Massive fire forces closure of Iran’s Anzali free zone

By IFP Editorial Staff

A major fire broke out in the Venus Complex within the Anzali Free Zone in the northern Iranian province of Guilan, forcing authorities to shut down the entire area and restrict public access until further notice.

Mehdi Kazemian, spokesperson for the Anzali Free Zone Organization, confirmed the closure and stated that firefighting efforts are still underway.

“Due to the scale of the blaze, we have not yet been able to fully contain the fire. All access routes to the area have been blocked for safety reasons,” he said.

Kazemian urged residents and tourists to refrain from traveling to the zone until the fire is brought under control and normal conditions are restored.

According to the head of the Gilan Red Crescent, no casualties have been reported so far, and firefighting teams remain on the scene working to extinguish the flames.

