Live Updates: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 51

Russia pledges more strikes on Kyiv

Moscow has warned it will intensify attacks on Kyiv in response to strikes on Russian soil, after accusing Ukraine of targeting Russian border towns.

“The number and scale of missile strikes against targets in Kyiv will increase in response to any terrorist attacks or sabotage committed by the Kyiv nationalist regime on Russian territory,” the Russia’s Defence Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry also added it hit a “military” factory outside Kyiv late Thursday using Kalibr sea-based long-range missiles.

A Russian strike in northeastern Ukraine killed “up to 30 Polish mercenaries”, Moscow’s defence ministry has claimed.

The hit took place the village of Izyumskoe, near Ukraine’s second-largest city of Kharkiv.

‘Powerful’ explosions rock Kyiv

Powerful explosions were heard in Kyiv early Friday and air raid sirens blared across Ukraine as residents braced for new Russian attacks after Moscow’s lead warship in the Black Sea, the Moskva, sank following a fire.

The explosions appeared to be among the most significant in Ukraine’s capital region since Russian troops pulled back from the area earlier this month in preparation for battles in the south and east, the Reuters news agency reports.

Ukraine claimed responsibility for sinking the Moskva, saying it was struck by one of its missiles. Russia announced the damage was “a result of detonation of ammunition caused by fire”.

Most civilians who died in Bucha have bullet holes: Mayor

Almost 85 per cent of the bodies recovered in the city of Bucha have bullet holes, which indicates deliberate premeditated murder, Bucha Mayor Anatoliy Fedoruk has said in televised comments.

Fedurok says these bodies were taken not just from mass graves but also individual burials in vegetable gardens, parks and squares.

He also said the work of retrieving bodies from the second mass grave found in the city, near the Church of the Holy Apostle Andrew, will likely be completed on Friday.

Trapped Mariupol citizens being ‘starved to death’: World Food Program director

The head of the UN World Food Program has said people are being “starved to death” in the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol and predicted the country’s humanitarian crisis is likely to worsen as Russia intensifies its assault in the coming weeks.

“It’s not just going to be the next few days – but the next few weeks and few months … it’s getting worse and worse, concentrated in certain areas, and the front lines are going to be moving,” David Beasley stated in an interview with The Associated Press news agency.

Approximately 100,000 civilians remain trapped in the besieged city of Mariupol, in desperate need of food, water and heating.

Beasley noted the lack of access to the city for aid workers and called the situation “devastating”.

Russia’s invasion ‘absurd’ and ‘suicidal’: Zelensky

In an address to the nation on the 50th day of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky has asked why the world is still debating the severity of necessary sanctions when “Russian troops are already repeating on our land what Europe saw only during World War 2”.

He asked why Russian troops are destroying towns and villages in Donbas, the area Russia wanted to “destroy in the first place … as if they want only stones to be left. And no people to be left at all.”

Zelensky stressed these were not rhetorical questions.

They’ve been trying to destroy us for 50 days, but the 🇺🇦 people are heroically resisting. We fear nothing, we know what we’re fighting for. We are brave enough to put an end to evil. Stop feeding the 🇷🇺 military machine. Help 🇺🇦 with weapons. Then peace & good will win faster. pic.twitter.com/WdDbZsvZ4e — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) April 14, 2022

“This is a question of how absurd this invasion of the Russian Federation is. How suicidal it is for everything that Russia allegedly ‘protects’. For Russian culture … even for the Russian language. Russia is burning all this with its weapons,” he added.

Ukraine’s grain production could be affected for years

Reduced production of crop seeds in Ukraine could affect the country’s grain production for several years, a French seed industry group announced.

Ukraine, one of the world’s largest grain exporters, is widely expected to see its harvest shrink this year as Russia’s invasion disrupts farming.

The expected decline would also include farms that grow crops to provide seeds for the following year, potentially leaving Ukrainian farmers short of seeds for 2023 planting, stated Claude Tabel, president of French seed makers association UFS.

Sinking of warship delivers ‘big blow’ to Russia: Pentagon

The sinking of the warship Moskva is a “big blow” to Russia’s naval strength in the Black Sea, the Pentagon has said.

“This is a big blow to the Black Sea fleet, this is … a key part of their efforts to execute some sort of naval dominance in the Black Sea,” Pentagon Spokesperson John Kirby told CNN.

“This is going to have an effect on their capabilities,” he added.

US readies to crack down on Russian sanctions evasion

The United States is preparing new efforts to crack down on sanctions evasion by Russia, Joe Biden’s national security adviser has said.

“Where our focus will be over the course of the coming days is on evasion,” Jake Sullivan stated in an interview at the Economic Club of Washington.

“I think we’ll have some announcements in the next week or two that identify targets that are trying to facilitate that evasion both inside Russia and beyond,” he added, without giving details on the coming plans.

‘Horror story’: WFP director says on visit to Bucha

David Beasley, executive director for the UN World Food Programme, has tweeted a video from the wreckage of what he stated was an orphanage that previously housed 40 children in the Ukrainian city of Bucha, near Kyiv.

“What happened to this community is a horror story,” he wrote.

#Ukraine: This was an orphanage with 40 children in #Bucha; now it’s a pile of rubble. What happened to this community is a horror story—and families here need support. We’re doing as much as we can with residents, churches and local government to help as many people as possible. pic.twitter.com/VcwR5qrBVW — David Beasley (@WFPChief) April 14, 2022

Ukraine army saved cities in Donetsk from Russian capture

Russian forces over the past day concentrated their main efforts on capturing the cities Popasna and Rubizhne in the Donesk region, but “unsuccessfully”, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have said in a Facebook post.

The post added in Donetsk and Luhansk, Ukraine repulsed eight attacks from Russia and destroyed four Russian tanks, six armoured personnel carriers, four infantry fighting vehicles, and one enemy artillery system.

Report: EU readying Russian oil embargo

The European Union is readying a total embargo on Russian oil imports, the New York Times reported. Given that Russia is the bloc’s largest oil supplier and such a decision would have a political and economic fallout.

That’s why EU officials are waiting until after the upcoming French election to announce the decision, the newspaper reported.

The proposed embargo will be put up for negotiation after the final round of French elections on April 24, officials told the daily, acknowledging that the resulting surge in fuel prices would likely harm incumbent French President Emmanuel Macron and boost his right-wing challenger, Marine Le Pen, who is currently polling within five percentage points of Macron.

In addition to five rounds of economic sanctions levied on Moscow, the EU has already announced a phased ban on Russian coal imports and a complete end to fossil fuel purchases from Russia by 2030. For the moment, a gas ban is off the table, as the bloc relies on Russia for around 40% of its natural gas.

However, the EU is still heavily dependent on Russian oil, which accounts for around a quarter of its supply. Germany is more dependent still, purchasing a third of its oil from Russia.

While Berlin has voluntarily nixed the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, and supported sanctions on Moscow over the conflict in Ukraine, its leaders have cautioned that a bloc-wide ban on Russian energy imports would crash its economy and decimate its industry.

According to the Times, EU officials will propose a phased ban to ensure Berlin’s support.

US blames Russia for food shortages in poor nations

The US ambassador to the United Nations has accused Russia of making the precarious food situation in Yemen and elsewhere worse by invading Ukraine, calling it “just another grim example of the ripple effect Russia’s unprovoked, unjust, unconscionable war is having on the world’s most vulnerable.”

Linda Thomas-Greenfield told a UN Security Council meeting on war-torn Yemen on Thursday that the World Food Program identified the Arab world’s poorest nation as one of the countries most affected by wheat price increases and lack of imports from Ukraine.

Russia’s deputy UN ambassador, Dmitry Polyansky, noted the main factor for the instability was sanctions that seek to cut off supplies from Russia.

Members of UN’s cultural body refuse to attend meeting on heritage protection in Russia

A group of UNESCO’s National Commissions – bodies set up by member governments – have signed a letter stating they will not travel to Russia’s city of Kazan, where the 45th session of the World Heritage Committee (WHC) is to be held, deeming the session “impossible”.

The letter states no WHC session should be held in Russia while its troops are “destroying ‘outstanding universal value’ in Ukraine”.

“The credibility of UNESCO and the 1972 Convention concerning the Protection of the World’s Cultural and Natural Heritage is at stake”, the letter adds.

Recent figures released by UNESCO show that 53 of Ukraine’s cultural buildings, including historical monuments and places of worship, had been destroyed as of March 31 due to the Russian invasion.

The 45th session of the heritage committee is due to be held in Kazan June 19-30.

Signatories to the letter include Australia, Albania, Finland, Denmark, Georgia, Germany, Hungary, Latvia, New Zealand, South Korea, Sweden and the United Kingdom.

Ukraine’s prosecutor demands swift war crimes investigation

Ukraine’s chief prosecutor has said the country wanted to pursue legal action into alleged war crimes committed by Russian forces.

In a briefing alongside International Criminal Court Prosecutor Karim Khan, Iryna Venediktova stated achieving justice in Ukraine is urgent, even as the war remains ongoing.

“Ukrainians want justice now,” Venediktova added, “but we all understand that the process of criminal procedure for starting the collection of all evidence when we are still in the war actually, when we have a huge number of cases, it’s not so fast and it’s not so simple.”

Khan said that an investigation into allegations of war crimes will study all the evidence, and must be done “with some urgency”.

“We should do so with the realisation that already, for whatever reason, by whatever means people have died, buildings have been destroyed,” he added.

“I won’t accept from any NGO or even from the Ukrainian government or authorities, even from the prosecutor general, any evidence uncritically. We will review everything to make sure that we have it right and any evidence we review is reliable and is authentic,” he continued.

Russia says Black Sea flagship Moskva has sunk

Russia’s Defence Ministry has said the missile cruiser Moskva, the flagship of Russia’s Black Sea fleet, sank as it was towed back to port in stormy weather following an explosion and fire, Russian news agencies reported.

“While being towed … towards the destined port, the vessel lost its balance due to damage sustained in the hull as fire broke out after ammunition exploded. Given the choppy seas, the vessel sank,” the ministry added.

The defence ministry had announced earlier on Thursday that the Soviet-era ship had been badly damaged by the fire, which Ukraine said was a result of its missile strike.