you need to do is to make sure that the Ukrainians can take this fight forward, can make sure that they get in a position of strength whenever it gets to talks, and that means that we have to supply them with the weapons they need to do that, to get in a position of strength, whenever the talk starts.”

“But then clearly, we have to make sure that the deal being struck is a good deal, and that we do not give in to Iran, China, North Korea and Russia,” Rutte added, noting, “It is really crucial for the future of all of us to make sure that that doesn’t happen.”