Friday, September 30, 2022
type here...
Media WireWorldAsia

Many killed, injured in suicide bomb blast in Kabul

By IFP Media Wire
Taliban Afghanistan

A suicide bomb attack on an education center in the Afghan capital Kabul has killed at least 19 people, most of whom are believed to be young women.

The explosion took place at the Kaaj education center, in a predominantly Hazara neighborhood.

Students were taking a practice university entrance exam Friday morning when the blast first took place, Kabul Police Spokesman Khalid Zadran told CNN.

Videos posted online and photos published by local media showed bloodied victims being carried away from the scene.

Police confirmed at least 19 people were killed and 27 others were injured.

Further details of the attack were not immediately available, although the official death toll was expected to rise.

There has been no claim of responsibility for the attack.

“Security teams have reached the site, the nature of the attack and the details of the casualties will be released later,” interior ministry spokesman Abdul Nafy Takor tweeted.

“Attacking civilian targets proves the enemy’s inhuman cruelty and lack of moral standards,” he added.

A string of attacks in Kabul have claimed dozens of lives in recent weeks.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks