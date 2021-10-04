Magnitude 5.7 quake hits Western Iran

An earthquake measuring 5.7 on the Richter scale has rocked Western Iran.

The quake hit at a depth of 10 kilometers near the city of Chelgerd in Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari province, causing damage to some residential buildings.

There have been reports of a number of injuries in the earthquake which was also felt in the provinces of Khouzestan, Lorestan and Isfahan.

Kuhrang County Governor Morteza Zamanpour says assessment teams have been sent to the area and all city departments have been put on alert.