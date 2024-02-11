Sunday, February 11, 2024
type here...
Media WireEurope

NATO chief says Russia prepares its economy for a long war

By IFP Media Wire
Jens Stoltenberg

Moscow prepares its economy for a long war, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has said, calling on Europe to increase its arms production to support Ukraine and prevent “potentially decades of confrontation” with Russia.

“Because Russia is gearing its entire economy towards war, we also have to do more for our security,” Stoltenberg said in an interview with the German daily Welt am Sonntag.

Stressing that NATO is not looking for a war in Russia, he stated: “But we have to prepare ourselves for a confrontation that could last decades.”

“If (Russian President Vladimir) Putin wins in Ukraine, there is no guarantee that Russian aggression will not spread to other countries,” he continued, adding that supporting Ukraine and investing to advance the alliance’s military capabilities are the best defensive tools against Russia.

“We need to restore and expand our industrial base more quickly so that we can increase deliveries to Ukraine and replenish our own stocks,” the NATO secretary general said.

“This means switching from slow production in times of peace to fast production, as is necessary in conflict,” he added.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks