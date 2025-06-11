IFP ExclusiveIncidents

Methanol plant fire in southern Iran leaves 3 dead, 10 injured

By IFP Editorial Staff
A fire and explosion at the Kaveh Methanol Petrochemical Plant in Bandar Dayyer, Bushehr Province, has left at least three people dead and ten others injured, according to local emergency officials. The incident occurred around 11:05 a.m. on Wednesday.

Seyed Hassan Mousavi, head of Bushehr’s Emergency Medical Services, confirmed that the injured have been transferred to regional hospitals. He warned that due to the scale of the fire, the number of casualties could rise.

According to the National Crisis Management Organization, the explosion took place aboard a methanol transport vessel docked at the company’s pier.

Emergency teams, including two helicopters, firefighting units from the Ports Authority and nearby towns of Dayyer and Kangan, as well as the plant’s HSE teams, were immediately dispatched to the scene to contain the blaze.

The fire reportedly resulted in five injuries, three of whom later died in hospital.

Following the incident, Iran’s First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref contacted Bushehr Governor Arsalan Zare to receive updates on the response efforts. He emphasized the need for swift medical attention for the injured and a thorough investigation into the cause of the incident.

