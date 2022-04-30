Live Updates: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 66

Ukraine claims nearly 23,000 Russian troops killed in war

Ukraine has claimed that Russia lost nearly 23,000 troops since the beginning of the war.

Ukrainian forces have destroyed 189 Russian aircraft, 155 helicopters, 134 unmanned aerial vehicles, 986 tanks, 2,418 armored vehicles and 435 artillery systems, according to the Ukrainian General Staff’s latest update.

Some 151 Russian multiple rocket launcher systems, 1,695 vehicles, 76 fuel tanks, 73 anti-aircraft systems and eight boats have also been destroyed, it added.

At least 219 children have been killed and 398 others injured in Russia’s ongoing war on Ukraine, authorities claimed.

Some 1,550 educational institutions have been damaged in Russian attacks, including 102 which were completely destroyed, according to the Ukrainian Prosecutor General’s Office.

At least 2,829 civilians have been killed and 3,182 others injured in Ukraine since the war started on Feb. 24, according to UN estimates. The true toll is feared to be much higher.

So far, 7.7 million people in Ukraine have been internally displaced, with more than 5.3 million fleeing to other countries, according to the UN refugee agency.

Russia wants sanctions lifted as part of peace talks

Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told Xinhua news agency that a Russian demand for the removal of sanctions was part of its peace negotiations with Ukraine.

He described the talks, which are taking place on video link, as “difficult”.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has told Polish journalists that the chance of the talks ending was “high” because of Russia’s “playbook on murdering people,” the Interfax news agency reported.

The conflict between Moscow and Kiev, as well as the ongoing Ukrainian crisis, is the direct result of the West’s push to create a unipolar world, one which involved NATO’s unabated eastward expansion, Lavrov stated.

“The US and NATO have always seen Ukraine as an instrument of containing Russia,” the minister said, adding that the reasons that eventually prompted Moscow to launch its military operation in Ukraine lay with a years-long western policy that included stirring up anti-Russian sentiments among Ukrainians and forcing them to make a “false choice” between the West and Russia.

Kharkiv hit by sustained Russian shelling

Kharkiv’s regional military administration claims the city has been hit by multiple Russian attacks.

One person was killed and five were injured “as a result of enemy artillery and mortar strikes”, Kharkiv’s regional military administration stated on its Telegram account on Saturday.

The city is the second biggest in Ukraine.

Russia secures ‘tactical advances’ in Donetsk, Luhansk: IOW

The Institute for the Study of War (IOW) has released its latest update on the situation on the ground.

The key points:

Russia continued to shell the “entire frontline” in Donetsk and Luhansk and “secured several tactical advances”.

Russian military probably intends to leave a “minimal force” in Mariupol to block Ukrainian forces in the Azovstal plant.

Ukraine recaptured Ruska Lozova and continued counterattacks northeast of Kharkiv.

Ukraine cracks down on anyone suspected of ‘collaboration’

Ukrainian authorities are cracking down on anyone suspected of aiding Russia and its forces.

Offenders face up to 15 years in prison for acts of collaborating with the invaders or showing public support for them under new laws adopted by Ukraine’s parliament after the Russian invasion.

A “registry of collaborators” is being compiled and will be released to the public, Oleksiy Danilov, head of Ukraine’s Security Council, was quoted as saying in a report by The Associated Press news agency. He would not say how many people had been targeted nationwide.

Ukraine’s State Bureau of Investigations has announced more than 200 criminal cases on collaboration have been opened, while President Volodymyr Zelensky has also stripped two security service generals of their rank over alleged collaboration, accusing them of treason.

‘Begging to get saved’: Mariupol plant survivors in dire conditions

The UN continues to broker an evacuation of civilians from the increasingly hellish ruins of the besieged city of Mariupol.

The mayor of Mariupol said the situation inside the steel plant, which has become the southern port city’s last stronghold, is dire and citizens are “begging to get saved”.

Mayor Vadym Boychenko added: “There, it’s not a matter of days. It’s a matter of hours.”

The Russian foreign minister appears to have dismissed the need for the United Nations to help secure humanitarian corridors out of Ukraine’s besieged cities.

As an interviewer at Saudi-owned Al-Arabiya TV tried to ask Sergey Lavrov about UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’s call for humanitarian assistance and the evacuation of civilians, Lavrov cut him off.

Zelensky says defence of Ukraine is the ‘fight for our lives’

In his daily address, President Volodymyr Zelensky says the situations in Kharkiv and Donbas are difficult amid constant Russian attacks.

“The situation in Kharkiv region is difficult,” he stated.

“The occupiers are doing everything to destroy any life at the Donbas territory. Constant cruel bombardments, constant Russian strikes on infrastructure and residential areas state that Russia wants to make this territory uninhabited. That’s why the defence of our land and our people is literally the fight for our lives,” he added.

Moscow: Over one million people evacuated into Russia since invasion

Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated some 1.02 million people have been evacuated into Russia since Moscow invaded Ukraine on February 24.

The number includes 120,000 foreigners and people evacuated from the Russian-backed breakaway regions of Ukraine, the so-called Donetsk and Luhansk People’s republics.

Lavrov made the comments to China’s state-run Xinhua news agency.

Russia has overcome the sanction pressure of Western states and the situation has already been stabilizing, Lavrov said.

“The special operation for protection of Donbass has become the cause for the collective West to introduce large-scale restrictive measures against Russia, its legal entities and individuals. The US, the UK, Canada, countries of the European Union do not hide the goal of “strangling” our economy, undermining its competitiveness and blocking further progressive development of the country,” Lavrov added.

“It is obvious such anti-Russian line cannot be justified by anything and also has no prospects. As President [of Russia Vladimir] Putin noted, Russia withstood this unprecedented pressure. The situation is stabilizing now, although, certainly, by no means all risks have already gone. In any case, it will not work out to weaken us,” the Minister said.

Russia “will readjust the economy and safeguard itself against possible illegitimate unfriendly actions of opponents in future,” Lavrov noted.

“We will continue responding in a balanced and appropriate way to introduced restrictions, following tasks of supporting stability of the Russian economy, its financial system, and interests of domestic business and the entire population,” he continued.

US training Ukrainian forces in Germany: Pentagon

The United States is training Ukrainian forces in Germany on weapons recently delivered as part of Washington’s ongoing military assistance to Kyiv, the Pentagon has announced.

“Today, I can announce that the United States has commenced training with Ukrainian armed forces on key systems at US military installations in Germany,” Department of Defense spokesperson John Kirby told reporters.

“These efforts build on the initial artillery training that Ukraine’s forces already have received elsewhere, and also includes training on the radar systems and armoured vehicles that have been recently announced as part of security assistance packages,” he added.

Kirby condemned the way Russian President Vladimir Putin is conducting the war in Ukraine.

“Innocent people shot in the back of the head, hands tied behind their backs. Women, pregnant women being killed, hospitals being bombed. I mean, it’s just unconscionable,” Kirby told reporters at the Pentagon.

“It’s brutality of the coldest and most depraved sort,” he added.

US opposes Putin G20 invitation

The United States has expressed concern over the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin to the G20 summit saying there could no longer be “business as usual” with Moscow since the invasion of Ukraine began.

“The President has expressed publicly his opposition to President Putin attending the G20. We have welcomed the Ukrainians attending,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki told journalists.