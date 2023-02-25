MP urges Iran Foreign Ministry to play more active role in FATF case

Shahriar Heydari, a member of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, said both accession and non-accession to the FATF will entail consequences.

But in any case, the Foreign Ministry should study the benefits and explain all aspects to the Expediency Discernment Council, he said.

“I believe that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs should be more active in the FATF project and convince the Expediency Council, Parliament and public opinion” in that regard, the lawmaker said.

As of June 2022, Iran, along with North Korea and Myanmar, was on the FATF’s blacklist, officially known as the “Call for Action.” The FATF recently suspended Russia’s membership on the one-year anniversary of its war on Ukraine.

The global organization says Iran is sponsoring “terrorist” groups by supporting (resistance) movements such as Hamas in the Gaza Strip and Hezbollah in Lebanon.