Live Updates: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 62

Psaki would not comment specifically on a Wall Street Journal report that the reported mother of three of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s children had so far not been sanctioned to avoid riling Putin.

Poland has sent tanks to Ukraine, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said without giving any further details.

“Yes,” Morawiecki stated when asked if Poland had or would send tanks to Ukraine. He declined to reveal any further details including the number of tanks sent.

In March, Poland announced it was ready to deploy all its MiG-29 jets to Ramstein Air Base in Germany and put them at the disposal of the United States, but Washington rejected a surprise offer.

“There is no such necessity, there are no such demands, there are no such requests,” Morawiecki noted when asked if sending planes to Ukraine was still being considered.

War has disrupted Ukrainian agricultural production: UK

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has significantly disrupted Ukrainian agricultural production, the UK Ministry of Defence tweeted in a regular bulletin.

“Ukrainian grain harvest for 2022 is likely to be around 20% lower than 2021 due to reduced sowing areas following invasion,” it said.

The reduced grain supply from Ukraine will generate inflationary pressures, elevating the global price of grain, the UK military intelligence added.

Russia claims its missiles target railway supplies of weapons to Ukraine

Russia’s defence ministry has announced that its high-precision missiles destroyed six facilities powering the railways that were used to supply Ukrainian forces with foreign weapons.

Ukraine: Russia targeting railways to cut arms supply routes

Ukraine’s military command has announced that Russia was trying to bomb Ukraine’s rail infrastructure in order to disrupt arms supplies from foreign countries.

“They are trying to destroy the supply routes of military-technical assistance from partner states. To do this, they focus strikes on railway junctions,” the armed forces command wrote in a post on Facebook.

West needs to make sure cost of war for Russia is “as high as possible”: Danish FM

The West needs to make sure the cost for Russia for the war in Ukraine is “as high as possible,” Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod told CNN.

“It is very important that we help Ukraine defend their own country and to make the cost for Russia, as high as possible, also in the battlefield,” Kofod said, adding, “That is what we are doing and we will continue to do that.”

Stopping Moscow’s aggression in Ukraine means European nations must impose further sanctions on Russia and send more military aid to Kyiv, he continued.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen promised on a visit to Kyiv Thursday to send more military assistance to Ukraine, increasing contribution by $87 million to around $144 million.

Denmark will increase its natural gas production in the North Sea “for a limited time period,” to reduce its dependency on Russian energy imports, Frederiksen said on Tuesday, adding that the country is ultimately aiming to phase out its use natural gases to become independent of Russian supplies.

“Everything is on the table from the Danish side. We are ready to do the most sanctions we can agree upon,” Kofod told CNN, noting, “Of course, continuing to offer support to isolate Russia politically with our partners, but also the rest of the world — that is really what we had to.”

Russian diplomat says ceasefire unlikely “right now”

A deputy to Russia’s ambassador to the UN took to the stakeout podium at the UN Monday to say that a ceasefire in Ukraine is not a good option right now.

“We don’t think that ceasefire is a good option right now because the only advantage it will give it will give possibility for Ukrainian forces to regroup and to stage more provocations like Bucha,” Dmitry Polyanskiy, First Deputy Permanent Representative of Russia’s mission to the United Nations, said.

“Frankly it’s not up to me to decide but I don’t see any reasons (this would be pursued) right now,” he added.

He also alleged that Ukraine, with backing from the US, was preparing to deploy “chemical, biological, and tactical nuclear weapons” in a false flag operation, and claim that Russia had been responsible.

The representative also stated he did not think it was time for a humanitarian ceasefire.

Polyanskiy was speaking on the eve of the UN secretary general’s visit to Russia, where he will be received by President Vladimir Putin.

“Our ministry of defense keeps collecting information that the Kyiv regime backed by the US is preparing staged provocations in order to accuse the Russian armed forces of using chemical, biological, and tactical nuclear weapons,” Polyanskiy noted.

The US has denied that it has been developing chemical or bioweapons in Ukraine, noting that the biological research facilities it funds in Ukraine were created to help minimize the risk of old Soviet weapons left behind in the region.

US officials have warned that Russia may be sowing disinformation about alleged US-backed bioweapons in advance of its own use of bioweapons in Ukraine.

Still, Polyanskiy gave several speculative scenarios in which he claimed a Ukrainian attack could happen.

He urged the media to take note of specific locations so it “does not come as a surprise if an incident happens” adding “we have warned the world about it.”

“What has long been considered as unthinkable is now a realistic scenario plotted by the Kyiv regime, encouraged and supported by the USA,” he continued, parroting the accusations of Russian leaders.

He added “the US and its allies have a proven record of using (allegations of) weapons of mass destruction… to assault sovereign countries which do not want to succumb to their pressure,” referencing justifications US officials gave for previous military actions in Iraq and Syria.

The Russian diplomat also denied that the Russians were responsible for the killing of civilians in Bucha.