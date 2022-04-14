Live Updates: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 50

Experts say Russia’s loss of naval flagship is a devastating blow One of the Russian Navy’s most important warships is either floating abandoned or at the bottom of the Black Sea, a massive blow to a military struggling against Ukrainian resistance 50 days into President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of his neighbor. Russian sailors have evacuated the guided-missile cruiser Moskva, the flagship of its Black Sea fleet, after a fire that detonated ammunition aboard, Russian state media reported Wednesday. State media outlets TASS and RIA, citing the Russian Defense Ministry, reported the Moskva had been seriously damaged in the incident and that the cause of the fire was being investigated. The Russian reports gave no information on possible casualties. But hours earlier, a Ukrainian official claimed the Russian warship had been hit by cruise missiles fired from Ukraine. Analysts noted that a fire on board such a ship can lead to a catastrophic explosion that could sink it. Whatever the reason for the fire, the analysts say it strikes hard at the heart of the Russian navy as well as national pride, comparable to the US Navy losing a battleship during World War II or an aircraft carrier today. Just 39% approve of Biden’s handling of Russia-Ukraine war

Few Americans believe that President Joe Biden has done a good job with his handling of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

According to a new Quinnipiac poll, 39 percent of those surveyed said approve of Biden’s handling of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, while 48 percent believe differently.

US likely to determine Russia allegedly committed genocide in Ukraine

Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland said the United States is likely to determine in its own investigation that Russia allegedly committed genocide in Ukraine.

“I am going to predict that what President [Joe] Biden called it is what we will ultimately likely find when we are able to gather all of this evidence,” Nuland stated in an interview with CNN on Wednesday.



Nuland accused Russian forces of intentionally seeking to destroy Ukraine and its civilian population.

Biden has previously spoken emotionally about the policy of the Russian authorities more than once. On Tuesday, he used the word “genocide” to refer to the situation in Ukraine and its impact on the world.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov responded by saying Russia considers such allegations attempts to distort the situation on the ground, which is unacceptable.

Trump joins Biden in calling Russia’s war on Ukraine ‘genocide’

Former President Donald Trump joined President Joe Biden in calling Russia’s war in Ukraine a “genocide” during an interview with Fox News on Wednesday night.

While Trump was slamming Biden for policies he said have led to record high inflation, he stated, “And now add to that what’s going on in Ukraine. That’s a genocide.”

The comment comes a day after Biden accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of genocide on Tuesday.

White House: US in early talks to send high-ranking official to Ukraine, decision far from finalized

US officials have internally had preliminary discussions about sending a high-ranking member of the administration to Ukraine, according to a source familiar with the talks.

While President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are unlikely to visit Kyiv anytime soon, officials have discussed sending Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin or Secretary of State Antony Blinken. But a decision is far from finalized and the visit could ultimately not materialize.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson made a surprise visit to Kyiv in recent days. US officials stated afterward that Biden was not currently planning a trip of his own.

US to expand intelligence provision for Ukraine’s fight in east

The US plans to step up the intelligence it provides Ukraine so its forces can target Russia’s military units in Donbas and Crimea, the Wall Street Journal reports.

The report notes Russia’s pullback of troops from capital cities to focus on an offensive on Donbas and other areas in eastern Ukraine “contributed to the [Biden] administration’s decision late last week to step up intelligence sharing”.

But it adds officials have stressed the US will “refrain from providing intelligence that would enable the Ukrainians to strike targets on Russian territory”.

US to begin shipments of new Ukraine military aid ‘right away’: Pentagon

The United States intends on beginning shipments of the most recent package of military aid to Ukraine right away, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby stated on Wednesday.

“We will literally start right away,” Kirby told a press briefing when asked how soon the defense aid could start flowing to Ukraine.

The US on Wednesday announced a new defense aid package to Ukraine, which includes equipment such as transport helicopters, armored personnel carriers, Javelin missiles and Howitzer artillery systems among other gear.

Kirby added some of the weapons systems the US is sending to Ukraine, like howitzers and radars, will require additional training for Ukrainian forces not accustomed to using American military equipment.

“We’re aware of the clock and we know time is not our friend,” Kirby said when asked about the speed of deliveries.

Executives from top weapons manufacturers meet with Pentagon officials

Executives from the top United States weapons-makers have met with Pentagon officials to discuss challenges for the industry in the event of a protracted Ukraine conflict.

In a statement, Pentagon Spokesperson Eric Pahon stated the discussion “focused primarily on accelerating production and building more capacity across the industrial base for weapons and equipment that can be exported rapidly, deployed with minimal training, and prove effective in the battlefield”.

The Pentagon hosted the CEOs of the US military’s eight largest prime contractors Wednesday to figure out how to arm Ukraine faster, according to a readout of the classified meeting.

The roundtable discussion, led by Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks, focused on the Pentagon’s objectives to keep supplying Ukraine with arms while also being able to maintain the readiness of US forces and support the defense of allies.

Australia levels new sanctions on Russia, targeting 14 companies

Australia has imposed a new set of sanctions on 14 state-owned enterprises of “strategic and economic importance to Russia”, according to a statement from Defence Minister Marise Payne.

Included in the sanctions are defence-related transportation companies Kamaz and the United Shipbuilding Corporation. Sanctions also extend to Ruselectronics, “which is responsible for the production of around 80 per cent of all Russian electronics components” and Russian Railways, “one of the largest single contributors to Russia’s GDP”.

“By preventing dealings with these important sources of revenue for the Russian government, we are increasing the pressure on Russia and undercutting its ability to continue funding Vladimir Putin’s war”, the statement reads.

US yet to commit to its own genocide probe of Russia

The US has stopped short of promising to launch its own inquiry to determine whether “genocide” was committed by Russia in Ukraine but said it will support international efforts to hold Russia accountable.

US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price declined to say whether President Joe Biden’s comments reflected the overall position of the US government but noted the president “was speaking to the impression he had garnered from watching the horrific footage that we’ve all seen” from Ukraine.

“What we are doing is the most effective means of achieving that ultimate goal of accountability,” Price added.

Colombia ready to step up energy supplies to the west to replace Russian imports

Colombia is ready to play a central role in helping supply Western countries with energy resources after the gaps caused by sanctions on Russia, Colombian President Iván Duque told CNN.

During an interview with CNN’s Richard Quest, Duque said: “[North American and European countries] know for sure that they can no longer rely for the energy supplies from Russia. Now, can Colombia contribute to the solution? The response is yes.”

Duque listed three areas where Colombia would be ready to increase production: traditional oil and gas extraction, renewables such as clean hydrogen, and coal.

“Colombia today immediately can have an increase on coal. … We have some of the biggest resources in the world, and we don’t use it [for power production],” Duque told Quest while he announced that Colombia will increase coal supplies to Germany — which recently approved plans to phase out Russian coal imports – following direct conversations between Duque and Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Asked about US President Joe Biden’s use of the world “genocide” to describe Russian actions in Ukraine, Duque told Quest he agreed with his US counterpart.

“What is happening in Ukraine is a genocide. And it has to stop. … This is insane,” Duque added.

US says it has additional sanctions it can impose on Russia

The United States has a wide variety of additional sanctions that it can impose on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, according to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Psaki said secondary sanctions and the targeting of additional financial firms are among a range of potential actions remaining that could be aimed at Russia.

Russia slaps sanctions on 398 members of US Congress

Russia has announced that it had introduced sanctions against 398 members of the US Congress in retaliation against Washington’s punitive measures over Ukraine and said more sanctions would follow.

The Russian foreign ministry said in a separate statement that it had introduced sanctions against 87 members of the Senate of Canada.

Top US official urges China to pressure Russia to end war

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has called on China to pressure Russia to end its military offensive in Ukraine, saying Beijing risked losing its standing in the world if it does not help end the “heinous war”.

Yellen said she “fervently” hoped that China would make something positive out of its “special relationship” with Russia.

Ukraine war is causing a ‘three dimensional crisis’: UN Secretary-General

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said the war on Ukraine is “supercharging” food, energy and economic crises, which will affect the world’s most vulnerable people.

“The war is supercharging a three-dimensional crisis — food, energy and finance — that is pummeling some of the world’s most vulnerable people, countries and economies,” Guterres stated in a speech.

“And all this comes at a time when developing countries are already struggling with a slate of challenges not of their making — the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and a lack of access to adequate resources to finance the recovery in the context of persistent and growing inequalities,” he added.

Four civilians killed by Russian attacks in Kharkiv: Governor

Russian attacks on Kharkiv have killed four civilians, according to the governor of the northeastern region.

“Unfortunately, 4 civilians were killed and 10 wounded in the shelling during the day,” Governor Oleg Synegubov said on social media.

The mayor of Kharkiv has also noted Russian bombing of the Ukrainian city had increased significantly since Tuesday and reported there were casualties, including dead children.

“The enemy is bombing residential homes, residential areas. Unfortunately, there are civilian casualties – the worst thing is that children are dying,” Ihor Terekhov told Ukrainian national television.