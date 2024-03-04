Monday, March 4, 2024
type here...
Media WireAmericasMiddle East

Majority of Americans disapprove of Biden’s policy regarding Gaza war: Survey

By IFP Media Wire
Joe Biden

Sixty percent of Americans disapprove of US President Joe Biden's handling of the conflict in the besieged Gaza Strip, while 42% think Israel has gone too far in its push to fight Palestinian movement Hamas in the tiny enclave, a poll conducted by The Wall Street Journal showed.

At the same time, 19% of respondents said Israel had not gone far enough, and 24% said Israel’s response was about right, the poll found on Sunday.

The poll also revealed growing sympathy among US residents for the Palestinian people, as 33% of respondents said the United States is doing too little to help the Palestinians. In addition, 30% of Americans think that the US is doing too much to help Israel.

The poll was conducted from February 21-28 and surveyed 1,500 people.

Israel has launched a deadly offensive on the Gaza Strip following a cross-border incursion by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7. The ensuing Israeli bombardment has killed 30,410 people and injured 71,700 others with mass destruction and shortages of necessities.

The Israeli war has pushed 85% of Gaza’s population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, while 60% of the enclave’s infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks