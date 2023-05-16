Muslim devotees mourn Imam Jafar Sadeq on martyrdom anniversary 

The mourners walked from the city’s Shohada Square to the Holy Shrine of Imam Reza, the eighth Shia Imam, in the city on Tuesday.
The day was a national holiday in Iran.
Here is a selection of images from the procession in Mashhad.
A group of Muslim devotees known as the Sadeqiyoun Society have held a procession to mark the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Jafar Sadeq, the sixth Shia Imam, in Mashhad, northeastern Iran.
The mourners walked from the city’s Shohada Square to the Holy Shrine of Imam Reza, the eighth Shia Imam, in the city on Tuesday.
The day was a national holiday in Iran.
Here is a selection of images from the procession in Mashhad.