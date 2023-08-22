Moscow considers Tehran strategic partner: Russian army commander

Heading a military delegation, Heidari arrived in Moscow to discuss cooperation between Iranian and Russian ground forces.

During the meeting, Heidari stated his force is ready to boost military cooperation with Russia.

The Russian commander, for his part, said his country regards Iran as one of the key countries in West Asia and a strategic partner of Moscow.

Salyukov added that intensive political talks are underway between Tehran and Moscow aimed at improving relations.

The two commanders discussed military cooperation and interaction aimed at the implementation of projects that are supposed to improve the combat readiness of the Iranian and Russian armed forces.

Heidari and Salyukov agreed to continue to promote mutual ties between the ground forces of the two countries in various fields.

Prior to the meeting, the Iranian commander, accompanied by Salyukov, visited the tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the Kremlin Wall in the Alexander Garden and laid a wreath to honor them.

Heidari also plans to tour a number of military training institutions of Russia’s ground forces and military-industrial complexes in Moscow.

On Monday, Iran put on display its domestically-manufactured Ababil ballistic missile for the first time, alongside a range of other cutting-edge Iranian military equipment, including drones and electronic warfare systems at Russia’s Army-2023 International Military-Technical Forum in Patriot Park near Moscow.

For the first time, Iran also showcased a replica of its Tactical Sayayd air defense system in the Russian exhibition.

Iranian military experts and technicians have in recent years made great progress in developing a broad range of military equipment, making the Armed Forces self-sufficient in the defense sector.

Iranian officials have repeatedly said that the Islamic Republic will not hesitate to build up its defense capabilities, emphasizing that such abilities are entirely meant for the purpose of defense and will be never subject to negotiations.

Iran has previously reiterated that its military and defense ties with Russia sit in the framework of mutual interests of the two states and are not against any third country.