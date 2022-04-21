Live Updates: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 57

Russia claims Mariupol captured, apart from Azovstal plant

Russian forces have fully captured the key Black Sea port-city of Mariupol, Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu told President Vladimir Putin on Thursday.

However, more than 2,000 Ukrainian “militants” still remain entrenched at the Azovstal steel plant in the city, he added.

Russia likely to intensify attacks in lead up to May 9 celebrations: UK

Russia “likely” wants to show it has had significant successes in Ukraine ahead of their May 9 Victory Day celebrations, the UK defence ministry has said in its latest intelligence briefing.

“This could affect how quickly and forcefully they attempt to conduct operations in the run-up to this date”, the briefing said.

It added Russian forces were now advancing from staging areas in the Donbas towards the city of Kramatorsk “which continues to suffer from persistent rocket attacks.”

Russia’s annual Victory Day marks the Soviet defeat of Nazi Germany in 1945. Officials in Ukraine and the West see May 9 as a date by which Russian President Vladimir Putin could target progress in the war.

Most Americans think Biden’s Ukraine response not ‘tough enough’

Most Americans think their president has not been “tough enough” in his response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, even as most approve of steps he is already taking and few want US troops to get involved in the war, the Associated Press has reported.

A poll by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows 54 per cent of Americans think Joe Biden has been “not tough enough”, 36 per cent think his approach has been about right, while 8 per cent say he’s been too tough.

Only 32 per cent of Americans say the US should have a major role in the conflict which has fallen from 40 per cent last month, but is remains slightly higher than the 26 per cent who said so in February.

Ukraine claims Russia planning to use Kherson villagers as human shields

The Ukrainian military claimed Russian forces in the Kherson region have been prohibiting residents of the village Zolotaya Balka from trying to evacuate and are intending to use them as as human shields.

“Representatives of the Russian occupation troops held a meeting with the local population where they announced that there would be no more ‘green corridors’, people were forbidden to leave the village,” the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on Facebook.

The villagers were told that if Ukrainian forces started firing on Russia’s army units in the village, Russia’s forces would shell the settlement, the military added.

G-7 finance chiefs commit at least $24 billion to support Ukraine

Finance ministers for the Group of Seven countries pledged over $24 billion in 2022 in support for Ukraine amid Russia’s invasion.

“Against the background of the ongoing brutal Russian aggression, the accompanying suffering of the Ukrainian population, and the continued destruction of the country itself, we are prepared to do more as needed,” the leaders said in a statement after meeting in Washington, D.C.

“International organisations and multilateral fora should no longer conduct their activities with Russia in a business-as-usual manner,” the finance ministers added, noting their regret about Russia’s participation in international forums like “G20, International Monetary Fund and World Bank meetings this week.”

The country’s economy is suffering amid the war, with the World Bank projecting that its economy will shrink by 45 percent this year. Ukrainian officials say they are operating at a $5 billion monthly deficit.

The finance ministers also offered their “unwavering support for and heartfelt solidarity with the Ukrainian people and government.”

“We continue to stand with Ukraine,” according to their statement.

Top Ukrainian officials ready to head to Mariupol to negotiate evacuation of civilians and soldiers

Two top Ukrainian officials are ready to head to the besieged city of Mariupol to negotiate the evacuation of soldiers and civilians trapped in the city, Captain Svyatoslav Palamar of Ukraine’s Azov Regiment said in a video statement.

The two officials are Ukrainian Parliamentary Majority Leader David Arakhamia and Mykhailo Podolyak, advisor to the President’s Chief of Staff.

“Yes. Without any conditions. We’re ready to hold a ‘special round of negotiations’ right in Mariupol. One on one. Two on two. To save our guys, Azov, military, civilians, children, the living & the wounded. Everyone. Because they are ours. Because they are in my heart. Forever,” Podolyak tweeted.

Ukrainian soldiers in Mariupol are ready to evacuate with their small arms with the assistance of a third party “to rescue personnel, to evacuate our wounded and take the bodies of the dead and bury them with honors in the territory not controlled by the Russian Federation,” Palamar stated.

Palamar added that the Ukrainian negotiators were ready to negotiate with their Russian opposite numbers, presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky and parliamentarian Leonid Slutsky.

‘Liberated’ cities returning to life: Zelensky

While the war in eastern Ukraine escalates, President Volodymyr Zelensky has said 934 Ukrainian settlements had been liberated and were returning to normal life.

He stated police had resumed work in 435 settlements, local government started working in 431 communities, and humanitarian headquarters were launched in 361 localities.

“We are gradually restoring people’s access to medical and educational services, to social protection bodies. We are restoring road infrastructure, electricity, gas and water supply,” he continued.

But he added mines and shells that hadn’t exploded were still a threat and urged citizens to be careful and not enter territory that had not yet been inspected.

Zelensky said that Russia’s full attack on Ukraine’s east and south is as cruel as it could be to produce even a small victory.

“The situation in the country’s east and south remains maximally cruel,” the Ukrainian leader stated, adding that the battles for Mariupol, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv and other cities “will decide the fate of our people and the fate of our freedom”.

Russia: Western arms supplies to Taiwan repeat tactic used in Ukraine

The Western countries’ weapon supplies to Taiwan in fact replicate the tactic employed in Ukraine, the director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s first Asian department, Georgy Zinoviev, said at a meeting of the State Duma’s group for relations with the Chinese parliament.

“What has been happening in Ukraine methodologically looks very similar to the United States’ policies towards Taiwan, which is receiving heavy arms supplies. We saw the same in Ukraine,” he stated.

“The West’s method is the same – it uses Taiwan against China and Ukraine against Russia. The similarity is striking. Although from the standpoint of international law nuances may differ,” Zinoviev added.

Ukraine lobbying for its pipeline to carry Russian gas to Europe

Ukraine is working to convince Germany and other western allies to shift Russia’s shipments of natural gas from the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Ukraine’s pipeline, energy officials have told Reuters.

Germany has already halted Russia’s Nord Stream 2 gas project, which finished construction last year and was designed to double its gas shipments, as punishment for Russia’s Ukraine invasion.

Representatives from Ukraine’s gas pipeline operator and gas firm Naftogaz told administration officials and congressional lawmakers in Washington that the plan, which would force Russia to move more of its Europe-bound gas through Ukraine, would make Moscow pay more transit fees.

This could help Ukraine’s wartime defence and deter Russia from damaging Ukraine’s pipelines in the meantime.

Xi repeats China’s opposition to ‘unilateral sanctions’

Chinese President Xi Jinping has reiterated Beijing’s opposition to unilateral sanctions and “long-arm jurisdiction.

China has repeatedly criticised western sanctions, including those against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, but has been careful not to provide assistance to Moscow that could lead to sanctions being imposed on Beijing.

During made his comments in a video speech to the annual Boao Forum for Asia gathering on the southern Chinese island of Hainan.

Russia says Ukraine ‘cynically disrupted’ Azovstal evacuation

Russia has blamed Ukraine for disrupting the evacuation of civilians trapped in Mariupol’s Azovstal steel plant, state newspaper Izvestia has reported.

Ukraine announced the evacuation did not go ahead due to Russian forces not observing the ceasefire. About 1,000 civilians are trapped in the steel plant with Ukrainian fighters who have not met several of Russia’s deadlines for them to surrender.

The head of the National Defence Control Centre, Colonel-General Mikhail Mizintsev, told Izvestia daily the Russian military had opened a humanitarian corridor for civilians to exit the plant on April 20 at 2pm local time (11:00 GMT).

“In addition, the Ukrainian military and foreign mercenaries were asked to lay down their arms and voluntarily surrender to the Russian side,” he added.

“We are forced to state that the declared humanitarian operation by the Kyiv authorities was cynically disrupted, no one used the indicated corridor,” Mizintsev told the paper.

Ukraine president on new Russian push, western aid

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said the situation in the country’s east and south remain difficult as Russian troops pushed on with renewed attacks.

In a video address to the nation, Zelenskyy stated “the occupiers aren’t abandoning their attempts to score at least some victory by launching a new, large-scale offensive”.

He noted Ukraine’s Western allies had “come to understand our needs better”, adding Ukraine was receiving new shipments of Western weapons.

NATO allies want longer Ukraine war to weaken Russia: Turkey

Turkey has accused some of its NATO allies of wanting the war in Ukraine to last longer in order to weaken Russia.

“There are countries within NATO who want the war to continue,” Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told CNN Turk in an interview, adding, “They want Russia to become weaker.”

He did not name any country directly.

US imposes new Russia-related sanctions

The United States on Wednesday unveiled its latest round of sanctions against Russia over its war on Ukraine, targeting a key commercial bank and “a global network of more than 40 individuals and entities led by US-designated Russian oligarch Konstantin Malofeyev.”

In a news release, the US Treasury Department announced it was also targeting “companies operating in Russia’s virtual currency mining industry, reportedly the third largest in the world,” noting it was the first time they have “designated a virtual currency mining company.”

In addition, the State Department is imposing visa restrictions on 635 Russian nationals who are “involved in suppressing dissent in Russia and abroad, who have been involved in activities that threaten the territorial integrity of Ukraine, and who have been involved in human rights abuses in prison facilities and places of unofficial detention in Russia-controlled areas of the Donbas region of Ukraine,” according to the US Treasury.

Three Russian officials will also face visa restrictions “for involvement in gross violations of human rights, and on 17 individuals responsible for undermining democracy in Belarus,” the US Treasury continued.

Blinken: Eventual retreat from Mariupol will reveal ‘far worse’ atrocities

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said that the eventual retreat of Russian forces from Mariupol would reveal “far worse” atrocities than the “death, destruction and atrocities” left in Bucha.

Speaking from Panama after a meeting to discuss migration issues with 20 other representatives of Latin American countries, Blinken stated the attacks in Mariupol are worse than the previous advances.

“The conditions there, the situation there, as a result of this Russian aggression, are truly horrific,” he added.

Negotiating with Putin like dealing with a crocodile: Johnson

British Prime Minister Boris has compared negotiating with President Vladimir Putin to dealing with a crocodile as he warned Ukraine it will be hard to negotiate a peace deal with a leader who is so unreliable.

“How can you negotiate with a crocodile when it has your leg in its jaws, that is the difficulty that Ukrainians face,” Johnson told reporters on a plane to India for a two-day visit.

“It is very hard to see how the Ukrainians can negotiate with Putin now given his manifest lack of good faith,” he noted.

Macron says Le Pen’s interests tied to Russian leadership

French far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen’s interests are tied to Russia’s leadership, President Emmanuel Macron has stated in a television debate with his far-right challenger.

“None of us went to seek financing from a Russian bank, and especially not from one that is close to power in Russia,” said Macron, who will face off against Le Pen in the second round of the presidential election on April 24.

He added other French parties had managed to finance their operations with French loans, not through a bank connected to Russia.

Russia: NATO does everything to extend active phase of special operation in Ukraine

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said NATO member countries are doing everything to extend the active phase of the special operation in Ukraine such as increasing shipments of equipment and weapons.

“Contrary to the statements that hostilities in Ukraine should end as soon as possible, NATO countries are doing everything to delay the active phase of the operation,” Zakharova stated, adding, “What I mean is that they are increasing the supply of military equipment, weapons and ammunition, pushing the Kiev regime to continue aggression against the DPR and LPR and new war crimes by neo-Nazis.”

Zakharova noted Kiev may use helicopters it will get from the US for shelling the Russian territory. The aircraft will be part of the next package of military assistance that the US is giving Ukraine.

“The United States of America on April 13 announced another package of military assistance to Ukraine worth $800 million, or almost one billion,” she said.

“Kiev will receive tens of howitzers, thousands of artillery shells, hundreds of armored personnel carriers and also Russian-manufactured Mi-17 helicopters, which will then be used for shelling peaceful cities in the Donetsk and Lugansk republics and, possibly, Russian territory, as some Ukrainian officials have stated,” she added.

US will be sending more weapons to Ukraine: White House

The US military will be delivering additional military equipment to Ukraine in the coming days, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki has said.

Five US cargo flights arrived in the region in the last few days and more than half a dozen are scheduled shortly, Psaki told reporters during a media briefing.

“We have been working with Ukrainians and the Ukrainian military to determine exactly the kind of security assistance they need for this stage in the war,” Psaki continued, noting, “That has included an increase – as you’ve seen – in artillery and ammunition.”

The Biden administration will be announcing more weapons transfers soon, she added, without providing more details.

West warns of Russian cyberattacks on critical infrastructure

Western governments have jointly warned about a potential threat of increased malicious cyberactivity by Russia against critical infrastructure.

The cybersecurity agencies of the US, UK, Australia, Canada and New Zealand – which together form the Five Eyes intelligence-sharing alliance – said the war could expose organisations everywhere to cybercrime.

“This activity may occur as a response to the unprecedented economic costs imposed on Russia as well as materiel support provided by the United States and US allies and partners,” the US Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency announced in a statement on its website.

Russia has added 17 battalion groups in Ukraine in the last week: Senior US defense official

Russian forces have added 17 battalion tactical groups (BTGs) in Ukraine over the past week, with four more BTGs in just the last 24 hours, a senior US defense official said Wednesday night.

Altogether, the US assesses that there are now 82 BTGs inside of Ukraine.

Out of the four BTGs added in the last 24 hours, three of them have “gone into the east” into the Donbas area, the official added.

These BTGs are not all necessarily just infantry soldiers. They are “functionally arranged,” the official said.

“It’s also important to remember that some of these battalion tactical groups, we tend to think of them, and I think we all get used to talking about them as if they’re all infantry or something. They’re not, they’re functionally arranged. Some are infantry, some are artillery, some are armor, mechanized, and so, I don’t know what the mix is here,” the official added.

Moscow: Kiev involved some 7,000 mercenaries from 63 states since start of military operation

Since the beginning of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine, Ukrainian authorities have involved about 7,000 foreign mercenaries from 63 countries, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated

“According to open sources alone, since the beginning of the special military operation, the Kiev regime involved about 7,000 foreign mercenaries from 63 states,” she noted.

According to Zakharova, most mercenaries are citizens of Poland, the US, Canada, Romania, the UK and Georgia.

“The number of foreign militants is receding during the combat. Russian Armed Forces have already eliminated about 1,000 mercenaries. About 1,000 more decided against taking part in the hostilities and returned to their previous extremist deployment area,” she continued, adding, “We recommend the remaining approximately 4,800 people to follow the example of their comrades in misfortune and also return back to their countries.”

Russia to end special operation after removing threats due to Ukraine capturing by NATO

Russia’s special military operation will end when threats related to Ukraine’s capturing by NATO are eliminated, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s second CIS department Alexey Polishchuk said in an interview with TASS.

“The special military operation will end when its tasks are fulfilled. Among them are the protection of the peaceful population of Donbass, demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine, as well as the elimination of threats to Russia coming from the Ukrainian territory due to its capturing by NATO countries,” the diplomat stated.

The special operation is running as planned, he added.

“All its goals will be reached,” Polishchuk stressed.

Diplomat: Russia handed over draft agreement to Ukraine on April 15, still no response

Moscow handed over draft settlement agreement to Ukraine on April 15, but still has not received any reaction, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

“It was said today that a new set of proposals were handed over to the representatives of the Kiev regime, involved in the negotiations process. I would like simply to reveal the date when these positions were handed over by the Russian side. It was Friday. Today is Wednesday. There has been no response up to this day,” she added.

“This should give you an idea of how the Kiev regime’s negotiations team behaves. How the view the negotiations process in principle, and whether it is possible to believe them or not when they speak about their desire to hold negotiations,” she underlined.

“There is no trust in their words. Many things, stated both in public space and at the negotiations table, have been immediately debunked by Kiev, sometimes within an hour or even 15 minutes; Kiev simply crossed out the job that had been done. Once again – everything only in written form and on paper,” Zakharova underscored.