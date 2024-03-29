Friday, March 29, 2024
Mourners bid farewell to IRGC member killed in Syria

By IFP Editorial Staff

People took part on Thursday in the funeral procession for a high-ranking member of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC)’s Quds Force who was killed in Israel’s air raids in Syria. 

The mourners in the city of Karaj, near the capital Tehran, carried the body of Behrouz Vahedi who was assassinated in an Israeli attack in the Syrian city of Deir ez-Zor in eastern Syria, on Tuesday morning.

Vahedi was a member of the Quds Force’s Holy Shrines Defenders in the city to help the Syrian government in its anti-terror operations.

He is survived by his 2-year-old son and his wife.

Israel occasionally carries out airstrikes against Iranian forces in Syria who are on an advisory mission in the country at the request of the Syrian government to confront the remnants of militant groups including Daesh.

