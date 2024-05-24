Friday, May 24, 2024
Massive crowd in Maragheh bids farewell to East Azarbaijan governor who died in president copter crash

By IFP Editorial Staff
A large number of mourners took to the streets in the northwestern Iranian city of Maragheh on Friday to take part in the funeral ceremony of East Azarbaijan province’s governor Malek Rahmati who died in the helicopter crash on Sunday along with President Ebrahim Raisi and six other companions.

The aerial footage showed that the streets were packed with people.

Iranian Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi was among the ranking participants in the funeral procession.

He said the demise of the president and his entourage, including Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, beamed the Iranians’ unity to the world.

The initial report on the fatal crash, released by the General Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces, confirms that the accident happened after the helicopter hit the mountain and caught fire and rules out the possibility of any plot.

