Live Updates: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 58

Australia imposes sanctions on Putin’s daughters

The Australian government has imposed sanctions against 147 Russian individuals over the situation in Ukraine, the Australian Department of Home Affairs said in a letter distributed on Friday.

Australia’s individual sanctions target 144 members of the Federation Council (upper house) of the Russian Federal Assembly, as well as Maria Vorontsova and Katerina Tikhonova, who the document claims are the “daughters of Russian President” Vladimir Putin, and Ekaterina Vinokurova, mentioned in the document as a “daughter of Russian Foreign Minister” Sergey Lavrov, the department added.

Australia “will continue to increase costs on Russia…, targeting those who bear responsibility for Russia’s … aggression in Ukraine or hold levers of influence in the country,” Australian Foreign Affairs Minister Marise Payne said, adding that the total number of sanctioned Russians was already close to 750.

Kremlin rejects US claims of Ukrainian military still holding Mariupol

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Friday rejected claims by the US Department of State that the Ukrainian military was still holding the port city of Mariupol in eastern Ukraine and advised reporters to rely on the Russian Defense Ministry’s data.

“There is not a grain of truth in these statements. We suggest relying on the data provided by the Defense Ministry yesterday and reported by Defense Minister [Sergey] Shoigu at a meeting with President [Vladimir] Putin,” the Kremlin press secretary told reporters, responding to a request to comment on statements by spokesperson of the US Department of State Ned Price who claimed that Shoigu’s report to the Russian president on control of Mariupol was misinformation.

Shoigu reported to President of Russia Vladimir Putin on Thursday that the Russian troops and the forces of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) had liberated the city of Mariupol. As Shoigu specified, the remaining Ukrainian nationalist forces were holed up in the Azovstal steel complex. He added that Russia had prepared evacuation corridors for civilians who could be staying on the factory’s premises and declared a ceasefire but no one exited the steel plant.

Russia says it plans to take full control of Donbas and Southern Ukraine

Russia plans to take full control of Donbas and Southern Ukraine as part of the second phase of the military operation, the deputy commander of Russia’s central military district said, the Interfax news agency reported.

Commander Rustam Minnekayev was also cited as saying that Russia planned to forge a land corridor between Crimea and Donbas.

Russian losses exceed 21,000: Ukraine’s military

Russia has lost some 21,200 soldiers since war started, Ukraine’s military claims.

Ukrainian forces also destroyed 838 tanks, 2,162 armored vehicles, 176 planes and 153 helicopters, the General Staff of Armed Forces said on Facebook, adding that such figures are being verified due to ongoing hostilities.

Russia has rarely acknowledged casualties among its soldiers. The Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov admitted “significant losses” in early April, while the Russian ministry of defence said in late March that 1,351 soldiers have been killed in combat. It has provided no update on military casualties since then.

No humanitarian corridors on Friday

Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk announced no humanitarian corridors will be open across Ukraine on Friday “due to the danger on the routes today”.

“I appeal to everyone who is waiting for the evacuation: be patient, please hold on!” she wrote on Facebook.

Blockade of Azovstal likely a strategy to free up Russian troops: UK

President Vladimir Putin’s decision to blockade the Azovstal steel plant “likely indicates a desire to contain Ukrainian resistance in Mariupol and free up Russian forces to be deployed elsewhere in Ukraine,” the United Kingdom’s Ministry of Defence reports.

In its latest intelligent briefing, the ministry says that storming the plant would “likely incur significant Russian casualties” and Russia is still suffering from its losses earlier in the war.

Heavy shelling and fighting continues in eastern Donbas “as Russia seeks to advance further towards settlements including Krasnyy Lyman, Buhayivka, Barvinkove, Lyman and Popasna as part of their plans for the region”, the ministry adds.

Some EU members say will veto any collective ban on Russian oil

The European Union currently has no plans of introducing a collective ban on Russian oil supplies, because several EU members threatened to veto this initiative, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell told the LENA news alliance in an interview.

“It will be very hard [to reach consent on embargoing Russian oil deliveries or raising tariffs], because some member states have already announced they would veto any collective decision,” Le Figaro quoted him as saying in its Friday edition.

According to the paper, in the wake of a ban on Russian coal supplies, some European countries, including Poland and France, press for a full embargo on fuel from Russia. At the same time, Germany, Austria and Hungary are against it.

Moscow claims Kiev readies provocation near Nikolayev to accuse Russian troops of looting

Colonel General Mikhail Mizintsev, head of Russia’s National Defense Management Center, said Kiev is preparing a staged video in the village of Voskresenskoye of the Nikolayev Region to accuse Russian troops of looting.

“According to reliable information that’s become available, the Kiev regime prepared in advance another sophisticated provocation in the settlement of Voskresenskoye of the Nikolayev Region in order to discredit the Russian armed forces before the world community,” he said.

Mizintsev stated that at the direction of the commanders of the armed forces of Ukraine, information and psychological operations specialists conducted a staged filming of “acts of looting” allegedly committed by Russian servicemen against civilians. The footage shows militants of the 191st battalion of the 123rd territorial defense brigade dressed in Russian uniforms and using cars with the sign “Z” robbing houses and making photos and videos of their actions with mobile phones, he added.

“We are warning the so-called civilized West in advance that this next fake news by the Kiev authorities ‘about the atrocities of the Russians’ is planned to be released in the near future through the ‘unbiased and ‘independent’ Western media with the full approval of your handlers in Kiev,” Mizintsev continued.

According to the defense official, these provocations by the Kiev regime again demonstrate complete disregard for the fate of civilians in Ukraine.

Russian troops trying to mobilise residents of occupied regions for war: Zelensky

Ukraine’s president says Russian forces are preparing residents of semi-occupied regions to take up arms against Kyiv.

“They are accumulating forces, driving new battalion tactical groups to our land. They are even trying to start the so-called mobilisation in the occupied regions of Ukraine,” Volodymyr Zelensky said.

He also warned residents in the southern regions of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia to be careful about the information they provide to Russian forces, especially passport data.

“This is not to help you,” he said. “This is aimed to falsify the so-called referendum on your land, if an order comes from Moscow to stage such a show,” he added.

Ukraine has suggested Russia may be preparing for a referendum in Kherson, similar to its Crimean referendum in 2014, to allege the Russian speaking population is in favour of leaving Ukraine to be a part of Russia.

Zelenskyy has also stated Russia rejected a proposal for a truce over the Orthodox Christian Easter period this weekend, but added he still harboured hopes for peace.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had earlier this week appealed for a four-day truce during the Holy Week to allow for civilian evacuations and the delivery of humanitarian aid.

The Orthodox Easter service starts late on Saturday into Sunday morning.

UN confirms 2,345 civilian deaths in Ukraine

The United Nations human rights body has confirmed 5,264 civilian casualties in Ukraine from the start of Russia’s invasion on February 24, until midnight April 20 local time.

The latest figures from the UN High Commissioner (OHCHR) show 2,345 people have been killed and 2,919 injured.

“Most of the civilian casualties recorded were caused by the use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems, and missile and air strikes,” the OHCHR noted.

Russian forces advancing towards Rubizhne: Ukrainian army

The Russian military has concentrated up to 25 battalion tactical groups, we well as several airborne forces, in the strategic area of Izyum, which links with the Donbas, the Ukrainian army reports in its latest update.

From there, they aim to launch an offensive in the direction of the settlement of Zavody, in the Kharkiv region, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.

The army added Russian forces intensified their attacks along the entire line of combat in the Donetsk region and the town of Tavriya, in the Kherson region, and are advancing towards the city of Rubizhne.

A planned humanitarian corridor from occupied villages in the Kherson region to Dnipropetrovsk did not go ahead due to constant shelling from Russian forces, Ukraine’s army has said.

“The invaders did not follow the agreements, did not cease the shelling and detained the evacuation column at the checkpoint. The vehicles were forced to return and could not take people out of the occupied villages of Kherson region,” the south operational command of the armed forces added.

US helping collect evidence of possible war crimes in Ukraine: Attorney general

The United States has been in contact with Ukraine’s prosecutor and is assisting with the preservation and collection of evidence of war crimes committed by Russia, US Attorney General Merrick Garland has stated.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) launched an investigation into possible war crimes in Ukraine in early March.

Mariupol mayor says lives of city’s trapped residents are in Putin’s hands

President Vladimir Putin alone can decide the fate of the 100,000 civilians still trapped in Ukraine’s war-torn Mariupol, Mayor Vadym Boychenko has told the Reuters news agency.

Boychenko said satellite images of a mass grave site were proof that Russian forces were burying bodies to try to hide the death toll.

“It’s important to understand that the lives that are still there, they are in the hands of just one person – Vladimir Putin. And all the deaths that will happen after now will be on his hands too,” Boychenko added.

The mayor of the besieged city of Mariupol has compared the crimes there to the massacres carried out by Nazi Germany in Babyn Yar during the second world war.

Boychenko said Mariupol is the scene of “the biggest war crime of the 21st century.”

“This is the new Babyn Yar. Back in the day, Hitler was killing Jews, Roma and Slavs. And now Putin is exterminating Ukrainians. He has already killed tens of thousands of civilians in Mariupol. And this requires a strong reaction from the entire civilized world,” Boychenko added.

Zelensky: Ukraine needs $7bn a month to make up for economic losses

Ukraine needs $7bn a month to function amid the devastating “economic losses” inflicted by Russia, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

That is an increase from Kyiv’s previous estimate of $5bn in monthly needs, and Zelenskyy told the leaders of the IMF and World Bank via video link, the “Russian military are aimed at destroying all objects in Ukraine that can serve as an economic base for life. That includes railroad stations, food warehouses, oil, refineries.”

Ukrainian troops begin training in UK as Johnson steps up support

A small number of Ukrainian troops are being trained in the United Kingdom, a spokesperson for Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said, as the UK steps up its military support to Ukraine.

The troops began training with armoured patrol vehicles donated by the UK this month, the spokesperson stated, adding, “It is only sensible that they get requisite training to make best use of it.”

“We are always conscious of anything perceived to be escalatory but clearly what is escalatory is the actions of Vladimir Putin’s regime,” the spokesperson continued.

The UK is providing Ukraine with 120 armoured patrol vehicles, including the Mastiff, which can be used as a reconnaissance or patrol vehicle.

US understands Ukrainian forces still holding ground in Mariupol

The United States understands that Ukrainian forces still hold ground in Mariupol and Russian President Vladimir Putin’s claim to have liberated the city is disinformation, the US Department of State has announced.

“We understand that Ukraine’s forces continue to hold their ground and there is every reason to believe that President Putin and his defense minister’s show for the media that we saw in recent hours is even yet more disinformation from their well-worn playbook,” Department of State spokesman Ned Price told a news briefing.

Top Ukrainian official says troops facing very difficult battle

A senior Ukrainian defence official has stated the nation’s military was facing “a very difficult battle” against a larger and better-equipped Russian force, the Interfax Ukraine news agency said.

It also cited Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Malyar as telling national television that it took time to buy and arrange for the delivery of weapons, adding “we must be patient”.

Ukraine official: Russia captured 42 villages in Donetsk region

Russian forces captured 42 villages in the eastern Donetsk region on Thursday, but Ukraine might take them back, an aide to the chief of staff to Volodymyr Zelensky has told national television.