Saturday, March 11, 2023
IFP ExclusiveHealthcareSelected

More ‘Red’ cities on Iran’s color-coded Covid map amid surge in infections

By IFP Editorial Staff
COVID in Iran

The number of “red” or “high risk” cities is on the rise on Iran’s color-coded coronavirus tracking map, as more patients are diagnosed with Covid-19, the disease caused by the virus.

According to the latest updates to the map, released by the Health Ministry on Friday, the number of “red” cities rose from 1 to 4.

Meanwhile, 23 cities were also classified as “orange,” where there is a “moderately elevated” risk of infection with the respiratory disease, up from 13.

The number of “yellow” or “low risk” cities also increased from 118 to 186, while the number of “blue” cities, where the situation is normal, decreased from 316 to 235.

Over the past days, officials have reported a rise in the number of infections with coronavirus.

On Friday, the Health Ministry reported 448 cases of infection, with 8 deaths.

Over 144,940 people have so far lost their lives to the respiratory disease in Iran since the coronavirus emerged in the country in early 2020.

