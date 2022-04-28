Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 64: Canada MPs vote motion calling Russia’s acts in Ukraine ‘genocide’

Moscow says calling on Ukraine to attack targets in Russia to lead to harsh response

Russia is alarmed by the escalation of tensions in the unrecognized republic of Transnistria and regards the incidents in the region as acts of terrorism, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

“We are alarmed by the escalation of tension in Transnistria, where in recent days, there have been several incidents with shelling, explosions of social and infrastructure facilities. We regard these actions as acts of terrorism aimed at destabilizing the situation in the region and expect a thorough and objective investigation of all the circumstances of the incident,” Zakharova told a briefing.

Further calls on Ukraine to strike targets in Russia will lead to a “harsh response” by Moscow, Zakharova stated. “I would like Kiev and Western capitals to take seriously the statements of the Ministry of Defense of our country that further provocation of Ukraine to strike Russian targets will necessarily lead to a harsh response from Russia … We do not recommend further testing our patience,” she added.

NATO head expects Finland & Sweden accession process to “go quickly” if they apply to join

Should Finland and Sweden decide to apply to NATO, the accession process would “go quickly” and interim measures would be put in place until they become formal members of the alliance, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday.

“We are in dialogue with Finland and Sweden, and it’s their decision. But if they decide to apply, Finland and Sweden will be warmly welcomed, and I expect the process to go quickly,” he told the press.

“This is fundamentally about the right of every nation in Europe to decide its own future. So when Russia tries in a way to threaten, to intimidate Finland and Sweden from not applying it just demonstrates how Russia is not respecting the basic right of every nation to choose its own path,” Stoltenberg added.

“The reality is that Finland and Sweden are already very close to NATO and we work together, we operate together, we exercise together. And as soon as we take the decision to invite them, that will send a strong political message, that the security of Finland and Sweden matters for all NATO allies,” he continued.

Ukraine says Russia aiming to encircle forces in Dontesk

Russian forces have intensified their efforts to encircle Ukrainians in the southeastern Donetsk region, the General Staff of the Armed Forces has announced.

They are also focusing their assault in the eastern Kharkiv region trying to move towards the villages of Sulihivka and Velyka Komyshuvakha that lies close to the Russian border, it said on Facebook.

Russian shelling of the regional capital, Kharkiv, also intensified, it added.

Russia says it destroyed two ammo depots overnight

Russia’s defence ministry has said its missilesstruck four Ukrainian military targets overnight, destroying two missile and ammunition depots near the settlements of Barvinkove and Ivanivka in the east of the country.

The Russian forces have eliminated 614 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), 2,623 tanks and other armored vehicles and 299 multiple rocket launchers since the start of their special military operation in Ukraine, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Major-General Igor Konashenkov stated on Thursday. “Overall, the following targets have been eliminated since the start of the special military operation: 142 aircraft, 111 helicopters, 614 unmanned aerial vehicles, 276 surface-to-air missile systems, 2,623 tanks and other combat armored vehicles, 299 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,146 field artillery guns and mortars and 2,431 special military motor vehicles,” the spokesman added.

Ukraine claims 22,400 Russian troops killed in war

At least 22,400 Russian soldiers have so far been killed in Ukraine, the Ukrainian military claimed.

In addition, the Ukrainian troops destroyed 939 Russian tanks, 2,342 armored personnel vehicles, 421 artillery systems and 149 multiple launch rocket systems, the Ukrainian General Staff announced in a statement.

The Ukrainian forces also destroyed 185 aircraft, 155 helicopters, 71 air defense systems, 1,666 vehicles, eight ships and light speedboats, 76 fuel vehicles, as well as 207 unmanned aerial vehicles, the statement added.

Russian-appointed official in Kherson says return to Ukrainian control is “impossible”

A Russian-appointed official in the occupied region of Kherson says its return to Ukrainian control is “impossible” – and has ruled out a referendum to decide its future.

The Deputy Chairman of the Russian-appointed administration of the region, Kirill Stremousov, told Russian news agency RIA Novosti: “The issue of returning the Kherson region to Nazi Ukraine is excluded. This is impossible. The Kherson region will develop economically. ”

Stremousov, who is Ukrainian and has a long record on the fringes of regional politics, added: “Kyiv will no longer be able to impose its ugly Nazi policy on our land, aimed at destroying people and their identity.”

Last month, Ukrainian prosecutors opened a case against Stremousov for “assisting a foreign state in carrying out subversive activities against Ukraine.”

There had been reports that the Russians would organize some form of a referendum in Kherson on whether the southern region should become an independent republic, like the self-declared republics of Luhansk and Donetsk. But Stremousov said that would not happen.

He added the main task was to restore the region’s economy, and “no referendums are planned.”

On Tuesday, Ukrainian President Zelensky derided reported plans to hold a referendum in Kherson.

“Russia wants to stage a sham ‘referendum’ somewhere on our land? Even if they try, it will be as shameful as everything else that was ‘created’ in Moscow to support the occupation of Ukraine,” he stated.

Russians “exerting intense fire” on multiple fronts: Ukraine military

Russian forces “are exerting intense fire” as a multi-pronged offensive takes shape across three regions, according to the Ukrainian military leadership.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said Thursday the Russians are focusing on trying to make a breakthrough in the Izium area of eastern Ukraine.

Izium — in the Kharkiv region — has become a staging ground for Russian forces as they try to advance through neighboring Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

“In order to strengthen the advancing group, the occupiers additionally moved airborne units to the city of Izium,” the General Staff said in its daily operational update.

One of Russia’s aims is to advance on the settlement of Lyman, which is near the industrial and transport hub of Sloviansk, it added.

“The enemy has improved its tactical position, trying to develop an offensive on the village of Lyman,” the General Staff announced, and is preparing to cross the Seversky Donets river.

UK says Ukraine can attack Russian logistics

British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has said would be legitimate for Ukrainian forces to target Russian logistics but they were unlikely to use British weapons.

Moscow has accused London of provoking Ukraine to strike targets in Russia, saying there would be an immediate “proportional response” if it continued. “If Ukraine did choose to target logistics infrastructure for the Russian army, that would be legitimate under international law,” Wallace told BBC TV. Wallace stated Russian President Vladimir Putin may seek to consolidate what he has got in Ukraine and dig in, like a “cancerous growth” within the country. “You can see in his current statements he is, in almost desperation, trying to broaden this either with threats or indeed, with potential false flags or attacks,” he told Sky News on Thursday. “I think it’s certainly the case that Putin, having failed in nearly all his objectives, may seek to consolidate what he’s got, sort of fortify and dig in as he did in 2014. Just be a sort of cancerous growth within the country in Ukraine and make it very hard for people to move them out of those fortified positions,” he added.

IAEA chief calls for access to Europe’s largest nuclear plant

Rafael Grossi, the director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), has called for access to the nuclear plant in Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia, saying the level of safety there is like a “red light blinking”.

The plant – Europe’s largest nuclear facility – is currently under Russian occupation.

Grossi told The Associated Press that IAEA needs to reestablish connections with the plant, which also requires repairs.

“And all of this is not happening,” he continued, adding, “So this is a pending issue. This is a red light blinking.”

MoD warns West Ukraine plans to spread ‘bloody fakes’ about Russian ‘atrocities’ soon

The Russian Defence Ministry has issued a warning to western countries that Ukraine is planning to stage a fake news report about the shelling of the city of Lisichansk that allegedly led to deaths of civilians, when in fact the city was accidently shelled by Ukrainian forces.

“We warn the so-called civilized West in advance that this and other similar bloody fakes, orchestrated by the Kiev authorities, about the alleged ‘Russian atrocities’ are planned to be widely spread in the media and across Internet in the near future,” the ministry said. The ministry announced that after the 57th motorized infantry brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shelled Lisichansk, the bureau of information and psychological operations of the Ukrainian forces decided to invite the Ukrainian and western media to the site in an attempt to blame Russia for the strike. According to the defence ministry’s information, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are moving damaged military vehicles and bodies of dead Ukrainian soldiers dressed in civilian clothing to the city’s central market. “Such actions of the Ukrainian authorities, once again, demonstrate their inhuman attitude towards the people of Ukraine and indicate the complete disregard for all norms of morality and international humanitarian law,” it added. Moscow repeatedly rejected Kiev’s past accusations of war crimes, including the claims of mass killings of civilians in Bucha. Russia, in turn, is collecting evidence of war crimes committed by the Ukrainian military, such as unprovoked killings of captured Russian servicemen.

Third EU state balks at ‘ruble payments’ for gas

Helsinki has rejected Moscow’s ruble-based payment scheme for gas, the local media reported. Russia imposed the payment mechanism last month on countries that have placed sanctions on Russia but continue to import its gas.

“We have made the decision in the government’s economic policy committee that Finland will not agree to ruble payments. The decision was already made at the beginning of April,” Finland’s Minister for European Affairs and Ownership Steering Tytti Tuppurainen told the Helsingin Sanomat newspaper.

She added that it could be seen as blackmail and part of “Russia’s geopolitical efforts.”

Russia has denied using natural gas exports as a tool to “blackmail” Europe, a charge also leveled by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

“Russia has been and remains a reliable supplier, committed to its obligations” and the new terms for exporting the gas were “caused by unprecedented hostile steps against us,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

Russian fuel giant Gazprom sent a letter to their Finnish state-owned counterpart, Gasum, at the beginning of April informing them of the new terms of their deal. Gasum is conducting a legal assessment of its situation and considering a response, Helsingin Sanomat reports.

Finland is working on renouncing Russian natural gas, but “companies are responsible for their own operational business decisions,” Tuppurainen said.

She added that if the goal of divestment was to stop indirectly “funding” Russia’s military operation, then Finland should “avoid a situation where we have to pay for breaches of contract.”

In total, Russia supplies pipeline gas to 23 European countries.

Russia’s Black Sea fleets retains ability to attack Ukraine: UK

The British Ministry of Defence announced Russia’s Black Sea fleet retains the ability to strike Ukrainian and coastal targets, despite its losses of the landing ship Saratov and the cruiser Moskva.

In its latest intelligence briefing, the ministry said about 20 Russian Navy vessels, including submarines, are in the Black Sea operational zone.

“The Bosphorus Strait remains closed to all non-Turkish warships, rendering Russia unable to replace its lost cruiser Moskva in the Black Sea,” it added.

War will continue until “Russia decides to end it”: UN Secretary-General

The war in Ukraine will continue until “Russia decides to end it,” the United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres told CNN.

“The war will not end with meetings,” he told CNN’s Anderson Cooper during a wide-ranging interview.

“The war will end when the Russian Federation decides to end it and when there is – after a ceasefire – a possibility of a serious political agreement. We can have all the meetings but that is not what will end the war,” he added.

On Tuesday, Guterres traveled to Moscow for a one-on-one meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss “proposals for humanitarian assistance and the evacuation of civilians” from conflict zones, namely the besieged city of Mariupol, according to a UN readout of the discussion.

As a result, Putin agreed “in principle” to allow the UN and the International Committee for the Red Cross to assist in the evacuation of citizens from the Azovstal plant in Mariupol, the last bastion of Ukrainian defense in the city.

Asked what role the UN intended to play in the investigations of war crimes allegedly carried out by Russian forces in the town of Bucha on the outskirts of Kyiv, Guterres reiterated his calls for an “independent investigation.”

The Kremlin has denied any involvement in the mass killings of civilians in Ukraine while reiterating baseless claims that images of bodies on the streets of Bucha are “fake.”

Evidence of mass graves in the towns of Bucha and Borodianka has continued to emerge since early April, following the withdrawal of Russian forces from the Kyiv region.

In his face-to-face meeting with Putin, Guterres said his message was unchanged from the start of the conflict: The Russian invasion is a breach of the UN Charter and it must end as quickly as possible.

Guterres, who is expected to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday, described his encounter with the Russian leader as “very useful.”

The secretary-general told CNN he expressed his concerns about the violations of international law, human rights law and the “possibility of war crimes.”

Air defence activated in Russia’s Belgorod

Russia’s TASS news agency says air defence systems have been activated in the Russian city of Belgorod.

It cited the local government saying that the systems were activated in the early hours of Thursday. The Belgorod province borders Ukraine’s Luhansk, Sumy and Kharkiv regions, all of which have seen heavy fighting since Russia invaded Ukraine two months ago. Russia has accused Ukraine of carrying out strikes on targets in the region.

Kherson blasts knock Russian channels off air

Ukrainian and Russian media say explosions near a television tower in Kherson city temporarily knocked Russian channels off the air.

Ukrayinska Pravda, an online newspaper, reported the strikes set off a fire and caused Russian television channels to go off air. RIA Novosti said the broadcast later resumed. It added Russian channels began broadcasting from Kherson last week.

ICC prosecutor says ‘it’s time for action’ in Ukraine

The chief prosecutor of International Criminal Court has called for action and accountability on Ukraine.

“This is not really a time for talking. It’s a time for action. International law cannot be a passive spectator,” Karim Asad Ahmed told reporters after a meeting of the UN Security Council.

“It needs to move with alacrity to protect and to insist on accountability,” he added.

Khan said he was neither in favour nor against Russia or Ukraine.

“We are in favour of the law, which is in favour of humanity, which is to protect humanity,” he said, adding, “We should feel ashamed that in 2022 we continue, in so many parts of the world, to see violence that may constitute genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes.”

US energy industries on ‘war footing’: Official

US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm has said that Russia’s war on Ukraine “screams” that the world needs to stop importing oil and gas from Russia and instead move toward other forms of energy.

At an international forum on offshore wind energy in Atlantic City, Granholm stated the US as well as its energy industries “are on a war footing,” and called for a rapid acceleration of renewable energy including offshore wind power. “Russia is waging a war in Ukraine and the imperative to move away from Russian oil and gas, for the world to move away from Russian oil and gas screams that there is an imperative that we electrify,” noted Granholm, the former Michigan governor. “Offshore wind is just a huge component in that,” Granholm continued.

Bulgaria is open to exploring legal ramifications against Russia for shutting off gas supplies: Official

Bulgaria’s Energy Minister Alexander Nikolov told CNN his government was open to exploring legal ramifications against Moscow after Russian energy giant Gazprom shut off gas supplies to the country.

“Bulgargaz, the state-owned entity, has executed the payment and then the money got returned from Gazprom. If we’re talking about a breach of the contract, then it is absolutely clear from a legal and legislation perspective who has breached the contract,” Nikolov told CNN’s Eleni Giokos in an interview.

When Russia demanded all gas payments be done in rubles, Nikolov said Bulgaria refused to comply and asked for clarification on the details of the mechanism, but did not receive a response from Gazprom.

“We were pretty clear that we will follow a common position regarding the European Union standpoint. We will not accept the fact that one of the parties within the contract decided to change entirely the payment mechanism, so we ended up where we are today … but still we are trying under these tough circumstances to follow all prerequisites under the existing contract,” he added.

Bulgaria has relied on Russia for about 90% of its gas imports, making Moscow’s latest move a disruption to most of the country’s energy supplies. The energy minister said Bulgaria has examined all possible solutions in terms of energy diversification, and is trying to extend its partnerships with other regions.

He pointed to some progress on a long-delayed gas link, the Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB) between Bulgaria and its neighbor Greece.

“Practically, coming from 90% to zero is of course going to be tough and of course we’ll have a price to pay, but at the end of the day, sovereignty and solidarity is much more important,” he added.

“We are on the eastern flank, the closest possible to Russia, where war is coming to a different dimension. Utility is being used not only as an energy tool but as a social distress tool and an economic weapon,” the minister continued.

Poland’s PGNiG to take legal steps on halting of Russian gas: Minister

Polish gas company PGNiG will take all legal steps it can regarding the halting of Russian gas supplies, according to the Polish climate minister.

“Certainly all legal steps will be taken by PGNiG,” Anna Moskwa told private broadcaster Polsat News, adding, “PGNiG has a lot of experience and it can win.”

Kherson region of Ukraine will transition to ruble from May 1

The Russian-occupied Kherson region of Ukraine will transition to using the ruble from May 1, according to Russian state media.

The Deputy Chairman of the Civil-Military Administration of the region, Kirill Stremousov, told the RIA-Novosti news agency that the transition period will take up to four months during which both the Russian ruble and the Ukrainian hryvnia will be in circulation. After that, there will be a full transition to the ruble.

Canada legislators vote in favour of calling Russia’s acts ‘genocide’

Canadian politicians have voted unanimously to call Russia’s attacks in Ukraine a “genocide”, with members of parliament saying there was “ample evidence of systemic and massive war crimes against humanity” being committed by Moscow.

The Canadian Parliament’s motion said war crimes by Russia include mass atrocities, systematic instances of willful killing of Ukrainian civilians, the desecration of corpses, forcible transfer of Ukrainian children, torture, physical harm, mental harm, and rape.

Pentagon says Russian nuclear threats are ‘irresponsible’

Pentagon Spokesperson John Kirby has dismissed recent comments by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who earlier this week warned of a “serious, real” risk of nuclear war.

“The rhetoric that we keep hearing from Russian leaders – and just recently was Minister Lavrov, raising the spectre of nuclear confrontation – is irresponsible,” Kirby told reporters during a briefing.

“It’s certainly not what you would expect from a modern nuclear power, nor should anybody expect from a modern nuclear power,” he added.

UK calls Russia ‘a desperate rogue operator’

British Foreign Minister Liz Truss has described Russia as a “desperate rogue operator with no interest in international norms” as she called for more heavy weapons to be sent to Ukraine.

Delivering her annual foreign policy speech at Mansion House, the residence of London’s mayor, Truss said Russia was less rational than the Soviet Union. Although the Soviet Union inflicted “many evils” and regularly used their veto in the Security Council, “even they behaved with some kind of rationality on the world stage”, she added.

“They were able to stick to deals when they saw risks to strategic stability, as they did with the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty,” she stated.

Economic structures developed after World War II and the Cold War have “enabled rather than contained aggression”, she noted, accusing Russia of violating several arms control treaties.

She has warned China that failure to play by global “rules” would cut short its rise as a superpower.

China, which has taken a neutral public position on the war in Ukraine, has faced calls from European nations and the US to pressure Russia to end its invasion.

“They will not continue to rise if they do not play by the rules. China needs trade with the G7. We [the Group of Seven] represent around half of the global economy. And we have choices,” Truss said, adding, “We have shown with Russia the kind of choices that we’re prepared to make when international rules are violated.”

Germany was biggest buyer of Russia’s energy in first two months of Ukraine war: Study

Germany bought the most amount of Russian energy during the first two months of the Ukraine war, according to an independent research group.

The Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air calculated that Russia earned 63 billion euros ($66.5bn) from fossil fuel exports since February 24, the date Russia began its invasion of Ukraine.

Using data on ship movements, real-time tracking of gas flows through pipelines and estimates based on historical monthly trade, the researchers said Germany alone paid Russia about 9.1 billion euros for fossil fuel deliveries in the first two months of the war.

The German government said it could not comment on estimates and declined to provide any figures of its own, saying these would need to come from companies that procure the coal, oil and gas, the Associated Press has reported.

Ukraine needs 600,000 apartments for those displaced: Official

A senior aide to Ukraine’s president says the country needs almost 600,000 apartments to provide housing for people displaced by conflict.

Kyrylo Tymoshenko made the comment during a meeting of Ukraine’s local and regional authorities, where participants discussed plans for the country’s reconstruction, which one official said would now cost $90bn, according to a statement from Volodymyr Zelensky’s office.

Participants made the decision to build some of the necessary apartments from scratch, as well as purchase some ready-made from developers. Zelensky also told participants that all new housing in Ukraine must be built with comfortable bomb shelters, and old housing stock should be equipped in accordance with the needs of public safety, the statement said.

US to begin process of reopening embassy in Kyiv: Blinken

The US will begin the process of reopening its embassy in Kyiv “as quickly but also as safely as possible”, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said.

“We have diplomats going back to Ukraine this week as we speak to begin the process of looking to reopen the embassy in Kyiv,” Blinken told US legislators, according to a video shared online by the State Department.

He added the US will begin operating out of the Western Ukrainian city of Lviv before operating out of Kyiv.

Over 50 Ukrainians completed howitzer training: Pentagon

More than 50 Ukrainian forces have completed US howitzer artillery training, a Pentagon spokesperson has said.

John Kirby told reporters that another group of more than 50 Ukrainians would also “go through training in the same location outside Ukraine”.

The howitzers were included as part of two recent US military assistance packages for Ukraine, each totalling $800m.

US has credible information that Russian military executed Ukrainians who attempted to surrender: Official

The United States has credible information that a Russian military unit executed Ukrainians who were attempting to surrender near Donetsk, Ambassador-at-Large for Global Criminal Justice Beth Van Schaack said at the United Nations Wednesday.

“We now have credible information that a Russian military unit operating in the vicinity of Donetsk executed Ukrainians who were attempting to surrender, rather than take them into custody,” Van Schaak stated.

“If true, this would be a violation of a core principle of the laws of war: the prohibition against the summary execution of civilians and combatants who are hors de combat by virtue of surrender, injury, or other forms of incapacitation,” Van Schaak said.

She also added the US has “credible reports of individuals killed execution-style with their hands bound; bodies showing signs of torture; horrific accounts of sexual violence against women and girls.”

“These images and reports suggest that atrocities are not the result of rogue units or individuals; they, rather, reveal a deeply disturbing pattern of systematic abuse across all areas where Russia’s forces are engaged,” Van Schaak continued.

“Let us be clear: those who unleashed, perpetrated, and ordered these crimes must be held to account and the evidence of this criminality is mounting daily,” Van Schaak said, adding, “Our simple message to Russia’s military and political leadership, and file is this: the world is watching, and you will be held accountable.”

The United States welcomes the ICC investigation into atrocities committed in Ukraine, Van Shaak said, referencing the common goal of stakeholders to achieve justice.

“The United States is supporting a range of international investigations into atrocities in Ukraine. This includes those conducted by the International Criminal Court, the UN and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe,” she added.

FM confirms Hungary will use Russia’s energy payment scheme

The Hungarian Foreign Minister confirmed to CNN that his country will use the payment scheme put in place by Moscow to pay for its oil and gas.

Defending this decision, Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó said: “85% of our gas supply comes from Russia, and 65% of our oil supply comes from Russia. Why? Because this is being determined by infrastructure. This is not for fun, we have not chosen the situation.”

Szijjártó added there are no alternative sources or routes which makes it possible for them to stop importing Russian energy in the next few years.

Under the Russian payment scheme, energy importers have had to open two bank accounts with Gazprombank — a foreign currency account and a rubles account. The proceeds of sales are paid in foreign currency (dollars or euros) which is then converted by Gazprombank into the ruble account.

Several other countries are reportedly using the scheme. A European Commission document release last week advised that it “appears possible” to comply with the new Russian rules without getting into conflict with EU law.

Sanctions experts say the Russian payment system allows Moscow access to energy proceeds regardless of the sanctions in place on foreign currencies.

US: Russia’s ‘weaponizing’ energy has been expected

The White House has said Russia was essentially weaponizing energy supplies by cutting off Poland and Bulgaria from Russian gas supplies.