Live Updates: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 9

Russia jail those spreading ‘fake’ information about army

The lower house of the Russian parliament has passed a law which makes it a jailable offence to spread “fake” information about the armed forces.

The law, passed by the State Duma in the third and final reading, introduces fines and jail terms for those who intentionally spread false information about the armed forces that has a serious impact, according to a statement by the lower house.

Moscow stock exchange to remain closed

The Russian government has announced the Moscow stock exchange will remain closed through at least March 8.

The exchange was closed on February 28 as Russia’s economy went into free fall after Western sanctions. The exchange was originally closed until March 5.

‘No leak’ detected at Ukraine nuclear plant

The Ukrainian nuclear regulator has announced that no leaks of radiation have been detected at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, which caught fire overnight during a battle with Russian troops.

“Changes in the radiation situation have not been registered,” the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate of Ukraine stated.

Russia curbs access to BBC, Deutsche Welle & other media

Russia’s media watchdog says it has restricted access to several independent media websites, including the BBC, following a request from prosecutors.

Roskomnadzor announced other websites that it was limiting access to are the independent news website Meduza, German broadcaster Deutsche Welle, and the Russian-language website of the US-funded Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, Svoboda.

Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant captured by Russian troops

The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Energodar has reportedly been seized by Russian forces after it came under attack earlier in the night.

The plant was targeted by Russian rockets and gunfire on Thursday, causing a fire onsite and worries over radiation levels.

Citing Ukrainian officials, Reuters is reporting it is now under Russian control.

The plant is Europe’s largest for nuclear power and accounts for 25 percent of Ukraine’s electricity.

IAEA: Nuclear power plant essential equipment unaffected & no change in radiation levels

Essential equipment at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant was unaffected after a fire there, with no change in radiation levels, the International Atomic Energy Agency said on Friday, citing the country’s regulatory authorities.

Ukraine had said the plant in the city was shelled overnight, the IAEA added.

“The Ukraine regulatory authority said a fire at the site had not affected ‘essential’ equipment and plant personnel were taking mitigatory actions,” it said, adding, “There was no reported change in radiation levels at the plant.”

Zelensky accuses Russia of ‘nuclear terror’

Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Moscow of resorting to “nuclear terror” and wanting to “repeat” the Chernobyl disaster after he stated Russian forces shot at a nuclear power plant.

“No country other than Russia has ever fired on nuclear power units. This is the first time in our history. In the history of mankind. The terrorist state now resorted to nuclear terror,” he noted in a video message.

Johnson to seek UN Security Council meeting

The office of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he will seek an emergency UN Security Council meeting after Russian troops attacked Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and sparked a fire.

Johnson’s office announced he spoke to Volodymyr Zelensky in the early hours of the morning. He noted Britain will raise the issue immediately with Russia and close partners.

Johnson’s office added he and Zelensky agreed that Russia must immediately cease attacking and allow emergency services unfettered access to the plant. The two agree a ceasefire is essential.

Scholz calls for ceasefire

A ceasefire and further negotiations for a retreat of Russian troops from Ukraine are urgently needed to help de-escalate the situation in the country, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz says.

“However unrealistic this may seem right now, we must not fail to try to do that,” the chancellor told the German ZDF broadcaster, adding, “What is going on right now is a war against the Ukrainian people.”

Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant fire extinguished

The fire at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has been put out, according to a statement from the Ukrainian State Emergency Service on Friday.

Zelensky urges world leaders to stop Russia “before this becomes a nuclear disaster”

In a Facebook post early Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of intentionally firing at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, after a fire broke out at the facility following heavy shelling from Russian forces.

Ukrainian authorities say the power plant has not sustained any critical damage, and that radiation levels are currently normal, though the situation remains fluid and firefighters continue to battle the blaze.

“Russian tanks are shooting at the atomic blocks equipped with thermal imagers. They know what they are shooting at. They’ve been preparing for this (attack),” he said in the post.

Zelensky also referred to the Chernobyl tragedy and its victims in the post.

“For all Ukrainians, for all Europeans, for all people who know the word ‘Chernobyl’, how many victims there were,” he added.

Ukraine tells IAEA essential equipment was not affected at Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said in a tweet on Friday that “essential” equipment at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant site has not been affected by the fire, according to Ukrainian authorities.

It added that the “plant personnel (are) taking mitigatory actions.”

Zaporizhzhia spokesperson: Fighting stopped near power plant & radiation levels are currently normal

Fighting has stopped near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and background radiation levels are currently normal as a fire continued at the facility, a spokesperson at the plant said.

Spokesperson Andrii Tuz added the plant has not sustained any critical damage, although only one power generation unit out of six is operational.

Kharkiv mayor: Russia “intentionally trying to eliminate Ukrainian people”

The mayor of Kharkiv, the northeastern city under siege by Russian forces, told CNN on Friday the Russian military is “intentionally trying to eliminate Ukrainian people” as it targets civilian spaces.

“The situation is extremely difficult,” Mayor Ihor Terekhov said, adding, “To date, Kharkiv has been hard impacted by continuous bombardment. Planes are flying constantly, (rockets) are being launched, grenades are launched, and residential houses are being hit.”

There are no Ukrainian troops stationed in the residential blocks, according to Terekhov.

“That means that they are purposefully hitting the residential buildings,” he continued.

While many residents are taking shelter, “a great number” have been killed, Terekhov said, adding that many are wounded and in hospital.

The state emergency services in Ukraine on Thursday morning said 34 civilians in the Kharkiv region had been killed in just 24 hours, and another 285 injured.

Biden gets update on Ukraine nuclear plant fire from Zelensky

US President Joe Biden spoke with Volodymyr Zelenskyy to receive an update on the fire at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the White House has said.

Biden joined Zelenskyy “in urging Russia to cease its military activities in the area and allow firefighters and emergency responders to access the site”, the statement reads.

Biden also received an update on the situation from the US Energy Department’s under secretary for nuclear security, it added.

Ukraine reports “no change in radiation levels” at Zaporizhzhia

Ukraine’s nuclear regulator told the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) there is “no change reported in radiation levels at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant site”, the IAEA tweeted.

Ukrainian officials stated early Friday a fire had broken out at the nuclear plant as Russian forces attacked “from all sides”, with firefighters unable to reach the site.

IAEA is in contact with Ukrainian authorities over nuclear plant fire

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) announced it is “aware of reports of shelling at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant”, and that it was in contact with Ukrainian authorities about the situation.

Ukraine FM: Russian army “firing from all sides” on Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

The Russian army is “firing from all sides upon Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the largest nuclear power plant in Europe”, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba tweeted on Friday.

“Russians must IMMEDIATELY cease the fire, allow firefighters, establish a security zone!” Kuleba stressed.

Firefighters unable to reach fire at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Firefighters are unable to reach the fire at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, according to the mayor of the nearby town of Enerhodar, Dmytro Orlov, in a Facebook post.

“The Zaporizhzhia Power Plant is notifying of a threat at the first block of the power plant! The fire at the plant is continuing. The firefighters cannot reach the location of the fire,” he posted.

Fire breaks out at nuclear power plant in Ukraine

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine is on fire, according to Dmytro Orlov, the mayor of the nearby town of Enerhodar.

“A threat to world security!!! As a result of relentless shelling by the enemy of the buildings and blocks of the largest nuclear power plant in Europe, the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is on fire!!!” Orlov posted to Facebook.

“I demand, stop! Immediately stop shelling the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant point blank,” the mayor stated in a video message.

In an earlier post he wrote, “stop shelling the Zaporizhzhia power plant”.

Kherson mayor calls for looting to stop

The mayor of the Ukrainian city of Kherson Ihor Kolykhaiev called on people to stop looting and stealing food supplies.

Ukraine says it destroyed 20 Russian vehicles near Hostomel Air Base

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry has claimed it destroyed a total of 20 Russian military vehicles near the Hostomel Air Base.

US Treasury vows to impose ‘massive costs’ on Putin’s confidants

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has vowed to impose “massive costs” on Russian elites in Vladimir Putin’s inner circle after Washington announced sanctions on several Russian “oligarchs” as well as Kremlin press secretary Dmitry Peskov.

“Today, across the US government and in coordination with partners and allies, we are demonstrating our commitment to impose massive costs on Putin’s closest confidants and their family members and freeze their assets in response to the brutal attack on Ukraine,” Yellen announced in a statement.

Local mayor: Russian forces head toward Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

The mayor of the Ukrainian town of Energodar said a column of Russian troops was headed toward the nearby Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Europe’s largest, late on Thursday.

Earlier, the Ukrainian authorities reported that Russian troops were stepping up efforts to seize the plant in southeast Ukraine and had entered Energodar with tanks.

“Loud shots can be heard in the town,” Mayor Dmytro Orlov added.

US senators propose ban on Russian oil imports

A bipartisan group of US senators has introduced legislation that would ban all oil imports to the US from Russia.

“Energy has been weaponised. We have the ability to counter that weapon,” stated Democratic Senator Joe Manchin, who is part of a group calling on the Joe Biden administration to boost US domestic oil production.

The proposal, titled the “Ban Russian Energy Imports Act”, also has the support of the top leader in the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi.

But White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki noted at an earlier media briefing that White House officials opposed blocking Russian oil imports because it would raise fuel prices for Americans.