Tuesday, May 16, 2023
type here...
ReligionIFP Exclusive

Muslim devotees mourn Imam Jafar Sadeq on martyrdom anniversary 

By IFP Editorial Staff

A group of Muslim devotees known as the Sadeqiyoun Society have held a procession to mark the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Jafar Sadeq, the sixth Shia Imam, in Mashhad, northeastern Iran. 

The mourners walked from the city’s Shohada Square to the Holy Shrine of Imam Reza, the eighth Shia Imam, in the city on Tuesday.

The day was a national holiday in Iran.

Here is a selection of images from the procession in Mashhad.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks