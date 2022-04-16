Live Updates: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 52

Zelensky estimates 2,500-3,000 Ukrainian troops killed in war

Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky has told CNN that between 2,500 and 3,000 Ukrainian soldiers are estimated to have died in the war so far.

He said about 10,000 have been wounded and it’s “hard to say how many will survive”.

Zelensky added Russia was thought to have lost between 19,000 and 20,000 troops although the Kremlin has put the figure at 1,351.

Russia: Ukraine preparing another rocket attack on civilians

The Ukrainian government is preparing a false-flag attack against a railway station filled with civilian refugees, in order to accuse Russia of war crimes, the Russian military has announced.

Moscow cited intelligence to name the target, method, and even point of origin of the impending attack, which it said was patterned after the recent carnage in Kramatorsk.

“The Kiev regime is preparing another monstrous provocation, similar to the one carried out in Kramatorsk, to accuse Russian servicemen of war crimes with a massacre of civilians,” Lieutenant General Mikhail Mizintsev, head of the National Defense Management Center, claimed.

According to Mizintsev, the 19th Missile Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine intends “in the near future” to fire a Tochka-U tactical ballistic missile at “the accumulation of refugees at the railway station” at Lozovaya – a city in the Kharkov region and a major rail junction.

In order to make the strike look like it came from territory controlled by the Donetsk People’s Republic or Russian forces, the rocket will come from Staromikhaylovka, a village west of Donetsk held by the Kiev forces, the general added.

Such actions demonstrate Ukraine’s “inhuman attitude towards the fate of civilians” and “complete disregard for all norms of morality and international humanitarian law,” said Mizintsev.

Britain special forces providing training in Ukraine

Britain’s Times newspaper reported that the SAS, the country’s special forces, have been providing training to two local battalions stationed near Kyiv.

It’s the first time they’ve done so since the Russian invasion began seven weeks ago, the paper said, citing Ukrainian officers. The Ukrainians are getting instruction in how to use British-supplied anti-tank missiles that were delivered in February, the daily added.

Germany to release more than 1bn euros in military aid to Ukraine

The German government has said it plans to release more than one billion euros ($1.08bn) in military aid for Ukraine, amid complaints by Kyiv it is not receiving heavy weapons from Berlin. The funds will feature in a supplementary budget for this year.

In total, taking into account all countries, Germany has decided to increase its international aid in the defence sector “to two billion euros” with “the largest part being planned in the form of military aid in favour of Ukraine”, a government spokeswoman told the AFP news agency.

This envelope of two billion euros ($2.16bn) “will go mainly to Ukraine”, Finance Minister Christian Lindner confirmed on Twitter.

Death toll in Kharkiv shelling rises to 10

The prosecutor’s office in the northeastern region of Kharkiv stated at least 10 people have been killed, including a 7-month-old baby, as a result of shelling by Russian forces.

The office of the general prosecutor said on Telegram that at about 4:30 p.m. local time Friday, Russian forces used multiple rocket launchers against the industrial district of Kharkiv.

“The shelling killed ten civilians, including a 7-month-old child. Another 35 people were injured. Several residential buildings were damaged and destroyed,” it added.

Ukraine PM, senior officials to visit US next week

Reuters news agency reported Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and some of the country’s top finance officials will visit the US next week during the spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank.

Shmyhal, Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko and central bank governor Kyrylo Shevchenko are expected to hold bilateral meetings with finance officials from the Group of Seven countries and others, and take part in a roundtable on Ukraine to be hosted by the World Bank on Thursday, sources familiar with the plans told Reuters.

Zelensky appealed to US to designate Russia ‘state sponsor of terrorism’

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky recently made a direct appeal to President Joe Biden for the US to designate Russia a “state sponsor of terrorism,” the Washington Post reported, citing people familiar with the conversation.

Biden did not commit to specific actions during that call, the Post said.

The label can be applied to any country that has “repeatedly provided support for acts of international terrorism,” the newspaper added, citing a State Department fact sheet.

The list currently includes four countries: North Korea, Cuba, Iran and Syria.

Wife of Putin ally held in Ukraine accuses authorities of abuse

The wife of one of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s top allies in Ukraine has said he was beaten by the Ukrainian security service while being interrogated in detention.

At a news conference in Moscow, Viktor Medvedchuk’s wife Oksana Marchenko stated that one of two photos released by Ukraine this week showed he had been beaten.

Ukraine has announced that it had captured Medvedchuk, posting a photo of him in handcuffs, wearing a Ukrainian army uniform.