Moscow says its response to attacks with Western missiles on Russian soil to be felt

“The Kiev regime’s use of long-range projectiles for attacks on our territory will mean the direct involvement of the US and its satellites in combat against Russia, as well as a radical change in the conflict’s essence and nature. In this event, Russia’s response will be appropriate and tangible,” the diplomat noted.

She added that “it is not yet clear whether such news is based on official sources”.

“One thing is obvious: amid the failures of the Kiev regime, its Western handlers are banking on the utmost escalation of the hybrid war unleashed against Russia, trying to attain the illusory goal of ‘strategically defeating Moscow.’ However, no matter how much Zelensky and his henchmen hope and pray for it, there is no ‘wonder-weapon’ capable of affecting the course of the special military operation,” Zakharova continued.

The statement from the Russian Foreign Ministry comes amid unconfirmed reports that US President Joe Biden has authorized Kiev to use American-supplied ATACMS missiles to target sites inside Moscow’s pre-2014 borders.

While the White House has neither confirmed nor denied the claim, the very possibility of such a policy shift has elicited a strong reaction from Moscow.