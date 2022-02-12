Saturday, February 12, 2022
type here...
WorldMiddle EastPersian GulfMedia Wire

Manama confirms Israeli officer to be stationed in Bahrain

By IFP Media Wire
Avatar of IFP Media Wire
IFP Media Wire
Reports and views published in the Media Wire section have been retrieved from other news agencies and websites, and do not necessarily reflect the opinion of the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website. The IFP may change the headlines of the reports in a bid to make them compatible with its own style of covering Iran News, and does not make any changes to the content. The source and URL of all reports and news stories are mentioned at the bottom of each article.

More Articles

Bahrain's Foreign Ministry confirmed media reports on Saturday that an Israeli officer will be stationed in the tiny Persian Gulf country, according to the state news agency.

The appointment will be related to the work of an unnamed international coalition of more than 34 countries, the report said.

Bahrain also added that the coalition’s task includes securing freedom of navigation in the territorial waters of the region, protecting international trade and confronting piracy and terrorism.

Earlier media reports said Israel would send a naval officer to an official posting in Bahrain, the first time an Israeli military officer has been posted to an Arab country.

Relations between Bahrain and Israel have improved significantly in recent years, with the two countries officially establishing diplomatic relations in September 2020. The so-called “normalization” agreement was brokered by former US President Donald Trump, who announced its signing from the White House.

In 2021, Bahrain dispatched its first ambassador to Israel, while Israel opened an embassy in Bahrain’s capital.

Previous articleAdvocates call US freezing Afghan assets “theft”
Next articleTehran Bazaar fire extinguished

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Tags

Iran-US RelationsNuclear Deal (JCPOA)Iran Newspapers HeadlinesMohammad Javad ZarifIran SanctionsIran in Photos

Editor Picks