Live Updates: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 7

Mayor says Mariupol under heavy shelling

Ukraine’s key southeastern port city of Mariupol is under constant shelling from Russian forces, its mayor says.

“We are fighting, we are not ceasing to defend our motherland,” Vadym Boichenko stated live on Ukrainian TV.

The intensity of the attacks meant it was proving impossible to evacuate those who had been wounded, he added.

Russian paratroopers land in Kharkiv, clashes erupt

The Ukrainian military says immediate clashes have erupted after Russian paratroopers landed in Ukraine’s second-largest city of Kharkiv on the seventh day of Russia’s full-scale invasion of its neighbour.

“Russian airborne troops landed in Kharkiv … and attacked a local hospital,” the army announced in a statement on the Telegram messaging app.

“There is an ongoing fight between the invaders and the Ukrainians,” it added.

More explosions are being reported in Kharkiv

Kharkiv’s regional police department and Kharkiv National University have been targeted in a military strike, according to Ukraine’s State Emergency Service. Three people were injured, according to a statement from the state’s emergency service.

Ukrainian flag removed at Moscow embassy

The Ukrainian flag has been brought down at the country’s embassy in Moscow, Russian state news agency RIA reported.

According to RIA, a sign indicating the building was home to the Ukrainian embassy was also removed and the doors sealed.

The Ukrainian government severed diplomatic ties with Russia on February 24, after Moscow ordered an invasion of the country.

Ukraine denies Kherson has fallen

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense has denied reports that the southern city of Kherson has fallen to the Russians.

“According to the info from our brigade the battles are going on now,” a spokesperson for the ministry said, adding, “The city is not captured totally, some parts are under our control.”

Russian state media had previously reported that Russian troops had taken full control of the city.

Finance minister: Ukraine has enough for current spending despite war

Ukraine has enough funds to cover all current spending, the country’s finance minister has said, noting the scale of international support amid Russia’s assault.

“We have huge international support… We carry out all social payments, pensions, salaries and financial support for the army,” Sergiy Marchenko told Ukrainian TV in an interview, adding the ministry would continue issuing domestic war bonds.

Map: Russian troops advance in these regions inside Ukraine

Zelensky claims almost 6,000 Russian troops killed during invasion

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky claimed nearly 6,000 Russians had been killed in the first six days of Moscow’s invasion, and that the Kremlin would not be able to take his country with bombs and air strikes.

Referring to Russia’s attack on Babyn Yar – the site of a World War Two massacre of Jews by German occupation troops and Ukrainian auxiliaries – Zelensky said, “This strike proves that for many people in Russia our Kyiv is absolutely foreign.”

“They don’t know a thing about Kyiv, about our history. But they all have orders to erase our history, erase our country, erase us all,” he added in the address made on video.

Zelensky has stated Russia must stop bombing Ukrainian cities before meaningful talks on a ceasefire could start, as a first round of negotiations this week had yielded scant progress.

MoD: Russian Army takes full control of Kherson

Russia’s Defence Ministry announced that Russian military units have taken full control of the Ukrainian regional centre of Kherson.

Spokesman Igor Konashenkov stated that Kherson’s infrastructure, support facilities, and urban transport are operating on a daily basis.

OSCE mission in Ukraine announces evacuation of its observers from Kharkov

The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) announced it was evacuating its observers from Kharkov to Dnepr, for their further withdrawal from the country, the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine said in its daily report.

“On 1 March, the Monitoring Teams from Donetsk and Luhansk Patrol Hubs in non-government controlled areas were evacuated, while the Kharkiv Monitoring Team was withdrawn to Dnipro, pending onward movement out of the country,” the mission stated.

“Due to ongoing kinetic activity, including continued shelling and reports of fighting as well as the dynamic movement of front lines, the Monitoring Team located in Kherson city continues to shelter in place,” according to the report.

“The Team is conducting dynamic security risk assessment to establish a window to allow them to move safely,” it added.

Poland begins seizure of Russian property in Warsaw

Poland began seizing Russian property in Warsaw, including the school building at the Russian embassy, the republic’s foreign ministry announced in a statement.

Donetsk’s hospital and school damaged during shelling by Kiev forces

The buildings of a hospital and school have been damaged during shelling by the Kiev forces in the Kuibyshevskyi District of Donetsk, mayor Alexey Kulemzin claimed.

Apart from houses and commercial buildings, the Dolphin Sports Complex was also hit. Kulemzin reported that some other parts of the city were damaged. As a result of the shelling of Donetsk’s Kirovsky District, a gas pipe was damaged, while in the Kievsky District, the Tochmash plant was hit, according to the mayor.

Ukrainian official claims at least 21 killed, 112 wounded in shelling of Kharkiv

At least 21 people have been killed and 112 wounded in shelling in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv in the last 24 hours, regional governor Oleg Synegubov has claimed.

The authorities announced Russian missile attacks hit the centre of Ukraine’s second-largest city, including residential areas and the regional administration building.

South Korea to ban 7 Russian banks as part of international sanctions

South Korea will ban financial transactions with seven major Russian banks and their affiliates as part of its economic sanctions on Russia.

The country’s Finance Ministry released a detailed plan on the sanctions after consulting with the US Department of the Treasury. The seven Russian banks are Sberbank, VEB, PSB, VTB, Otkritie, Sovcom and Novikom.

Adviser to interior minister: 4 dead in Russian strike on Ukrainian city of Zhytomyr

Four people were killed when homes in the Ukrainian city of Zhytomyr were hit on Tuesday by a Russian cruise missile apparently aimed at a nearby air base, Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to the Ukrainian interior minister, said on his Telegram channel.

He stated the residential buildings near the base of the 95th Airborne Brigade in Zhytomyr, 120 km (75 miles) west of the capital Kyiv, had been set on fire.

“So far, four people have died. Including a child,” he added.

Ukraine Army: Russian airborne troops land in Kharkiv

Russian airborne troops have landed in the eastern city of Kharkiv, the Ukrainian Army says, adding that there were immediate clashes.

“Russian airborne troops landed in Kharkiv… and attacked a local hospital,” the army said on messaging app Telegram, adding, “There is an ongoing fight between the invaders and the Ukrainians.”

Oil hits $110 a barrel despite emergency measures

Crude oil prices are up sharply on Wednesday, surging nearly 5% on concerns of a supply crunch even after 31 countries agreed to release 60 million barrels of oil from reserves around the world.

International benchmark Brent crude oil futures were up 4.96% at $110.18 a barrel at 11:22 p.m. EST, while US benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures were up 4.93% at $108.51 a barrel.

Ukrainian authorities say Zelensky assassination plot foiled

Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council chief Oleksiy Danilov claimed that Ukrainian forces had foiled an assassination plot against President Volodymyr Zelensky, according to a Telegram post from Ukrainian authorities.

Zelensky has said since the start of Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine that he would be a prime target for assassination. He had warned that Russian “sabotage groups” had entered Kyiv and were hunting for him and his family.

According to the Telegram message, Danilov said that a unit of elite Chechen special forces, known as Kadyrovites, had been behind the plot and had subsequently been “eliminated.”

“We are well aware of the special operation that was to take place directly by the Kadyrovites to eliminate our president,” Danilov noted.

Ukrainian authorities had been tipped off about the plot by members of Russia’s Federal Security Service who do not support the war, he added.

Ukraine prepares to ban Russian ships from entering its territorial waters

The authorities of Ukraine are preparing to prohibit Russian ships from entering its ports and territorial waters and vice versa, the Ukrainian Infrastructure Ministry said.

The ministry is also drafting “a request to the International Maritime Organization with the goal of spreading this information and having more states imposing similar sanctions,” the Ukrainian ministry added.

Google blocks RT, Sputnik from Play app store in Europe

Alphabet Inc’s Google has announced it has blocked mobile apps connected to RT and Sputnik from its Play store, in line with an earlier move to remove the Russian state publishers from its news-related features.

A number of tech companies have limited distribution and advertising tools to Russian news outlets in recent days as the European Commission readies a ban on them out of concern that they are spreading misinformation about the war in Ukraine.

Twitter to comply with EU sanctions on Russian state media

Twitter will comply with the EU’s sanctions on Russian state-affiliated media RT and Sputnik when the EU order takes effect, the social network has announced.

“The European Union (EU) sanctions will likely legally require us to withhold certain content in EU member states,” a Twitter spokesperson said in an emailed statement to Reuters, adding, “We intend to comply with the order when it goes into effect.”

Ukrainian official: Russian forces enter Kherson

Russian forces have entered the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, but Ukraine still controls the city administration building, Ukrainian interior ministry advisor Vadym Denysenko said on television.

The Russian military appears to have taken central Kherson, screenshots posted to social media and a video obtained by CNN show.

The video shows Russian military vehicles at a roundabout in northern Kherson. The screenshots from the webcam show Russian military vehicles parked on Svobody Square in central Kherson.

UNGA will censure Russia over Ukraine invasion

The United Nations General Assembly is set to reprimand Russia over its invasion of Ukraine and demand that Moscow stop fighting and withdraw its military forces, a move that aims to diplomatically isolate Russia at the world body.

While GA resolutions are non-binding, they carry political weight.

The draft text “demands that the Russian Federation immediately, completely, and unconditionally withdraw all of its military forces from the territory of Ukraine within its internationally recognised borders”.

Cenbank: Moscow Exchange won’t resume stock trading on Wednesday

Russia’s central bank kept stock market trading on the Moscow Exchange suspended for a third day in a row on Wednesday, but announced it would allow a limited range of operations for the first time this week.

Rouble weakens to record low, threatening Russian living standards

The rouble weakened past 100 against the dollar in Moscow trade and hit a record low of 117 in other markets, threatening the living standards of ordinary Russians as the country is hit by harsh Western sanctions following its invasion of Ukraine.

EU bans Russian media outlets, banks from SWIFT

The European Union has banned Russian state media outlets RT and Sputnik from broadcasting in the bloc while banning “certain” Russian banks from the SWIFT bank messaging system, the EU’s rotating presidency announced.

The moves, due to come into force Wednesday after publication in the official journal of the EU, come as Brussels intensifies its sanctions regime on Moscow in response for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Biden announces US will investigate Russian oligarchs and close off airspace to Russian planes

The US Department of Justice is launching a task force to investigate Russian oligarchs, President Joe Biden announced during his first State of the Union address Tuesday evening.

“Tonight I say to the Russian oligarchs and corrupt leaders who have bilked billions of dollars off this violent regime: No more,” the president said, drawing a standing ovation from both Democrats and Republicans.

Biden added the US would join with European allies to “find and seize their yachts, their luxury apartments, your private jets.”

Speaking directly to oligarchs, he noted, “We’re coming for your ill-begotten gains.”

Biden expressed solidarity with Ukrainian people, but reiterated that the US would not deploy troops to Ukraine.

“Let me be clear — our forces are not engaged and will not engage in the conflict with Russian forces in Ukraine,” he told members of Congress gathered for his State of the Union address.

American troops were deployed to Europe not to fight in Ukraine, “but to defend our NATO allies in the event that Putin decides to keep moving west,” he stressed.

“For that purpose, we have mobilized American ground forces, air squadrons, ship deployments to protect NATO countries including Poland, Romania, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia,” he added.

Biden said Russian President Vladimir V. Putin “badly miscalculated” by invading Ukraine and vowed to make Moscow pay a steep economic “price” even as he repeated his pledge to avoid a direct military confrontation.

Pentagon mulling more permanent US troops in Eastern Europe

The Pentagon is deciding if it should add more US troops to NATO-member countries in Eastern Europe on a permanent basis following Russia’s attack on Ukraine last week, a top Defense Department official stated.

ICJ to hold Ukraine war hearings on March 7, 8

The International Court of Justice has said in a statement it will hold hearings on March 7 and 8 over the war in Ukraine as fighting intensifies.

“The International Court of Justice, the principal judicial organ of the United Nations, will hold public hearings in the case concerning Allegations of Genocide under the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide (Ukraine v. Russian Federation) on Monday 7 and Tuesday 8 March 2022,”, the court added.

International Criminal Court prosecutor Karim Khan already announced he was launching an investigation on the “situation in Ukraine” following Russia’s invasion.

Pentagon: US to continue arms supplies to Ukraine

The United States will continue its military support to Ukraine, including by supplying weapons to the country, the US Department of Defense announced.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin had a phone conversation with Ukrainian Defense Minister Alexey Reznikov on Tuesday “to offer his support for the Ukrainian people” amid the ongoing Russian military operation.

“Secretary Austin emphasized that the United States is united with our Allies and partners in our resolve to support Ukraine, including through the continued provision of defensive security assistance. The leaders committed to continuing their close coordination during this war that Russia alone has started,” Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said in a statement.

US moves to expel a 13th Russian “intelligence operative” working at UN

The United States has begun the process of expelling a 13th Russian “intelligence operative” for allegedly abusing “their privileges of residence” in the US, according to a US official.

The individual is a United Nations staff member, the official stated.

Deputy US Ambassador Richard Mills had confirmed that they had asked 12 Russian UN diplomats to leave the country due to their alleged engagement in “activities that were not in accordance with their responsibilities and obligations as diplomats.”

UN Secretary-General spokesperson Stephane Dujarric also announced the additional expulsion during a news briefing Tuesday.

“I can confirm that the United States Mission informed the Secretariat on 28 February 2022 of its decision to take action under Section 13(b) of the UN-US Headquarters Agreement with respect to a staff member of the Secretariat. We regret that we find ourselves in this situation but are engaging with the host country in line with Section 13(b). In deference to the privacy of the individual concerned and the sensitivity of the matter we will not comment further,” Dujarric added.

European Parliament adopts resolution condemning Russia’s operation in Ukraine

Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) almost unanimously approved a resolution condemning Russia’s military operation in Ukraine and calling for tough sanctions against Moscow, including restriction of oil and gas imports from Russia and disconnecting the country from SWIFT.

The deputies also asked EU institutions and EU member states to work on granting Ukraine the status of a candidate for membership in the EU, as well as to prepare a multi-billion dollar plan to help that country.

Turkey does not plan to impose sanctions on Russia

Ankara does not plan to impose sanctions in Russia in order to maintain a channel for dialogue, Turkish Presidential Spokesman Ibrahim Kalin told CNN Turk.

“We need to act based on our country’s priorities. There should be a party capable of holding talks with Russia. Who will talk with Russia if all the bridges are burned down? We don’t plan to impose sanctions so that we keep this channel open,” he pointed out.

Kalin added that Ankara “does not intend to take measures that would harm” Turkey.

“We maintain close relations [with Russia] in areas such as tourism, natural gas supplies and agriculture,” he explained.

Health source: Maternity clinic near Kyiv hit by a missile

A missile hit a private maternity clinic near Kyiv, Ukraine, according to the Adonis maternity clinic chief Vitaliy Gyrin’s Facebook post.

“A missile hit the maternity clinic. Much damage was done but the building is standing. Everyone has been evacuated,” Gyrin wrote on his Facebook page.

Gyrin also specifically asked people not to come to the clinic, “Most important is do not come now to get anyone from here. Everyone is in a secure place and in safety. This is for sure.”

Gyrin also posted photos on his Facebook page that show the damaged building of the Adonis clinic.

New military strike in Kharkiv hits apartment complex near hospital

A new military strike in Kharkiv, Ukraine, has hit an apartment complex near a hospital, CNN reported.

The explosion near the hospital comes hours after a military strike caused significant damage to Kharkiv’s regional administration building.

In one video, a fire rages at a clearly damaged apartment complex, located just across the street from the hospital. In another video, at least two bodies are seen on the ground in the area surrounding the apartment building.

Many nuclear power reactors in Ukraine are no longer producing electricity

Six of Ukraine’s 15 working nuclear reactors have stopped sending power into the nation’s electrical grid — a high rate of disconnection compared with routine operations before the Russian invasion. The reduction in output might result from the war’s interference with operation of the plants, which require a wealth of industrial supplies and care. The cutbacks, Western experts say, may spiral into rolling blackouts that could further cripple the beleaguered country.

Analysts say Russian convoy likely signals a shift to invasion strategy

It has been a menacing presence in the war in Ukraine: Satellite images have shown a military convoy stretching 40 miles long on a roadway north of Kyiv, with a number of homes and buildings seen burning nearby.

Experts fear the convoy, which includes supply and armored attack vehicles, could be used to encircle and cut off the capital or to launch a full-on assault. The front end of the convoy is just 20 miles from the capital.