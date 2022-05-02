Live Updates: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 68

Poll shows more Americans disapprove of Biden’s handling of Ukraine

Nearly half of Americans disapprove of the way US President Joe Biden has been handling the Ukraine crisis, a new poll reveals. Biden’s overall disapproval rate stands at 52 percent, according to a Washington Post-ABC News poll, while 47 percent of Americans disapprove of the president’s handling of the Ukraine issue in particular (compared to 42 percent who approve). Over 40 percent of respondents said they strongly disapprove of Biden’s job performance. The worst ratings are on the issue of inflation, with 68 percent of Americans saying they disapprove and only 28 percent saying they approve. The new poll revealed that over 9 in 10 Americans are concerned about the rate of inflation in the US, which has been at a 40-year high in recent months, according to reports.

Ukraine says 219 children died in war

Some 219 children have died in Ukraine, and 405 have been wounded, since Russia launched its full scale offensive on February 24, the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine has reported.

The highest number of children affected by the war was in the Donetsk region (139), followed by Kyiv (115), Kharkiv (95) and Chernihiv (68).

Over 25% of Moscow’s Ukraine ground forces ‘combat ineffective’: UK

More than one quarter of the 120 battalion tactical groups Russia committed at the start of the war in Ukraine are likely now ineffective for combat, the UK’s defence ministry has claimed.

The ministry’s latest intelligence briefing says Russia’s initial commitment represented around 65 per cent of its entire ground combat strength. It adds that the units to have suffered the highest level of attrition are some of Russia’s most elite and “will probably take years… to reconstitute”.

Missile destroys Dnipropetrovsk grain warehouse: Official

A grain warehouse has been destroyed by a missile strike in the Sinelnikovsky district of the Dnipropetrovsk region, the head of the regional military administration has announced.

“No one was injured,” Valentin Reznichenko wrote on Telegram.

Russian FM says May 9 not a relevant date for Ukraine operations

Russia’s foreign minister says Moscow will not base its actions in Ukraine on the deadline of Victory Day celebrated on May 9.

“Our troops won’t artificially base their activities on a specific date, including Victory Day,” Sergey Lavrov stated in an interview on Italy’s Mediaset television channel, according to Russia’s TASS news agency.

“We will solemnly celebrate May 9 the way we always do,” he added.

Some analysis, including from the United Kingdom’s defence ministry, has suggested Russia may escalate attacks in the lead up to its national May 9 celebrations to showcase successes in Ukraine.

Explosions in Russia’s Belgorod: Governor

Two explosions took place in the early hours on Monday in Belgorod, the southern Russian region bordering Ukraine, Vyacheslav Gladkov, the region’s governor wrote in a social media post.

“There were no casualties or damage,” Gladkov stated after several residents posted videos with the sound of explosions on social media. Earlier on Sunday, Gladkov had reported that one person was injured in a fire at a Russian defence ministry facility in the southern Belgorod region.

Explosion damages bridge in Russia’s Kursk region

An explosive device damaged a railway bridge on Sunday in the Kursk region of Russia, which borders Ukraine, the region’s government reported in a Telegram post.

The explosion caused a partial collapse of the bridge near the village of Konopelka, on the Sudzha-Sosnovy Bor railway, the report from Kursk said. “It was a sabotage, a criminal case has been opened,” stated the region’s governor, Roman Starovoit, according to Russia’s TASS new agency. He added there were no casualties, and no effect on the movement of trains.

Russian FM: West has just stolen over $300 billions from Moscow

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said more than $300 billion was stolen from Russia, the majority of which was payments for oil and gas supplies, because energy giant Gazprom had to store money in Western bank accounts.

“They wanted to ‘punish’ Russia, so they stole it,” Lavrov told the Italian Mediaset broadcaster, explaining that “money was stolen from us (over $300 billion)… most of the amount was received for oil and gas supplies.” Lavrov added that “now we are offered to continue trading as before, and the money will remain with them.”

EU ministers to hold emergency Russian gas talks

Energy ministers from European Union countries will hold emergency talks on Monday, as the bloc strives for a united response to Moscow’s demands. Moscow has announced foreign gas buyers must deposit euros or dollars into an account at the privately owned Russian bank Gazprombank, which would convert them into roubles.

The European Commission has told countries that complying with Russia’s scheme could breach EU sanctions, while also suggesting countries could make sanctions-compliant payments if they declare the payment complete once it has been made in euros and before its conversion into roubles.

Russia halted gas supplies to Bulgaria and Poland last week after they refused to pay through the scheme.

Russia planning attacks on Dnipropetrovsk: Zelensky

Russian forces are accumulating in the south of Ukraine to attack cities and communities in the Dnipropetrovsk region, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated.

In his nighttime address he spoke of Russia’s attacks on Sunday, saying the war for Moscow’s troops was one of “extermination”.

“They targeted the warehouses of agricultural enterprises. The grain warehouse was destroyed. The warehouse with fertilizers was also shelled. They continued shelling of residential neighbourhoods in the Kharkiv region, Donbas, etc,” he added.

The Ukraine’s president stated his government is planning to evacuate more civilians from the besieged city of Mariupol on Monday morning.

“I hope that tomorrow all the necessary conditions will be met to continue the evacuation of people from Mariupol. We plan to start at 8am,” he noted

“For the first time there were two days of real ceasefire on this territory. More than a hundred civilians have already been evacuated – women and children first of all,” he said of those who left the Azovstal steel plant on the weekend.

“Given all the complexities of the process, the first evacuees will arrive in Zaporizhzhia tomorrow morning. Hopefully this doesn’t fail. Our team will meet them there,” Zelenskyy added.

Three dead and eight injured in Kharkiv

Three people have died and eight have been injured in the Kharkiv region, the governor has claimed.

Air raid sirens were activated several times overnight in the region.

“Stay as long as possible in shelters. Don’t go out on the streets without necessity,” Oleh Synyehubov wrote on Telegram.

Ukrainian commander claims Russia resumes shelling of Azovstal steel plant

Ukrainian National Guard brigade commander Denys Shlega has said in a televised interview that shelling resumed at the Azovstal steel plant as soon as rescue crews ceased evacuating civilians.

Shlega added at least one more round of evacuations is needed to clear civilians from the plant.

Dozens of small children remain in bunkers below the industrial facilities, as well as several hundred civilians, nearly 500 wounded soldiers and numerous dead bodies, he continued.