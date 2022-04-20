Live Updates: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 56

Unfair Ukraine is still forced to ask for weapons: Zelensky

The war in Ukraine would already be over if its army had all the weapons they needed, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

“If we had access to all the weapons we need, which our partners have and which are comparable to the weapons used by the Russian Federation, we would have already ended this war,” the president stated.

Zelensky added it was “unfair” his country was still forced to ask for “what its partners have been storing somewhere for years”.

“If they have the ammunition that we need here and now, it is their moral duty first of all to help protect freedom,” he continued.

Air-raid sirens, more explosions in Mykolaiv region

Air-raid sirens were activated in the Mykolaiv region in the last hour, and several citizens reported explosions.

“Again explosions in Mykolaiv. Friends, stay away from windows,” Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych wrote on Facebook an hour ago.

The Mykolaiv region was reportedly under bombardment on Tuesday, with local officials saying Russian forces attacked a hospital in the city of Bashtanka.

“The dialysis department, the emergency department, the operating room without double-glazed windows were destroyed … there are victims,” head of the regional council Anna Zamazeeva wrote on Facebook on Tuesday.

She added there were no deaths and no children had been injured.

Marine in besieged Mariupol says ‘maybe facing our last days, if not hours’

A commander for the Ukrainian marines fighting in the last stronghold of Mariupol said his forces were “maybe facing our last days, if not hours” and appealed for extraction in a Facebook post early Wednesday.

“The enemy is outnumbering us 10 to one,” Serhiy Volyna from the 36th Separate Marine Brigade stated, sheltering at the besieged Azovstal factory. “We appeal and plead to all world leaders to help us. We ask them to use the procedure of extraction and take us to the territory of a third-party state,” he added. In Mariupol, the situation remains “brutal and unchanged,” President Volodymyr Zelensky said. He claimed that Russian forces are blocking corridors and evacuations from Mariupol. Zelensky added that he had signed a decree to honor Ukrainian armed forces defending Mariupol. Officials allege chemical attack in Izyum

Ukraine’s soldiers in the region of the city of Izyum, in the eastern Kharkiv region, were attacked with a chemical substance, according to a senior Ukrainian official, news agency Ostrov has reported.

Oleksiy Arestovych, Ukraine’s presidential advisor, was discussing in an interview earlier reports from a city council official that 12 Ukrainian soldiers had developed breathing problems and redness of the eyes after a Russian attack in Izyum.

“The type cannot be determined, because there are no laboratories there that can quickly come running and check. There are no deaths either. But some chemical substance is said to have been applied. All this requires clarification,” Arestovych told former Russian lawyer and politician Mark Feygin on YouTube.

EU chief says world leaders to ‘tighten’ Russia sanctions

Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, says world leaders have agreed to “tighten [their] sanctions against Russia and step up financial and security assistance for Ukraine”.

She was speaking after a call was convened by US President Joe Biden to discuss the latest developments in Ukraine.

Biden consulted with French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, as well as von der Leyen, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, among others.

Biden to announce another large military aid package for Ukraine: Sources

US President Joe Biden is expected to announce within the coming days another military aid package for Ukraine about the same size as the $800m one announced last week, multiple sources familiar with the decision told Reuters.

One US official, speaking on condition of anonymity, stated a new package was expected in the coming days that would be roughly the size of the previous package, but details were still being worked out.

Ukraine’s army gets more aircraft and parts to repair others: Pentagon

Ukraine’s partners have provided it with additional military aircraft and parts to repair others in Kyiv’s arsenal that were damaged or inoperable, the Pentagon has said.