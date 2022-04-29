Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 65: UK to send 8k troops to Northern & Eastern Europe

Russia says statements by West that Moscow threatens nuclear war are false

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova announced statements by Western countries that Russia is threatening a nuclear war are not true.

“Western officials, in the worst traditions of disinformation, are feeding to the media, doing it in a coordinated way, a fake narrative about nuclear threats from Moscow,” she said on Telegram, adding, “Foreign ministries of NATO countries have started to convince their population that Russians are doing saber rattling.”

In fact, Russia understands the risks in that area, Zakharova continued, stating, “We can’t even start to think about a nuclear war.”

Five towns in Ukraine’s east hit overnight

Five towns in Ukraine’s southeastern Luhansk region have been shelled overnight, a defense official has said.

The bombardment damaged houses and caused fires, but there were no casualties, Serhiy Haidai added on Telegram.

In the eastern region of Donetsk, three people died, and three were wounded, on Thursday due to Russian air strikes in the Ukrainian city of New York, regional chief Pavlo Kirilenko posted on Facebook.

Russian checkpoint in bordering town hit: Local authorities

A checkpoint in the Russian village of Krupets in the Kursk region bordering Ukraine was shelled at 8am local time (5am GMT), regional governor Roman Starovoyt has said on his telegram channel.

He added that there were no casualties or damage.

UK to send 8,000 troops to Northern & Eastern Europe

The United Kingdom will send its military personnel to Eastern Europe to participate in military drills in a move to demonstrate UK military contribution to European security amid Russia’s operation in Ukraine, UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said on Friday.

“The security of Europe has never been more important. These exercises will see our troops join forces with allies and partners across NATO and the Joint Expeditionary Force in a show of solidarity and strength in one of the largest shared deployments since the Cold War,” Wallace stated, as quoted by Sky News, adding that the drills aim to “showcase the scale and significance of the British Army’s contribution to the defence of Europe”.

Troops will be deployed in countries from Finland to North Macedonia, with dozens of Challenger 2 tanks and more than 100 armored combat vehicles, the broadcaster reported.

The UK army and other NATO troops will be trained to improve the ability of working together, “deterring Russian aggression in Scandinavia and the Baltic states,” the UK defense ministry noted. The deployment is expected to reach a peak of about 8,000 soldiers between April and June, the report added.

US private military contractor killed in Ukraine

Wily Joseph Cancel, 22, an employee of a US private military company, has been killed in Ukraine, media reported. His mother Rebecca Cabrera told the CNN broadcaster that the company had sent him to fight alongside the Ukrainian forces and paid him for that. Cancel flew to Poland on March 12 and soon crossed into Ukraine. According to Cabrera, he was fighting in Ukraine along with people fro different countries. Mercenaries from various countries are arriving in Ukraine amid the ongoing Russian military operation in the country.

UK says Russia military focused on ‘Battle of Donbas’

Britain’s Ministry of Defence has given an update on the latest situation on the ground in Ukraine.

“The Battle of the Donbas remains Russia’s main strategic focus, in order to achieve its stated aim of securing control over the Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts,” it said in its latest intelligence update.

Fighting has been particularly heavy around the towns of Lysychansk and Sievierodonetsk, it added.

At least 10 wounded in Kyiv: Rescuers

Twelve fire trucks have been called in to put out the blaze in Kyiv, with rescuers confirming 10 people were wounded in the attacks, raising an earlier toll of three.

The emergency services announced one strike hit a 25-storey residential block, partially destroying two floors, while witnesses also saw a low-rise building in flames, with black smoke pouring into the air and rescuers at the scene.

Zelensky: 10 Russian soldiers identified as suspects in “crimes committed” in Bucha

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said 10 Russian servicemembers have been identified as suspects in the “crimes committed against our people in Bucha”.

In his nightly address posted to social media on Thursday, Zelensky stated the investigation into crimes committed by the Russian military is underway and that the “first ten Russian servicemen from the 64th motorized rifle brigade of the Russian Ground Forces who committed crimes against our people in Bucha, Kyiv region, received the status of suspects.”

Zelensky added the suspects’ surnames are known and “it is established what they did.”

“We know all the details about them and their actions. And we will find everyone. Just as we will find all the other Russian thugs who killed and tortured Ukrainians. Who tormented our people. Who destroyed houses and civilian infrastructure in Ukraine,” Zelensky said, adding that none of them will avoid responsibility.

In early April, videos and images emerged from Bucha showing bodies lying along streets and accounts of Russian atrocities emerged as its forces retreated from areas near Kyiv.

Zelensky called it “genocide” and the alleged atrocities in Bucha have drawn international outrage, with Western leaders calling for war crimes investigations and fresh sanctions on Russia. Russia’s Ministry of Defense denied responsibility and claimed “not a single local resident suffered from any violent actions” in Bucha.

Russia has made ‘minor advances’: IOW

The Institute for the Study of War claims Russia made “minor advances” in eastern Ukraine on Thursday but did not gain any new territory.

Its latest assessment says military reinforcements are being deployed through the border town of Belgorod.

“Russian and proxy forces continued to mobilize in Transnistria and set conditions for a false flag attack,” it added.

Ukraine suffers serious losses, but not as many as Russia: Aide

An aide to Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has said the country has suffered serious losses in the war with Russia, but Moscow has lost many more soldiers.

In a video posted online, the aide, Oleksiy Arestovych, noted the military situation was difficult but controllable.

Possibility of ‘large’ economic shocks in future: US

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has said the global pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine highlight the possibility of big economic shocks in the future, adding that downturns are “likely to continue to challenge the economy”.

“Countries will fare better if their economies are more resilient and less fragile,” she stated at the Brookings Institution.

“Improved understanding of breaks in supply chains, increases in commodity prices, bursting of asset bubbles, and labour and productivity shocks can help policymakers implement reforms that bolster our economic resilience,” she added.

UN chief, team ‘shocked’ by proximity of Russian raid on Kyiv

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and his team were “shocked” by the proximity of the Russian missile attacks which slammed into central Kyiv as they were visiting but were all “safe”, a spokesperson has stated.

“It is a war zone but it is shocking that it happened close to us,” Saviano Abreu, spokesperson for the UN’s humanitarian office told AFP, without saying how close they were to the point of impact, with one missile hitting a residential building, wounding several people.

Russia attacks on Kyiv aimed at humiliating UN: Zelensky

Russian missiles that hit a residential neighbourhood in Kyiv as the UN’s secretary-general was visiting were an attempt “to humiliate” the global body, President Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

“Today, immediately after the end of our talks in Kyiv, Russian missiles flew into the city. Five rockets. And this says a lot … about the Russian leadership’s efforts to humiliate the UN and everything that the organisation represents,” Zelensky stated, adding that it required “a correspondingly powerful reaction”.

Russia fired two missiles at Kyiv and one of them struck the lower floors of a residential building, Ukrainian officials have claimed.

The explosions came soon after talks between Zelensky and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres ended in the Ukrainian capital.

Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba both claimed Russia had used missiles in the attack.