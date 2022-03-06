Morning prayers held in Saudi Arabia without social distancing

The Saudi government has abolished the need for social distancing in holding prayers in all mosques, and today users posted images of congregational prayers in Mecca and Medina. However, all worshipers were required to wear masks.

Meanwhile, for the first time since the Covid pandemic, the management of the holy shrines in Mecca and Medina has spread carpets in the mosques and courtyards.

On Saturday, the Saudi Interior Ministry ordered the cancellation of some preventive measures related to the pandemic, which included the end of social distancing in all indoor areas.

It also announced that it was no longer necessary to present a negative PCR test to enter the country.

So far, 747,119 people have been infected with Covid in Saudi Arabia. The disease has killed more than 9,000 people. Also, the kingdom has imported 61 million 405 thousand doses of vaccine to contain the disease.