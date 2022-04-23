Live Updates: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 59

UK: Russian forces make no major gains in the past 24 hours

Russian forces have made no major gains in the past 24 hours as they face Ukrainian counterattacks, the United Kingdom’s Defense Ministry said in an intelligence briefing on Saturday.

Ukrainian air and sea defense have also been able to stop the progress of Russian air and maritime forces, the ministry added.

“Despite their stated conquest of Mariupol, heavy fighting continues to take place frustrating Russian attempts to capture the city thus further slowing their desired progress in the Donbas,” the ministry added.

Furious Macron reportedly ‘ranted to advisers’ as BoJo’s Kiev trip ruined his plans for secret visit

An irate Emmanuel Macron was was incandescent with fury when UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s surprise visit to Ukraine, thereby upstaging his own plans to travel there, the Daily Mail reported citing French media. The UK PM made the unexpected trip on 9 April to Ukraine, where Russia has been conducting a special operation to demilitarise and de-Nazify the country. A Downing Street spokeswoman said the British leader travelled to Kiev in “a show of solidarity with the Ukrainian people” and to present a fresh package of military and financial aid. The French president, who is in the midst of fighting an election on Sunday in a runoff against right-wing Marine LePen, is said to have “ranted to advisers” about the British PM’s “populist” move. Macron had been hoping to go to Kiev himself in his capacity as a de facto European Union leader. He was also hoping to drum up additional voter support in a tight national elections where right-wing leader Marine Le Pen has been keeping hot on his heels. However, Johnson’s swift manoeuvre, which elicited plaudits, “cut the grass from under [Macron’s] feet,” French satirical newspaper Le Canard Enchaine is is quoted as saying. Weighing in on the UK PM’s efforts to gain credit for his intervention in Ukraine while under fire at home over parties at 10 Downing Street during the coronavirus lockdown, Macron is quoted as fuming: “It’s so annoying to see Johnson still has this capacity to put himself front and centre when he hasn’t actually done very much since the start of this. Johnson just ‘does Johnson’ – it’s populism. He keeps repeating ‘Putin must fail’ but there’s nothing behind the words. He hasn’t actually done very much since the start of this.”

UN refuses to back Ukraine ‘genocide’ claims

The UN has declined to support accusations by Kiev and Washington that Russia’s actions during its military offensive in Ukraine have amounted to genocide.

Ravina Shamdasani, the spokesperson for UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), was addressed on the issue by journalists on Friday.

“No, we have not documented patterns that could amount to [genocide],” she responded.

Shamdasani pointed out there were “a lot of these legal qualifications – crimes against humanity and genocide – at the end of the day would be for a court of law to determine.”

According to the UN’s own definition, ‘genocide’ includes “acts committed with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial or religious group.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Moscow of “genocide” after the events in the Kiev suburb of Bucha, where numerous bodies with signs of execution were discovered on April 1, shortly after the withdrawal of Russian troops from the area.

Russia, which insists that it doesn’t target civilian populations in Ukraine and only hits military targets, has rejected the claim and in turn has blamed Kiev of organizing a staged provocation in order to smear its forces.

However, US President Joe Biden has decided to follow Zelensky’s lead and has also accused Moscow of “genocide,” and of “trying to wipe out the idea of even being Ukrainian.”

US outlines step may cost Putin an ‘astronomical’ price

Russia will pay an “astronomical” price should its President Vladimir Putin order the use of tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine, the US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland said, amid the ongoing Russian offensive.

In an interview for the Ukrainian outlet European Pravda, Nuland was asked to assess the possibility of Russia using tactical nuclear weapons. She responded that she could not rule out such a “catastrophic scenario.” As Putin “has already ordered” what, she stated, were “brutal war crimes,” the world must be prepared for the worst. At the same time, Nuland stressed, the consequences of such steps would be catastrophic for Russia and for Putin personally.

She refused to provide any details about the potential response from the West, saying instead that use of nuclear weapons would take the situation to a “fundamentally new level” where the price will be “simply astronomical.”

Asked by a journalist if Kiev can rely on its Western partners’ support in a worst-case scenario, Nuland reassured Ukraine that it would not be left alone. The Under Secretary of State added, the US would continue to provide Ukraine with military assistance. She revealed that Washington has begun supplying Kiev with multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) and would do its best to keep up with Ukraine’s needs.

Nuland’s strongly-worded warnings came just two days after the Pentagon announced that at this point it does not see a need to change the country’s nuclear posture. The US Department of Defense spokesman’s statement followed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s claims that Moscow could use tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine.

In late February, announcing the launch of the “special military operation” in Ukraine, Putin warned that any nation trying to interfere with it could face consequences unlike anything in their history. Many observers interpreted this as a threat to use nuclear weapons. Russia put its nuclear deterrence on the highest alert level in the early days of the military operation, citing allegedly hostile signals coming from NATO members.

Zelensky: Russia has ambitions beyond Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelensky has used his nightly address to warn of Russian ambitions beyond Ukraine.

Referring to comments made by a senior Russian general saying that Moscow wants to control southern Ukraine to give it access to the separatist region of Transnistria in Moldova, Zelensky warned the statement showed Russia would invade other countries too. “The Russian invasion of Ukraine was intended only as the beginning,” he continued, adding, “All nations that, like us, believe in the victory of life over death must fight with us. They have to help us, because we are the first on this path. Who is next?” Zelensky has warned residents in the south of Ukraine to “be very careful” as Russian forces might attempt to register them to hold and falsify a “so-called referendum” on the status of the region. “I urge residents in the southern regions of Ukraine – the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions – to be very careful about what information you give the invaders. If they ask you to fill out some questionnaires, put your passport details somewhere, then know that this is not to help you,” Zelensky said. “This is actually in order to falsify a so-called ‘referendum’ on your land, if Moscow gives the order to organise such a show. This is possible. Be careful,” he added. Zelensky stated Ukraine’s allies were finally delivering the weapons that Kyiv had asked for, adding the arms would help save the lives of thousands of people.

Russians seek to ‘starve out’ Azovstal plant holdouts in Mariupol: ISW

In its latest update on the war in Ukraine, the Institute for the Study of War says the Russians are seeking “to starve out” civilians and soldiers in the Azovstal steel plant.

The ISW added they were “unlikely” to allow the trapped civilians to leave.

PM: Ukraine looking at weapons, sanctions, financing and joining Europe to win war

Ukraine is looking at weapons, ammunition, sanctions against Russia, financing for Ukraine and “European perspectives” rather than “Soviet” ones to win the war against Russia, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.

Speaking alongside US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the State Department in Washington, DC, Shmyhal thanked the United States for its support.

Ahead of his Blinken meeting, he noted that he had met with US President Joe Biden and finance leaders from across the world while in Washington and that he’s “sure that after this visit during the next day, days, weeks and months, Ukraine will win and will have absolutely perfect recovery plan.”

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced earlier on Friday that it’s a “realistic possibility” that Russian President Vladimir Putin win the war in Ukraine, calling the situation “unpredictable” at the moment.

Shmyhal added that Ukraine strongly wants to join Europe, “and because of this, many of our young guys and girls pay their lives in this war for this Ukrainian perspectives, European perspective and civilized perspectives.”

Blinken, who spoke ahead of the prime minister, noted that this is the first visit by a Ukrainian senior official since the war began. However, he did not answer a question about the US Embassy in Ukraine.

Biden’s national security advisor Jake Sullivan also met with Shmyhal on Friday afternoon to discuss economic and humanitarian assistance, according to National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson.

“Mr. Sullivan conveyed the United States’ unwavering commitment to supporting the government and people of Ukraine. The two discussed the security, economic, and humanitarian assistance the United States is providing, including the new support announced by President Biden yesterday, and ongoing efforts with international partners to impose further costs on Russia for its unprovoked aggression,” Watson said in a written statement.

Canada says it has provided heavy artillery to Ukraine forces

Canada says it has provided heavy artillery to Ukrainian security forces, following up on a pledge by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau earlier this week to send more artillery to Ukraine in the face of a Russian assault on the country’s east.

Canada has now delivered a number of M777 howitzers and associated ammunition to Ukrainian forces, the defence ministry said.

It added that it is finalising contracts for commercial pattern armoured vehicles that it will send to Ukraine as soon as possible.

WHO reports 162 attacks on health care in Ukraine since Russia’s invasion

The World Health Organization has reported at least 162 attacks on health care in Ukraine since the start of Russia’s invasion, the agency tweeted.

“Attacks on health care violate international law and endanger lives. Health workers, hospitals, and ambulances should NEVER be targets,” the WHO wrote.

The attacks occurred between February 24 and April 16, causing 52 injuries and 73 deaths, according to the WHO. They targeted health facilities, transport, personnel, patients, supplies and warehouses.

Dr. Hans Henri Kluge, the WHO regional director for Europe, said the WHO has been working to ensure medical and health supplies reach cities and towns across Ukraine despite the attacks.

“Peace is the only way forward. I again call on the Russian Federation to stop the war,” added WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Ukraine PM: Mariupol is “biggest humanitarian catastrophe” of the century

Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal called the situation in Mariupol the “biggest humanitarian catastrophe” since Russia’s invasion — and perhaps the worst catastrophe of the century, as the southeastern port city faces constant bombardment from Russian forces.

Speaking at a press conference in Washington, Shmyhal said thousands of people had died in Mariupol, adding: “We will see the terrible atrocities when it will be liberated from Russians.”

He added Russian troops are “absolutely destroying everything,” including shelters where civilians are staying.

An estimated 100,000 people remain trapped in Mariupol since it was surrounded by Russian forces on March 1, according to Ukrainian officials. Ukrainian officials claim that more than 20,000 people in the city have died during the assault.

Russia says one sailor died, 27 missing after missile cruiser sank

One sailor died and 27 more are missing after the Russian missile cruiser Moskva sank last week, while 396 other crew members were rescued, the state-owned RIA news agency cited Russia’s defence ministry.

Moscow announced the Moskva, the flagship of its Black Sea fleet, sank last week after a fire sparked an ammunition blast. Ukraine claims it hit the vessel with an anti-ship missile.

Russia ‘terrorises’ Ukrainian nuclear station: officials

Ukraine’s energy officials claimed that Russia deliberately fired three cruise missiles over a large nuclear station in Ukraine’s south as an act of “nuclear terrorism”.

Three missiles were presumably shot from Moscow-friendly Belarus to fly over the South Ukrainian nuclear power station in the Mykolaiv region on April 16, according to Energoatom, the state-run agency that controls Ukraine’s nuclear generation.

“This is yet another act of Russia’s nuclear terrorism that endangers the entire world’s security,” Energoatom announced.

On March 4, Russians seized the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station in southeastern Ukraine and deployed a team of engineers to manage Europe’s largest power station.