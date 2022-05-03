Live Updates: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 69

Over 200 civilians still in Mariupol steel plant: Mayor

More than 200 civilians are still holed up with fighters in a huge steel plant in the southern Ukrainian city of Mariupol, the city’s mayor has stated.

Vadym Boychenko noted on Tuesday that a total of about 100,000 civilians are still in the southern Ukrainian city that has been occupied by Russian forces. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said more than 100 civilians have been evacuated from the steel plant.

Pope asked for meeting with Putin

Pope Francis says that he asked for a meeting in Moscow with Russian President Vladimir Putin to try to stop the war in Ukraine but has not received a response, Reuters reported.

In an interview with Italy’s Corriere Della Sera newspaper on Tuesday, the pope also stated that Patriarch Kirill of the Russian Orthodox Church, who has backed the war, “cannot become Putin’s altar boy”.

Russia pushes in east: Ukraine’s military

Russian forces are trying to take over the key towns of Rubizhne and Popasna in their effort to encircle Ukrainian troops in the southeastern region of Donetsk, Ukraine’s military has announced.

The Russians seek to move towards the towns of Lyman and Slovyansk in the region’s north, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on Facebook on Tuesday. Ukraine’s eastern wing of armed forces is concentrated in Slovyansk.

The Russians are also trying to advance in the Iziyum district of neighbouring Kharkiv region, it added, but bad roads and wet soil prevent their progress.

Italy aims for independence from Russian gas by mid-2024

Italy aims to cut off its dependence on Russian gas by the second half of 2024, Italy’s ecological transition minister has said.

“We should be autonomous by the second half of 2024, we could do without importing Russian gas,” Roberto Cingolani stated in an interview with daily La Repubblica.

Putin may soon officially declare war on Ukraine: US and Western officials

Russian President Vladimir Putin could formally declare war on Ukraine as soon as May 9, a move that would enable the full mobilization of Russia’s reserve forces as invasion efforts continue to falter, US and Western officials believe.

May 9, known as “Victory Day” inside of Russia, commemorates the country’s defeat of the Nazis in 1945.

Western officials have long believed that Putin would leverage the symbolic significance and propaganda value of that day to announce either a military achievement in Ukraine, a major escalation of hostilities – or both.

Officials have begun to hone in on one scenario, which is that Putin formally declares war on Ukraine on May 9. To date, Putin has insisted on referring to the brutal monthslong conflict as a “special military operation,” effectively banning words such as invasion and war.

A formal declaration of war could potentially bolster public support for the invasion. It would also, under Russian law, allow Putin to mobilize reserve forces and draft conscripts, which officials say Russia desperately needs amid a growing manpower shortage. Western and Ukrainian officials have estimated that at least 10,000 Russian soldiers have been killed in the war since Russia invaded just over two months ago.

Shelling kills three in Donetsk region: Officials

At least three civilians were killed in Russian shelling of the city of Vuhledar in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine on Tuesday, the Ukrainian president’s office said.

Some other areas of Donetsk were under constant fire and regional authorities were trying to evacuate civilians from frontline areas, it added, according to Reuters.

Russia unable to translate military ‘numerical strength into decisive advantage’ in Ukraine: UK

Russia has not been able to take advantage, in Ukraine, of its more than decade-long military modernisation programme, the UK’s defence ministry has announced.

In its latest intelligence briefing, the ministry said that Russia’s defence budget roughly doubled between 2005-2018, and from 2008, “this underpinned the expansive military modernisation programme New Look”.

It added that “failures both in strategic planning and operational execution have left” Russia “unable to translate numerical strength into decisive advantage”.

Russia’s military is significantly weaker as a result of its war in Ukraine and “this will have a lasting impact on Russia’s ability to deploy conventional military force,” the ministry continued.

Russian forces pause before assaults on Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia: Think-tank

Russian forces did not conduct any confirmed ground attacks on Monday along any axes of advance and instead shelled Ukrainian positions on the frontlines, the Institute for the Study of War has said.

It added that the Ukrainian artillery strike on Russian command headquarters near Izyum on April 30 likely disrupted Russian operations on the Izyum axis and may hinder Russian offensives from Izyum for the next few days.

But the Institute reported that Russian forces on the southern axis continued to regroup likely in preparation for ground assaults in the direction of Kryvyi Rih, Mykolaiv, and Zaporizhzhia.

There will be civilian evacuations from Mariupol on Tuesday: City council

There will be a civilian evacuation on Tuesday in Mariupol, according to the city council’s Telegram channel.

The agreement, according to the Mariupol City Council, was officially agreed upon with assistance from the United Nations and the Red Cross.

On Sunday, more than 100 civilians were evacuated from the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, Ukraine, which has been under heavy Russian bombardment. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced Sunday evening that for the first time, the vital corridor to evacuate civilians from the plant had started working, paving the way for them to pass through.

This was short-lived, however, as Russian shelling once again intensified and put a halt to further rescue efforts, commander of the 12th brigade of the National Guard Denis Schlegar claimed.

Zelensky: Teenager killed in Russian strike on Odesa, 220 Ukrainian children dead since war began

A Russian missile strike on a dormitory in Odesa killed a 14-year-old boy and wounded a 17-year-old girl, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

For what? What did these children and the dormitory threaten the Russian state with?” Zelensky stated, adding 220 Ukrainian children have been killed since the start of the Russian invasion.

At least 1,570 educational institutions have been destroyed or damaged by shelling, the president continued.

The press service of Ukraine’s prosecutor general’s office has reported some 220 children have died in the war in Ukraine and 406 have been wounded. Most children were injured in the Donetsk region (139), followed by the regions of Kyiv (115), Kharkiv (95), Chernihiv (68) and Kherson (45), the office wrote on Telegram.

US agrees with Russia that nuclear war could not be won: White House

The United States agrees with Russia that there can be no winners in a nuclear war, White House press secretary Jen Psaki told a regular briefing on Monday.

“I would say that the Russians themselves have, over time, including as recently as last year, made clear that no nuclear war – a nuclear war could not be won. We agree with that. And that is important for every country to restate and every elected official to restate around the country here as well,” she said.

Psaki added that US President Joe Biden remains unwilling to send US troops to Ukraine.

“I would note the President’s view, and his position continues to be that we are not putting U.S. troops on the ground to fight this war. And that’s something we will continue to reiterate for Americans,” she said.

She also denied that the situation around Ukraine has turned into an indirect conflict between NATO and Russia.

“<…> It is not a proxy war. This is a war between Russia and Ukraine. NATO is not involved. The United States is not fighting this war. So, I think it’s important and vital for all of us to not repeat the Kremlin talking points on this front,” she added.

The United States supports any decisions by Finland with respect to joining NATO, Psaki said when asked to comment on reports that Helsinki will apply for alliance membership next week.

“We’ve seen some reporting, and I’m not going to speak for them. We of course support the policy of NATO for those who are interested in joining to aspire and meet the qualifications to join, and certainly support any decisions by Finnish leaders and others to… apply,” Psaki told reporters.

Asked about Biden’s general view on NATO enlargement, she noted that Biden supports the alliance’s open door policy. He also supports all those who have aspirations to join the alliance, she added.

US sees no indication that third countries send weapons to Russia: Pentagon

The United States has seen no indication that Russia is receiving weapons from third countries or that Moscow attempted to obtain such assistance, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told briefing on Monday.

“I’ve seen no indication that they [the Russian authorities] have gotten external assistance from a third nation. <…> I just haven’t seen any indication that they’re trying to draw on external sources [to receive weapons] from other governments or other countries,” Kirby said.

“But they had assembled an awful lot of their own organic combat power outside Ukraine before the 24th of February. <…> They still have a lot of that combat power left,” Kirby noted.

Zelensky warns of possibility of World War III

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned of the possibility of World War III, during an exclusive interview with the Saudi-based Al Arabiya and Al-Hadath TV channels.

Zelensky said that the war is currently confined to Ukrainian lands and has not moved to Russia, noting that the Ukrainian army does not carry out military operations against Russian territory.

He also added Ukrainian forces are defending their lands and have no desire to occupy Russian areas.

Ukraine finds 1,202 bodies in Kyiv region

Ukraine claims its law enforcement officers have found 1,202 bodies of Ukrainian citizens killed by Russian forces in the Kyiv region, Ukrinform reports.

“Unfortunately, we have horrible finds and record the crimes committed by the Russian army in Kyiv region almost every day. So far, 1,202 bodies of killed civilians have been examined by investigators and handed over to forensic institutions to determine the final cause of death. Of them, 280 people are currently unidentified,” Kyiv region police chief Andriy Nebytov stated during the nationwide telethon.

Air raid sirens activated in Ukraine’s south and east

Air raid sirens have been activated across the south and east of Ukraine over the past hour, including in Kramatorsk district and the regions of Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Poltava.

Several residents of the Mykolaiv region reported explosions on social media.

More explosions in Russia’s Belgorod

Moscow’s state news agency RIA has said one of its correspondents heard “a loud bang, similar to the sound of an explosion of medium strength,” in the centre of Belgorod city.

RIA added that several citizens also heard the “clap” and that “immediately after the incident, car alarms went off in the streets”. The governor of Belgorod region, which borders Ukraine, had reported two explosions on Sunday night. But he dispelled notions that “something flew in from the territory of Ukraine”, stating it was likely Russia’s air force was performing “combat tasks as part of its special military operation” in Ukraine.

Progress in negotiations is Russia ending war: Ukraine official

For Kyiv, progress in any negotiations would be for Russia to withdraw its troops and move out of occupied territories, the head of Ukraine’s president’s office has said on CNN.

“For us, the fundamental things we are not ready to compromise on are our independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Andriy Yermak told Fareed Zakaria on Monday night. He confirmed that the majority of Russian troops are now concentrated in southeastern Ukraine, particularly in the Donbas. “The whole world also knows what is happening in Mariupol, where there is a catastrophic situation – 90 per cent of the city is destroyed,” he added.

UK to give Ukraine nearly $400 million of military aid

Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson will set out a new package of military aid worth £300 million ($374m), to support Ukraine’s continuing defence. The package includes electronic warfare equipment, a counter-battery radar system, GPS jamming equipment and thousands of night vision devices, according to a government statement.

“This is Ukraine’s finest hour, an epic chapter in your national story that will be remembered and recounted for generations to come,” Johnson will say in a speech to Ukraine’s parliament on Tuesday, as the British embassy reopens in Kyiv.

The United Kingdom will also send in coming weeks heavy lift systems to provide logistical support to isolated forces. More than a dozen new specialised Toyota Landcruisers will be sent to help protect civilian officials in eastern Ukraine and evacuate civilians from front-line areas, following a request from the Ukrainian government.

EU to pass new Russia sanctions at next Foreign Affairs Council meeting: Borrell

The European Union hopes to pass the sixth round of sanctions against Russia at the next meeting of its Foreign Affairs Council (FAC), the bloc’s chief diplomat has said.

The European Commission, the executive branch of the union, is expected to propose the sanctions package this week, including a potential embargo on buying Russian oil. Josep Borrell, who chairs the FAC meetings, told a news conference in Panama city that he hopes the EU will be able to take “measures to significantly limit these imports” but conceded so far there is no agreement from all the members. “But I am confident that, at least with regard to oil imports, this agreement will be possible between now and the next council meeting,” he added. The FAC has meetings scheduled for May 10 and May 16. Borrell announced the disconnection of even more Russian banks from the SWIFT payment system, although without disclosing details. “And in the energy sector, we are looking for measures that would significantly affect the import of Russian oil,” he continued.

Nearly 2,000 children taken to Russia from Ukraine: Moscow

More than 11,500 people, including 1,847 children, were transported from Ukraine into Russia on Monday without the participation of Kyiv’s authorities, Russia’s defence ministry has claimed.

That number includes evacuations from Russian-backed breakaway regions of Ukraine, the so-called Donetsk and Luhansk people’s republics, which Russia recognised as independent just before launching its invasion. Russia says the people have been evacuated on their own request, while Ukraine has said Moscow has forcefully deported thousands of people to Russia since the war began. Since February 24, nearly 200,000 children and 1.1 million people have been evacuated from Ukraine into Russia, the defence ministry added.

Zelensky says Russia forgot World War II lessons

President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s suggestion that Nazi leader Adolf Hitler had Jewish origins showed that Moscow has forgotten, or never learned, the lessons of World War II.

“I have no words … No one has heard any denial or any justification from Moscow. All we have from there is silence … This means that the Russian leadership has forgotten all the lessons of World War II,” Zelensky, who is Jewish, stated in his nightly video message.

“Or perhaps they have never learned those lessons,” he added.