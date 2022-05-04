Live Updates: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 70

EU unveils plan to ban oil imports in new Russia sanctions

The European Union’s leader has called on the 27-nation bloc to ban oil imports from Russia in a sixth package of sanctions against Moscow, calling on the EU’s members to phase out imports of crude oil within six months and refined products by the end of the year.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also proposed that Sberbank, Russia’s largest bank, and two other major banks be disconnected from the SWIFT international banking payment system.

The proposals need to be unanimously approved to take effect and are likely to be the subject of fierce debate. Von der Leyen conceded that getting all 27 member countries – some landlocked and highly dependent on Russia for energy supplies – to agree on oil sanctions “will not be easy”.

More buses of evacuees leave Mariupol

A convoy of buses left Mariupol on Wednesday morning in a new attempt by Ukraine, the UN and the International Committee of the Red Cross to evacuate civilians from the southern Ukrainian city, the governor of Donetsk has said.

The buses were heading for the Ukrainian-controlled city of Zaporizhzhia, Pavlo Kyrylenko stated. He did not say whether any more civilians had been evacuated from the steelworks in Mariupol where the city’s last defenders are holding out against Russian forces.

Ukraine hasn’t abandoned NATO plan: Deputy PM

Ukraine “has not abandoned” its intention to join NATO, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olga Stefanishyna has said, while criticizing the US-led bloc for its “hesitation.”

In an interview with El Pais, Stefanishyna claimed NATO’s hesitation to admit Ukraine, which received an invitation from the organisation in 2008, led to the current military conflict with Moscow and brought Russian President Vladimir Putin “to where he is now.”

“Sweden and Finland will become NATO members as soon as possible. But I can tell you for sure that if these countries waited another 15 years for their membership decision, they too would be in a state of war,” the deputy PM claimed, referring to recent decisions by the Swedish and Finnish governments to reconsider their longstanding non-alignment policy amid Russian actions in Ukraine.

“We hear the constant message that [NATO] doesn’t want to anger Russia when there is war in my country, and thousands of civilians have been killed. That frustrates much of society,” Stefanishyna stated.

She added that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has “every right to be critical” of the “frustrating” messages from NATO leaders.

Moscow, which has long viewed NATO’s expansion eastwards as a direct threat to its security interests, named the possible accession of Ukraine as one of the key reasons for its decision to launch a military attack, in February.

Ukraine has consistently asked NATO nations to implement a no-fly zone over its territory or provide it with warplanes, though the requests have been denied, prompting criticism from Zelensky. Earlier, Kiev also signaled it would give up its NATO ambitions and would agree on a neutral status as favored by Russia in exchange for security guarantees, which have not been officially offered so far.

In the wide-ranging conversation, Stefanishyna revealed that Kiev would submit the second part of the questionnaire on its European Union membership application this week.

She also called on Western countries to prioritize “strategic” decisions over “tactical” ones by imposing the toughest possible sanctions on Moscow.

“Every time we hear statements from the European leaders about making the decision to pay [Russia] in rubles or not being prepared to refuse their gas, we treat it as a tactical loss,” she continued, claiming that such concessions mean these countries are not “strategically” able to call Russia “an aggressor” or to admit that “unimaginable crimes” are taking place in Ukraine.

Shelling kills two people in Luhansk: Governor

Russians shelling has killed two people and injured another two in Luhansk, the region’s governor has said.

“Two people died – a woman from Lysychansk and a man from Popasna. Two women from Lysychansk were injured,” Serhiy Haidai wrote on Telegram, adding that 45 houses and other objects were damaged.

“Four houses in Severodonetsk, 12 in Lysychansk, seven in Orekhov, six in Rubizhne, four in Gorny, four in Popasna, two in Vrubivka,” he wrote.

He also stated that the building of the Luhansk Medical Centre for Dangerous Infectious Diseases in Lysychansk, as well as one of the city’s schools, were engulfed in flames.

Russia ‘likely’ intends to take Kramatorsk and Severodonetsk: UK

Russia “highly likely intends” to proceed beyond the city of Izyum to capture the cities of Kramatorsk and Severodonetsk, the UK defence ministry has announced.

In its latest intelligence briefing, the ministry said Russia has deployed 22 battalion tactical groups near Izyum “in its attempt to advance along the northern axis of the Donbas.” Capturing Kramatorsk and Severodonetsk “would consolidate Russian military control in north-eastern Donbas and provide a staging point for its efforts to cut-off Ukrainian forces in the region”, the ministry added.

Zelensky: ‘Russia will have to pay reparations’ for war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelesnky stated Russia should have to pay reparations for the damage it caused to Ukraine after the war is over.

“Russia will have to pay reparations. We know it clearly,” Zelensky said at The Wall Street Journal CEO Council Summit 2022.

Since the start of the war, Zelensky says Russia has caused $600 billion in damage to the country.

The damage is from the Russian military’s shelling of cities, which have destroyed buildings and water systems, leaving some of those left in the country struggling for basic resources.

“They have destroyed everything themselves,” Zelensky told the Journal, adding how quickly the economic relationship between Russia and Ukraine changed.

Zelensky stated that after the war, Ukrainians want to rebuild the country quickly, calling for businesses to flock to the nation.

“I’m sure after victory we will do everything quite fast, and Ukraine will be more beautiful than before,” Zelensky continued, adding businesses would “get access to our country, our 40 million-plus market.”

Zelensky said the war will not end until weapons are laid down, with Ukraine’s goal to one day take back all the land Russia has occupied, including Crimea.

The war is past the two month mark, with millions of people fleeing the country or internally displaced.

Thousands have died and others are trapped in war-torn cities as Russia refuses to agree to humanitarian corridors to allow civilians to escape.

US helping make the war a ‘strategic failure’ for Russia: Biden

Military support to Ukraine by the US and its allies is helping make the invasion a “strategic failure” for Russia, President Joe Biden has said.

Speaking at a Lockheed Martin factory in Alabama that produces anti-tank Javelin missiles, which have been a crucial asset for Ukrainian forces, Biden credited the workers at the plant for helping Ukraine resist the Russian invasion.

“A big part of the reason they [Ukrainians] have been able to keep up fighting and to make this war a strategic failure for Russia is because the United States, together with our allies and partners, have had their back,” he added.

Russians ‘trying to vent their powerlessness’: Zelensky

The Russian military “has reacted extremely nervously” to Ukraine’s success of getting more than 156 civilian evacuees from Mariupol to safety by attacking cities across the country, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated.

“Various Ukrainian cities have once again become targets for Russian missiles and Russian strikes. Lviv, Vinnytsia, Kyiv region, Dnipropetrovsk region, Odesa, Kharkiv region – such a scale of today’s shelling clearly does not indicate that Russia has any special military purpose,” Zelenskyy said in his nighttime address.

“Strike at Zakarpattia? What exactly can it give Russia? They are trying to vent their powerlessness. Because they can’t beat Ukraine,” he added.

Australia sanctions 110 Russian politicians and ‘puppet’ officials

Australia has moved to further sanction more than 70 Russian politicians and more than 30 “puppet” Ukrainian government officials installed in the separatist regions of Donetsk and Luhansk.

Foreign Minister Marise Payne stated the sanctions and travel bans on the 110 individuals are in response to the violation of Ukrainian sovereignty “through their assertion of governmental authority”. Some of the sanctioned Russian parliamentarians voted in favour of the resolution calling for Putin to recognise the independence of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, while the majority subsequently voted in favour of ratifying treaties with the regions. Australia has now sanctioned 812 individuals and 47 entities.

Russians readying for administrative occupation of Mariupol: Think-tank

The Russian military occupation in Mariupol is setting conditions for its administrative occupation, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) has reported.

The institute cited the Ukrainian Main Intelligence Directorate’s (GUR) report that private enterprises in Russia’s Rostov region had received orders to produce official seals and stamps for public institutions in Mariupol. These reportedly contain the inscription: “Russia, the Republic of Donbas, Mariupol, the military-civilian administration.” “GUR’s report is consistent with Advisor to the Mayor of Mariupol Petro Andryushchenko’s statement that children in the Mangush region near Mariupol are signing their school notebooks with ‘Rostov Oblast’,” the ISW said. But it added these reports indicate confusion on behalf of Russian forces occupying Mariupol. It is unclear as to whether the city is to be absorbed into the existing administration of the occupied so-called Donetsk People’s Republic, or to be directly attached to Russia as part of Rostov oblast.

Ukraine war worsened problems in Americas caused by pandemic: Blinken

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken says the war in Ukraine has worsened problems in the Western Hemisphere caused by the coronavirus pandemic, such as rising poverty.

Blinken told the annual Conference on the Americas luncheon on Tuesday that the effects of the war are being felt after the pandemic inflicted “massive economic harm throughout the region”.

“Now, with the Russian government’s brutal war of aggression on Ukraine, many of these preexisting problems … have been made worse, raising the price of essential commodities throughout the Americas, from fertiliser to wheat to petroleum, cutting off key export markets for many industries in the Americas, and forcing households across the region to make very wrenching choices as the cost of living skyrockets,” Blinken added.

Blinken plans to chair two United Nations meetings later this month aimed at highlighting how the war in Ukraine and other conflicts are affecting the availability of food and prices.

Russian troops pressing ahead in Donbas: Ukraine military

Russian troops are attempting to further advance into the Donbas region from the north in order to surround Ukrainian forces stationed there, according to Ukrainian sources.

Individual armoured and infantry units and paratroopers struck targets along the front line between Izium and Barvenkov, the Ukrainian General Staff announced in its situation report. To aid these efforts, “the occupiers moved batteries of Tyulpan heavy mortars of 240-millimetre calibre and Smerch rocket launchers from the Belgorod region to the Izyum area,” the report added. Russian troops were also attacking the towns of Lyman, Sievierodonetsk, Popasna, Avdiivka and Kurakhove, to press ahead with their offensive towards Lyman-Siversk and Slovyansk, the report said, adding that it remained unclear whether they had made any territorial gains.

Russian strikes kill 21 in eastern Ukraine: Governor

Russian strikes have killed 21 civilians and wounded 27 in eastern Ukraine, the governor of the Donetsk region has claimed.

“At least 10 killed and 15 wounded, the consequences of the shelling of the Avdiivka coke plant by the Russian occupiers,” Pavlo Kyrylenko said on Telegram.

Kyrylenko added five others were killed in shelling in the town of Lyman, four were killed in the town of Vugledar, and two people were killed in the villages of Velyka Novosilka and Shandrygolove.

He stated this was the highest death toll since a Russian strike on a train station in the city of Kramatorsk killed 59 people about a month ago.

Biden urges Congress to ‘quickly’ approve Ukraine funding

President Joe Biden has called on the US Congress to “quickly” approve funding for Ukraine aid that the White House had requested.

Last week, the US president asked lawmakers for $33bn in additional spending to support Ukraine, a massive sum that he says will help Ukrainians continue to fight Russia’s invasion.

“I urge Congress to pass this funding quickly to help Ukraine defend against ongoing Russian aggression,” Biden wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

Biden has called the US military aid to Ukraine a “direct investment” to protect democracy.

“Since Russia invaded Ukraine just over two months ago, we have sent more than $3bn in security assistance to Ukraine – alone us, not counting our allies,” Biden said.

“That money is a direct investment in defending freedom and democracy itself, because if you don’t stand up to dictators, history has shown us they keep coming … their appetite for power continues to grow,” he continued.

Biden added that Ukrainian forces are “making fools of the Russian military in many instances” with the help of US military aid.

Russian missiles hit power substations in Lviv: Mayor

Russian air raids have apparently targeted the western Ukraine city of Lviv, with its mayor Andriy Sadovyi saying the attacks injured two people.

Speaking in a video message late on Tuesday, he also added the bombing had damaged three power substations and two water pump stations, affecting utilities in the city.

UN chief hopes for more ‘humanitarian pauses’ in Ukraine

The UN secretary-general says he hopes Ukraine and Russia can organise “more humanitarian pauses” such as the one that allowed the evacuation of about 100 Ukrainian civilians from the Azovstal steel plant.