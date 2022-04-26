Live Updates: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 62

New mass grave identified north of Mariupol
Officials in Mariupol claim a new mass grave has been identified north of the Ukrainian port city.
Mayor Vadym Boychenko stated authorities are trying to estimate the number of victims in the grave about 10km (6 miles) north of Mariupol.
Russia has used more than 1100 missiles in Ukraine: Zelensky
Ukraine’s president has praised his people for withstanding Russia’s attacks in his nighttime video address.
“In two months, they used more than 1100 missiles against us. Countless bombs and artillery. They tortured, robbed, executed. They mined our land. Peaceful cities and villages were turned into hell,” Volodymyr Zelensky said.
“But they did not achieve anything. And they will not achieve,” he added, stating that this war had become a “people’s war for Ukraine”.
“At any age, any property status, with any education – Ukrainian men and women equally stood up for the state” he continued.
Zelensky has said Russia will not be able to win the war against his country and called on residents to do everything to make the presence of Russian troops in Ukraine “unbearable”.
The president stated Russia will lose the war, but to get there, Ukrainians must think of how to make “the presence of occupiers [in] our land even more unbearable”.
“Ukraine is ready for peace … But in order to make Russia seek peace, every Ukrainian man and woman must fight, must defend freedom. Because every day of the fight will add years and years to the peaceful life after this war, after our victory,” he added.
Ukraine tells UN chief to push Russia for Mariupol evacuation
Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has urged the UN chief to press Russia for an evacuation of the besieged port of Mariupol.
He told The Associated Press that Antonio Guterres could be vulnerable to falling into a Kremlin “trap” in the war by visiting Moscow before he travels to Kyiv on Tuesday.
Kuleba stated Guterres “should focus primarily on one issue: evacuation of Mariupol”.
An estimated 100,000 people are trapped in the seaside city while a contingent of Ukrainian fighters are holding out against Russian forces in a steel mill where hundreds of civilians also are taking shelter.
Russia’s aggression ‘direct threat’ to Europe
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has described Russia’s aggression in Ukraine as a direct threat to Europe’s security.
“Targeting and killing innocent civilians. Redrawing borders by force. Subjugating the will of a free people. This goes against core principles enshrined in the UN Charter. In Europe, we see Russia’s aggression as a direct threat to our security,” von der Leyen said in a speech at the Raisina Dialogue, a geopolitics conference in India’s New Delhi.
She added Moscow’s “unprovoked and unjustified aggression against Ukraine” was bound to be a “strategic failure” and the European Union was “doing all we can to help Ukraine fight for its freedom.”
Ukraine FM says Russia ‘senses defeat’
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has criticised his Russian counterpart for warning of a “real” danger of World War III, saying Sergey Lavrov’s comments indicated that “Moscow senses defeat”.
“Russia loses last hope to scare the world off supporting Ukraine. Thus the talk of a ‘real’ danger of WWIII,” Kuleba wrote on Twitter.
“This only means Moscow senses defeat in Ukraine. Therefore, the world must double down on supporting Ukraine so that we prevail and safeguard European and global security,” he added.
Two attacks on Kherson prevented: Ukraine army
The Ukrainian army says it has prevented two attacks in the Kherson region over the past two days.
In a statement on Facebook, the General Staff of the Armed Forces announced Ukrainian troops also killed 48 personnel and destroyed 13 pieces of enemy equipment, including two tanks.
It added that in the Black Sea, Russia was using its submarines to “terrorise civilian shipping” so it would be free to lift its sunken warship, the Moskva.
Russian troops fire on Sumy region
Ukraine’s State Border Service says Russian troops have launched cross-border attacks on Sumy region, according to the Ostrov news agency.
“The Sumy region was shelled four times from Russian territory. In particular, from the side of the Russian village of Tetkino, heavy weapons were used in the direction of the Ukrainian village of Rivne, in the Konotop region,” the report added.
There were no reports of casualties.
Russia’s FM warns of ‘real’ danger of World War III
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said that peace talks with Ukraine would continue, while warning there was a “real” danger of a World War III.
Speaking to Russian news agencies, he criticised Kyiv’s approach to the talks, adding: “Goodwill has its limits. But if it isn’t reciprocal, that doesn’t help the negotiation process.”
Deliveries of Western weaponry to Ukraine mean that the NATO alliance is “in essence engaged in war with Russia” and Moscow views these weapons as legitimate targets, Lavrov also told state television.
“These weapons will be a legitimate target for Russia’s military acting within the context of the special operation,” the foreign minister noted.
“Storage facilities in western Ukraine have been targeted more than once [by Russian forces]. How can it be otherwise?” he continued, adding, “NATO, in essence, is engaged in a war with Russia through a proxy and is arming that proxy. War means war.”
Russia wants to reduce all chances of “artificially” elevating the risk of nuclear conflict, Lavrov stated.
“This is our key position on which we base everything. The risks now are considerable,” Lavrov stressed.
More sanctions against Russia likely: White House
The US is likely to impose more economic sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine and “no one is safe from our sanctions”, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki has said.
Psaki would not comment specifically on a Wall Street Journal report that the reported mother of three of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s children had so far not been sanctioned to avoid riling Putin.
Poland has delivered tanks to Ukraine: Polish PM
Poland has sent tanks to Ukraine, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said without giving any further details.
“Yes,” Morawiecki stated when asked if Poland had or would send tanks to Ukraine. He declined to reveal any further details including the number of tanks sent.
In March, Poland announced it was ready to deploy all its MiG-29 jets to Ramstein Air Base in Germany and put them at the disposal of the United States, but Washington rejected a surprise offer.
“There is no such necessity, there are no such demands, there are no such requests,” Morawiecki noted when asked if sending planes to Ukraine was still being considered.
War has disrupted Ukrainian agricultural production: UK
The Russian invasion of Ukraine has significantly disrupted Ukrainian agricultural production, the UK Ministry of Defence tweeted in a regular bulletin.
“Ukrainian grain harvest for 2022 is likely to be around 20% lower than 2021 due to reduced sowing areas following invasion,” it said.
The reduced grain supply from Ukraine will generate inflationary pressures, elevating the global price of grain, the UK military intelligence added.
Russia claims its missiles target railway supplies of weapons to Ukraine
Russia’s defence ministry has announced that its high-precision missiles destroyed six facilities powering the railways that were used to supply Ukrainian forces with foreign weapons.
Ukraine: Russia targeting railways to cut arms supply routes
Ukraine’s military command has announced that Russia was trying to bomb Ukraine’s rail infrastructure in order to disrupt arms supplies from foreign countries.
“They are trying to destroy the supply routes of military-technical assistance from partner states. To do this, they focus strikes on railway junctions,” the armed forces command wrote in a post on Facebook.
West needs to make sure cost of war for Russia is “as high as possible”: Danish FM
The West needs to make sure the cost for Russia for the war in Ukraine is “as high as possible,” Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod told CNN.
“It is very important that we help Ukraine defend their own country and to make the cost for Russia, as high as possible, also in the battlefield,” Kofod said, adding, “That is what we are doing and we will continue to do that.”
Stopping Moscow’s aggression in Ukraine means European nations must impose further sanctions on Russia and send more military aid to Kyiv, he continued.
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen promised on a visit to Kyiv Thursday to send more military assistance to Ukraine, increasing contribution by $87 million to around $144 million.
Denmark will increase its natural gas production in the North Sea “for a limited time period,” to reduce its dependency on Russian energy imports, Frederiksen said on Tuesday, adding that the country is ultimately aiming to phase out its use natural gases to become independent of Russian supplies.
“Everything is on the table from the Danish side. We are ready to do the most sanctions we can agree upon,” Kofod told CNN, noting, “Of course, continuing to offer support to isolate Russia politically with our partners, but also the rest of the world — that is really what we had to.”
Russian diplomat says ceasefire unlikely “right now”
A deputy to Russia’s ambassador to the UN took to the stakeout podium at the UN Monday to say that a ceasefire in Ukraine is not a good option right now.
“We don’t think that ceasefire is a good option right now because the only advantage it will give it will give possibility for Ukrainian forces to regroup and to stage more provocations like Bucha,” Dmitry Polyanskiy, First Deputy Permanent Representative of Russia’s mission to the United Nations, said.
“Frankly it’s not up to me to decide but I don’t see any reasons (this would be pursued) right now,” he added.
He also alleged that Ukraine, with backing from the US, was preparing to deploy “chemical, biological, and tactical nuclear weapons” in a false flag operation, and claim that Russia had been responsible.
The representative also stated he did not think it was time for a humanitarian ceasefire.
Polyanskiy was speaking on the eve of the UN secretary general’s visit to Russia, where he will be received by President Vladimir Putin.
“Our ministry of defense keeps collecting information that the Kyiv regime backed by the US is preparing staged provocations in order to accuse the Russian armed forces of using chemical, biological, and tactical nuclear weapons,” Polyanskiy noted.
The US has denied that it has been developing chemical or bioweapons in Ukraine, noting that the biological research facilities it funds in Ukraine were created to help minimize the risk of old Soviet weapons left behind in the region.
US officials have warned that Russia may be sowing disinformation about alleged US-backed bioweapons in advance of its own use of bioweapons in Ukraine.
Still, Polyanskiy gave several speculative scenarios in which he claimed a Ukrainian attack could happen.
He urged the media to take note of specific locations so it “does not come as a surprise if an incident happens” adding “we have warned the world about it.”
“What has long been considered as unthinkable is now a realistic scenario plotted by the Kyiv regime, encouraged and supported by the USA,” he continued, parroting the accusations of Russian leaders.
He added “the US and its allies have a proven record of using (allegations of) weapons of mass destruction… to assault sovereign countries which do not want to succumb to their pressure,” referencing justifications US officials gave for previous military actions in Iraq and Syria.
The Russian diplomat also denied that the Russians were responsible for the killing of civilians in Bucha.