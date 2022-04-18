Live Updates: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 54

Russian forces to close entry and exit to Mariupol and introduce pass system: Mayor’s adviser

An adviser to Mariupol’s mayor said Russian forces have announced the besieged city would be closed for entry and exit on Monday, warning men remaining in the city would be “filtered out.”

Petro Andriushchenko, the mayor’s adviser, said Russian forces had begun issuing passes for movement within the besieged city, posting a photo purportedly showing residents lining up for the passes.

“Hundreds of citizens have to stand in a line to get a pass, without which it will be impossible not only to move between the districts of the city, but also to go out on the streets starting next week,” he added.

In a separate statement, Andriushchenko said Russian forces announced the city would be “closed for entry/exit for everyone from Monday, but there will also be a ban on moving around the districts for a week.”

Andriushchenko added, according to information received from inside the city, men in the city will be subject to “filtration” — relocated for screening by Russian forces.

Ukrainian and US officials have alleged Russian forces have carried out filtration of civilians in areas under their control, biometrically screening them, confiscating their phones and, in some cases, deporting them against their will into Russia. The Mariupol City Council has alleged filtration was part of a broader effort by Russia to cover up potential war crimes carried out in the city.

Ukrainian forces defending the city earlier rebuffed an ultimatum from the Russian Ministry of Defense calling on Ukrainian soldiers in the city to surrender.

Russian troops carrying out torture in southern Ukraine: Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelensky has claimed Russian troops in southern Ukraine have been carrying out torture and kidnappings.

“Torture chambers are built there,” the president said in an evening address to the nation.

“They abduct representatives of local governments and anyone deemed visible to local communities,” he added.

He also stated the Russians are creating separatist states and introducing Russian currency, the rouble, in occupied parts of the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions.

War should be over in two to three weeks: Ukrainian defence adviser

The “hot phase” of the war in Ukraine will end in two to three weeks, and the war should be completely over in two to three months, Fyodor Venislavsky, a member of Ukraine’s Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence (also know as Verkhovna Rada) said on television.

He added his assessment was based on a number of factors, including that Ukrainian armed forces “have demonstrated how can push the enemy back from Ukrainian lands,” and that “Western partners have not only changed their assessments that Ukraine urgently needs more new models of weapons, they are already being delivered”.

Russia takes 150 children from Mariupol: Human rights group

The Russian military has forcibly removed around 150 children from Mariupol, the Crimean Human Rights Group has reported.

An adviser to Mariupol’s Mayor, Petro Andriushchenko, said that many of the children were taken from hospitals and were not orphans. The children have reportedly been transferred in the direction of the temporarily occupied Donetsk region and the Russian city of Taganrog. Lyudmyla Denisova, the ombudsman for human rights in Ukraine, has previously noted more than 120,000 children have been forcibly deported to Russia from Ukraine.

Ukraine completes questionnaire for EU membership: Official

Ukraine says it has completed a questionnaire which will form a starting point for the European Union to decide on membership for Kyiv. The questionnaire was handed to President Volodymyr Zelensky by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen during her visit to Kyiv on April 8.

An aide to the Ukrainian president told the country’s public broadcaster that the European Commission will now need to issue a recommendation on Ukraine’s compliance with the necessary membership criteria.

“We expect the recommendation … to be positive, and then the ball will be on the side of the EU member states,” said Ihor Zhovkva, deputy head of Zelensky’s office.

He added that Ukraine expects to acquire the status of a candidate country for EU accession in June during a scheduled meeting of the European Council meeting.

“Next, we will need to start accession talks. And once we hold those talks, we can already talk about Ukraine’s full membership in the EU,” Zhovkva stated.

Russian forces planning false-flag attack on Kherson: Odesa officials

Ukrainian officials warn that Russian forces are preparing to launch an attack on the port city of Kherson in order to blame the Ukrainian army. This will then be used to hold a pseudo-referendum in the city, an official claims.

“Kherson residents report that Russian invaders are preparing a provocation in the city. This should be the reason to ‘save’ the city by holding a ‘referendum’ there,” Serhiy Bratchuk, the speaker of the Odesa regional military administration, wrote on his Telegram channel.

Kherson has been occupied by Russian forces for more than two weeks. There have been reports Russia might stage a referendum on independence from Ukraine in the largely Russian-speaking city, as it previously did in Crimea after annexing it in 2014.

IMF managing director, Zelensky discuss ‘post-war reconstruction’

Ukrainian President Zelensky has posted on Twitter that he spoke with International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva about Ukraine’s financial stability and its post-war reconstruction.

“We have clear plans for now, as well as a vision of prospects. I’m sure cooperation between the IMF and Ukraine will continue to be fruitful,” Zelensky added.

Mariupol ‘extremely decisive’ for Russia: Military expert

Editor of the Swiss Military Review, Alexandre Vautravers, has told Al Jazeera that for Russia, controlling Mariupol was “extremely decisive” for its “territorial continuity”.

“Therefore, during the negotiations and agreements that will … take place at the end of hostilities, it will be absolutely indispensable for Russia to gain this territorial continuity in order to be able to break off the secession republics from Ukraine,” he said speaking from Geneva.

“And it is very it is extremely difficult to be able to bring more supplies and more weapons to people who are … defending Mariupol because of course, the Russian pressure is not only exercised on the city itself, also all of the access that would allow for any reinforcements to get to Mariupol,” he added.

Russian shelling of Kharkiv ‘deliberate terror’: Zelensky

Eighteen people have been killed and more than 100 wounded in Russian shelling in the past four days in the northeast Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s president has said.

On Sunday, five people were killed and 20 were injured when a missile and artillery fire hit the city centre and the Saltivka suburb, regional governor Oleh Synyehubov said earlier.

Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly address that Russia’s shelling of Kharkiv has been constant.

“This is nothing but deliberate terror: mortars, artillery against ordinary residential quarters, against ordinary civilians,” Zelensky added.