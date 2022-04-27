Live Updates: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 63

Russia’s gas cuts add to ‘economic pariah’ status: UK

Russia’s decision to cut off gas supply to Poland will add to its status as an economic and political pariah, Britain’s deputy minister has said.

“It (halting gas supply) will have a … very damaging effect on Russia as well because it is becoming further and further, more and more, not just a political pariah, but an economic pariah,” Dominic Raab told Sky News.

Russian parliament speaker: Cut off gas to other ‘unfriendly’ countries

Russia’s top lawmaker says gas giant Gazprom has made the right decision in fully suspending supplies to Bulgaria and Poland, adding that Moscow should do the same with other “unfriendly” countries.

“The same should be done with regard to other countries that are unfriendly to us,” Vyacheslav Volodin, the speaker of Russia’s lower house of parliament, the Duma, wrote on his Telegram channel.

‘Ukraine is strengthening’ after US, allies promise more heavy weaponry: Ukrainian presidential aide

Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak stated he welcomes promises by the United States and its allies to send more heavy weaponry to Ukraine following talks at a German air base.

“One of Russia’s odd demands at the start of the war was the ‘full demilitarization’ of Ukraine. After yesterday’s epochal meeting of 40 defense ministers, I have bad news for Russia. Capacity, speed, simplified logistics, an expanded range of weapons – Ukraine is strengthening,” he wrote on Twitter.

Ukraine, Donbass refugees fleeing to Russia top 1mn

Over a million people have fled Ukraine and the Donbass republics to Russia, a law enforcement source told TASS.

“More than a million people have fled Ukraine, the Donetsk People’s Republic and the Lugansk People’s Republic to Russia since the Donbass escalation, including over 182,000 children,” the source said.

Ukraine acknowledges losing towns in the east as Russia steps up offensive

The Ukrainian armed forces have acknowledged the loss of several towns and villages in eastern regions as Russia steps up its ground offensive.

Heavy fighting is ongoing on three fronts, with Russian forces being reinforced and resupplied from bases inside Russia, according to a spokesperson for the Ukrainian military on Wednesday.

Despite the loss of territory, Ukrainian authorities claimed nine enemy attacks were repulsed in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions alone, with Russian equipment destroyed — including nine tanks and 11 artillery systems.

Ukrainian troops are essentially fighting in three directions to prevent Russian forces from taking over all of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, which has been the Kremlin’s declared goal.

From the north, Russian units are attacking in the direction of Barkinove, a town south of Izium, and had taken the village of Zavody which has been contested for several days, the Ukrainian military said.

The Ukrainians also acknowledged that Russians had seized the outskirts of the settlement of Velyka Komyshuvakha in the same area.

From the east, Russian forces have taken control of the town of Zarichne, and have started attacking nearby Yampil.

The spokesman noted Russian offensive operations were also focused on the Severodonetsk, Popasna and Kurakhiv areas. Russian troops have also taken control of the settlement of Novotoshkivske, and are trying to advance further westward.

In the south, Russian forces are trying to consolidate a land bridge to Crimea and occupy Ukrainian coastal regions.

The southern command of the Ukrainian armed forces announced that Russian units were regrouping and conducting air reconnaissance, and are trying to push north toward the city of Kryvyi Rih and into the Zaporizhzhia region.

It also accused the Russians occupying the region of Kherson of further “filtration” of civilians in two districts.

Reported damage includes energy infrastructure in the town of Zelenodolsk and a severe fire in Dnipropetrovsk.

“The armed forces of Ukraine are showing courage and conducting successful operations,” stated the head of the Kryvyi Rih city military administration. He added that Russian prisoners had been taken.

A key bridge near Odesa has been struck again in a missile attack

The chairman of the Ukrainian railway network, Oleksandr Kamyshin, says another missile has hit a rail and road bridge linking the port city of Odesa with the far southwest portion of Ukraine.

“Today at 6:45 a.m. a second rocket attack on the same bridge across the Dniester Estuary in the Odesa region took place,” Kamyshin said. There were no injured railway workers, he added.

“The damage to the infrastructure can be determined after the air alert,” he stated.

The bridge had been struck by a Russian missile attack on Tuesday, city authorities announced — essentially cutting off the region as it’s the only link between southwest Ukraine and the rest of the country. Repair work had just started when the Wednesday strike hit.

Russia’s Belgorod region extends high “terrorist danger” threat level

The Belgorod region, which neighbors Ukraine, is extending its high “terrorist danger” security level status through May 10, according to a notice published on a local government website.

The yellow security status — which has been in place since April 10 — is the second-highest alert level, as it signifies authorities have information suggesting the real possibility of a terrorist act, according to the Russian government.

The regional government is asking citizens in the region to not attend mass gatherings and to bring their identification documents when they go out. Setting off firecrackers and fireworks is also forbidden by the order.

The extension comes as a fire broke out Wednesday at an ammunition depot in the village of Staraya Nelidovka, which is about 10 miles south of the city of Belgorod. It’s unclear how that fire began, but several military installations in the region have caught fire or exploded since the war in Ukraine began.

Russia has accused Ukraine of being responsible for some of the past fires and explosions at Russian military installations.

Gazprom completely suspends gas supplies to Bulgaria & Poland after they refuse to pay in Rubles

Russian energy giant Gazprom stated it has completely suspended gas supplies to the Bulgarian company Bulgargaz and the Polish PGNiG as neither had paid on time in roubles.

“Gazprom has completely suspended gas supplies to Bulgargaz (Bulgaria) and PGNiG (Poland) for failing to pay in rubles… in accordance with the procedure established by the decree [issued by Russian President Vladimir Putin],” the company said. The energy giant added that it will reduce transit to third countries if Bulgaria and Poland begin to withdraw gas from the transit flow without authorization.

Blasts reported in 3 Russian regions bordering Ukraine

Blasts were heard early Wednesday in three Russian regions bordering Ukraine, local authorities and Russian state media reported.

The blast was followed by a fire at the ammunition depot in the village of Staraya Nelidovka, about 10 miles north of the Ukrainian border, regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram on Wednesday. He added that there were “no casualties among civilians.”

In the region of Kursk, residents “heard explosions” around 2:45 a.m. local time. The governor, Roman Starovoyt, stated the details surrounding the explosions are still “being clarified,” but that there were no casualties or destruction.

The Kursk explosions come just two days after two Ukrainian drones were shot down by Russian air defense crews in the region’s village of Borovskoye, according to Starovoyt.

Two loud bangs were heard by residents in the Shilovo neighborhood of the Russian city Voronezh at 4:40 a.m., according to Russian state media TASS, citing authorities.

“A civil defense and emergency response team and a team of the Russian Emergencies Ministry are currently at the site of the incident. An Investigative Committee official is about to arrive,” a district civil defense and emergency official reportedly told TASS.

Voronezh is located roughly 200 miles from the Ukrainian border and is a major military and transport hub.

Russian officials have repeatedly accused Ukraine of mounting cross-border attacks on fuel depots and military installations, claims which Ukrainian government agencies say are intended to stoke “anti-Ukrainian sentiment.”

Ukraine still controls most of its airspace: UK

Ukraine retains control of most of its airspace, while Russia has failed to effectively destroy the Ukrainian Air Force or suppress the country’s air defences, the UK defence ministry has said in its latest intelligence briefing.

It added that Russia’s air activity was focused mainly on southern and eastern Ukraine and that it had very limited air access to the north and west of the country.

The briefing also said Russia was likely using “unguided free-falling bombs” in its air strikes on Mariupol. “These weapons reduce Russia’s ability to effectively discriminate when conducting strikes, increasing the risk of civilian casualties,” the defence ministry announced.

Russia says it ‘liberated’ entire Kherson region

Russia’s defence ministry has said its forces have liberated the entire Kherson region in the south of Ukraine, Interfax news agency has reported.

It cited a senior official as saying elsewhere in the south of Ukraine, Russian troops had taken parts of the Zaporizhzhia and Mykolaiv regions, as well as part of the Kharkiv region to the east of Kyiv.

Russia shelled Sumy region for ‘more than a day’: Governor

Russia fired mortar bombs at various settlements in the Sumy region from across the border, the region’s governor has said.

“We see that these shellings continue for more than a day from Bachevsk to Belopolye. Almost the entire border line is fired from heavy artillery and mortars,” Dmitry Zhivitsky added.

Ukraine has recaptured three villages in Mykolaiv: Official

Ukraine’s army now has full control of three settlements in the Mykolaiv region, an adviser to the head of Ukraine’s Ministry of Internal Affairs has said.

“The Armed Forces of Ukraine have returned full control over three villages west of Snihurivka: Shirokoye, Lyubino and Novopetrivka,” Anton Gerashchenko added.

Gazprom has not confirmed gas suspension to Poland

Russia’s Gazprom has not confirmed that the supply of Russian gas to Poland has already been stopped, a spokesman for the energy giant has said, according to state news agency TASS.

Sergey Kupriyanov told reporters that Gazprom stressed that “today Poland is obliged to pay for gas supplies in accordance with the new payment procedure”.

He did not comment on Bulgaria’s claims.

On March 31, President Vladimir Putin signed a decree for a new procedure for the payment of gas by “unfriendly countries”.

Now such states must transfer funds in foreign currencies to Gazprombank, which will buy roubles on exchanges and transfer them to special rouble accounts of importers. Poland is on the list of unfriendly countries, TASS reported.

Moscow: Kiev’s use of Western weapons against Russia to cause retaliation

London’s policy of instigating the regime in Kiev to use Western weapons against Russia, should such attempts occur, will entail proportionate retaliation, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday following British Deputy Defense Minister James Heappey’s statement to the effect the British government believes it would be permissible for Ukraine to attack “legitimate” military targets on Russian territory.

“We would like to stress that London’s direct instigation of the regime in Kiev to commit such actions, should these attempts materialize, will instantly entail our proportionate response. As we have warned, the Russian armed forces are ready round the clock to carry out retaliatory strikes with long-range smart weapons against decision-making centers in Kiev,” the Defense Ministry announced.

Also, the Defense Ministry warned that “the subjects of one of the Western countries, present at the Ukrainian decision-making centers in Kiev in the capacity of advisers, will not necessarily constitute a problem for Russia in making a decision to retaliate.”

Earlier, Heappey said in a BBC interview that it would be “completely legitimate” for Ukraine to attack targets inside Russa with Western weapons.

“It is completely legitimate for Ukraine to be targeting in Russia’s depth in order to disrupt the logistics,” he added.

EU to bring dependence on Russian energy to zero by 2027: European Commissioner

The European Union intends to reduce its dependence on Russian oil and gas by two-thirds by the end of 2022 and bring it to zero by the end of 2027, European Commissioner for Economy Paolo Gentiloni noted in an interview with the Messaggero newspaper when commenting on the RePower EU program announced in March.

“As the evolution of various packages of sanctions will most probably include energy, we are dealing with it. The first goal is to reduce the dependence on Russian oil and gas by two-thirds by the end of this year to bring it to zero by 2027, while the second is to develop a strategy that will not slow down the climate shift,” he said, adding that “the way towards reducing the dependence on Russian energy lies through renewable sources.”

The commissioner admitted that the European Union will have to downgrade its outlook on economic growth of 4% projected earlier.

“So far it is early to say whether this slowdown will lead to stagnation as there are certain positive moments inherited from the second half of 2021, such as a very low unemployment level and a very high level of saving activity,” he explained.

“The stagnation risk will also largely depend on the continuity of the conflict in Ukraine,” Gentiloni stated.

Nearly three-fourths of Americans support US helping supply weapons to Ukraine: Poll

Close to 75 percent of Americans back the United States assisting in supplying weapons to Ukraine, according to a new poll.

A Reuters-Ipsos poll found that 73 percent of people support the US aiding in arms shipments to the former Soviet Union nation, up from 68 percent in March, Reuters reported.

When it comes to President Joe Biden’s job regarding Ukraine, 46 percent of Americans give the president a thumbs-up. Broken down by party, the partisan divisions are stark: 24 percent of Republicans and 70 percent of Democrats approve of the job he is doing regarding Ukraine, according to the poll, the news outlet noted.

Ukraine says Russia has no right to “blackmail world” with the threat of nuclear weapons

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke about Russia and nuclear weapons while criticizing recent Russian troops’ operations at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant during a joint news conference in Kyiv with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) director general Rafael Mariano Grossi.

“Today on the 36th anniversary of the disaster at Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant, again the world was just a step from disaster because for the Russian troops, the plant and the entire was just another combat action zone where they didn’t care for nuclear safety,” Zelensky said.

Zelensky accused the Russian troops of operating with little regard to nuclear danger and of looting and damaging several areas of the plant, including the system control center and laboratory.

The Chernobyl nuclear power plant in northern Ukraine was occupied by Russian forces just a few weeks ago and is now back under Ukrainian control.

He warned that their carelessness signals the danger of Russia using nuclear weapons.

“Given the level of the threat, we believe Russia has no right to turn nuclear energy into weapons and blackmail the world with the use of nuclear weapons,” Zelensky added.

During the news conference, Zelensky personally thanked the staff members who stayed to maintain the plant as the Russian troops occupied. The staff was offered medals for their work.

Zelensky and Grossi discussed the current level of nuclear threat and damage to the facilities.

Grossi said he agreed that the IAEA would continue to work to restore the capacity and infrastructure that was damaged in recent weeks.

“In spite of these difficulties, it’s important to look into the future, look into peace, the moment that Ukraine will regain its peace, its tranquility, and the safety that all its citizens deserve,” Grossi added.

Grossi made a working visit to the Chernobyl nuclear power plant on International Chernobyl Disaster Remembrance Day, marking 36 years since an explosion there “spread a radioactive cloud over large parts of the Soviet Union, now the territories of Belarus, Ukraine and the Russian Federation,” as the UN describes it.

Nearly 8.4 million people in the three countries are known to have been exposed to the radiation, the UN also says.

The IAEA chief said of the visit, “We are marking the day. We are remembering what needs to be remembered. We are paying respect and honor to those who deserve it, but we are working.”

During the working visit, the IAEA delivered a first batch of equipment, including radiation-monitoring equipment, Grossi continued.

IAEA safety inspectors are working closely with their Ukrainian counterparts to monitor and compare radiation measurements at the plant and the exclusion zone and then maintain a presence “for as long as the situation requires,” Grossi added, while speaking on scene to reporters.

When asked by one reporter how close Chernobyl had been to another disaster while under Russian occupation, Grossi said that while the situation was “completely different” than the 1986 explosion with a then working nuclear reactor, that it still “could have developed into an accident.”

All credit for avoiding a worse fate was due to the operators, the IAEA chief added.

“I think the first credit must go to the operators. To these people here, because they carried on their work in spite of all the difficulties. In spite of the stress, in spite of the fact that they could not be working normally,” he noted.

New drone video shows Russian military vehicles & forces on Bucha street strewn with civilian bodies

Despite Russia’s repeated denials they were responsible for any carnage in Bucha, Russian military vehicles and forces were seen on a Bucha street near civilian bodies, new drone video obtained exclusively by CNN shows.

CNN has geolocated and confirmed the authenticity of the videos, which were taken by a drone on March 12 and 13. CNN is not naming the individual that took the video over concerns for their safety.

A Russian military vehicle is seen sitting at an intersection in the video from March 13. CNN has identified three objects in the video — just down the street from the military vehicle — are the same bodies that were seen in the video from April 1 and satellite images taken by Maxar Technologies on March 18.

Additional drone video from March 13 shows another Russian military vehicle traveling further up the street, in the direction of the bodies.

In the March 12 video, a number of Russian soldiers are seen around a military vehicle parked outside of a house, just down the street from the bodies. It’s unclear what they are doing at the house.

CNN asked the Russian Ministry of Defense for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

Russian officials — President Vladimir Putin’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov — have repeatedly claimed that the videos and satellite images that show bodies in Bucha are fake.

This drone video is the first piece of evidence to emerge from Bucha that shows Russian vehicles and troops operating on the street, where the bodies were found by Ukrainian forces when they retook the town on April 1.

The images that emerged from Bucha after Russian forces retreated have drawn enormous outrage from the international community.

It’s also led some leaders, including US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron, to call for the atrocities that took place in Bucha war crimes.

Zelensky: Russia trying to destabilize region through occupation of breakaway region in Moldova

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia is trying to destabilize the region through military activity in Moldova’s breakaway region of Transnistria.

“This is just one of the steps of the Russian federation. This is happening to destabilize the region and threaten Moldova,” Zelensky stated when asked by a journalist during a joint press conference in Kyiv with IAEA director general Rafael Mariano Grossi on Tuesday.

“This is showing that if Moldova supports Ukraine this is what’s going to happen,” he added.

In recent days, Ukraine has accused Russian troops of firing missiles and conducting operations in Transnistria.

When asked about the number of Russian troops present in Transnistria, Zelensky said Ukrainian armed forces are “prepared and not afraid” to deal with a new front of the military invasion.

“With regard to certain Russian troops that are constantly present in the temporarily occupied territory — this has been so for many, many years. We know they’re on alert, just waiting for the order,” Zelensky added.

Russia remains focused on attempts to encircle Ukrainian forces in the east: Adviser to Zelensky

Russia remains focused on attempts to surround Ukrainian forces in the east of the country, a Ukrainian presidential advisor said Tuesday.

Oleksiy Arestovych, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, stated Russia’s main efforts in the east were around the towns of Popasna, Severodonetsk and Rubizhne, with further fighting around Sloviansk and Kramatorsk.

“Although the enemy resorted to powerful artillery and airstrikes, our troops successfully maneuver and repel attacks,” Arestovych added.

An ammunition depot in Russia’s Belgorod region is on fire: Regional governor

An ammunition depot is on fire in a rural village in Russia’s Belgorod region, said regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov on his Telegram Wednesday.

“According to preliminary information, an ammunition depot is on fire near the village of Staraya Nelidovka. No damage has been incurred by residential buildings and houses. There were no casualties among the civilians,” Gladkov added.

Staraya Nelidovka is about 10 miles north of the Ukrainian border, and about 10 miles south of the city of Belgorod.

Russia’s Gazprom to halt shipments to Bulgaria

Russia’s Gazprom has told Bulgaria that, similar to steps taken against Poland, it will halt its shipments of gas to the country from Wednesday.