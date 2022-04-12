Live Updates: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 48

One person dead, three injured in Lysychansk

Luhansk governor, Serhiy Haidai, says one person has died and three have been injured in the city of Lysychansk after shelling hit the Luhansk area in Ukraine’s east, Interfax news agency in Ukraine has reported.

Haidai added that residential areas in the cities of Rubizhne, Lysychansk, Sievierodonetsk and Novodruzhesk suffered the most, adding that 12 residential buildings and four infrastructure facilities were damaged.

Japan OKs asset freezes on Putin’s daughters, 396 other Russians

Japan’s Cabinet on Tuesday approved additional sanctions against Russia, freezing assets of 398 Russian individuals including President Vladimir Putin’s two daughters and the wife of Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

The fresh sanctions that are in step with punitive measures taken by the United States and the European Union include freezing assets of 28 more Russian organizations such as those related to military business and two more lenders Sberbank and Alfa Bank. The measure for the banks will be implemented on May 12.

The Japanese government will also prohibit Japanese individuals and companies to make any new investments to the country.

With Putin’s daughters — Katerina Tikhonova and Maria Vorontsova — added to the sanction list, the total number of Russian individuals including military personnel and lawmakers subject to asset freezes by Japanese authorities reached 499.

No confirmation of chemical attack in Mariupol

Petro Andryushchenko, an aide to the mayor of Mariupol, wrote on his Telegram channel that reports of a chemical attack in the city had not been confirmed. He added that he expected to provide details and clarifications later.

Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby earlier said the United States also was aware of the reports but could not confirm them.

“These reports, if true, are deeply concerning and reflective of concerns that we have had about Russia’s potential to use a variety of riot control agents, including tear gas mixed with chemical agents, in Ukraine,” Kirby told reporters.

State Department spokesperson Ned Price told CNN the United States has not confirmed the use of chemical weapons in Mariupol, but had previously warned the Ukrainians that Russia could use chemical agents in the southeastern Ukrainian city.

Ban on Russian culture a ‘medical problem’: Medvedev

Russia’s former President and Deputy Chairman of its Security Council has has hit out against global bans on Russia’s cultural products.

“The ban on Russian culture is a current Western trend,” he wrote in a post on his Telegram channel, labelling it a “medical problem”.

“Dostoevsky, Chekhov, Shostakovich and Pushkin are anathematised by many Europeans with clinical pleasure,” he said.

But he added that “Russia will not close itself from the world in retaliation for idiots”.

“We have a busy agenda with the countries of the CIS [Commonwealth of Independent States, including Georgia and Belarus], BRICS [Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa], Latin America and Africa. These states are home to billions of well-adjusted people who value, love and wait for us,” he continued.

Russia will not change its position on Ukraine because of expulsion of diplomats

Ongoing expulsions of Russian diplomats will not make Moscow change its position on Ukraine, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Monday.

“Why not declare all [Russian diplomats personae non grata] in a bid to make us change our position? No, we will not change it. And I would tell the French foreign ministry the following: if you had threatened Kiev with sanctions for non-implementation of the Minsk agreement at least once, you would have achieved peace and stability in Europe,” she wrote on her Telegram channel.

Ukraine needs jets and more armoured vehicles: Zelensky

President Zelenskyy said he spoke to the Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte, about punishing those guilty of war crimes in his country and discussed “cooperation in the energy sphere” with the Prime Minister of Norway.

But he added that his main objective is “a concrete increase in our ability to repel any attacks by Russian troops”.

“When it comes to the necessary weapons, we still depend on the supply, on our partners. Unfortunately, we are not getting as much as we need to end this war sooner,” he said in a speech to the nation.

“If we got jets and enough heavy armoured vehicles, the necessary artillery, we would be able to do it,” he added.

Ukraine investigates 5,800 cases of Russian war crimes

The prosecutor general of Ukraine told CNN her office is investigating 5,800 cases of Russian war crimes with “more and more” proceedings every day.

Iryna Venediktova said Ukraine has identified more than 500 suspects in the probe, including Russian politicians, military personnel and propaganda agents.

“We want to prosecute these war criminals in our Ukrainian courts, named by Ukraine,” Venediktova added.

Seven bodies found buried in rubble in Borodyanka

Ukraine has recovered the bodies of seven people buried in the rubble of two destroyed high-rise housing blocks in the town of Borodyanka near Kyiv on Monday, the state emergencies service said.

More than 200 rescue workers have been scrambling to find missing residents since Ukraine retook the city west of Kyiv after Russian troops began pulling back from the region late last month.

So far, the bodies of 19 people have been found in the destroyed buildings, the state emergencies service announced.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated the situation in the town of Borodyanka is “significantly more dreadful” than in nearby Bucha, where Ukraine has accused Russia of war crimes.

Pandora Papers Russia: new details about 800 Russians behind secret companies

The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) has made public a trove of new information about shell companies linked to more than 800 Russians as part of a broader effort to spotlight the offshore, hidden wealth of Kremlin-linked figures in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Dubbed Pandora Papers Russia, the new publication includes details about companies tied to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s allies and other Russian political figures who shelter assets behind opaque businesses that can be used to escape global sanctions.

“Putin’s former communications minister, a high-ranking regional political leader, an imprisoned cryptocurrency specialist and an oligarch are among the Russians whose names appear in the data,” the ICIJ writes.

The new data can be accessed via the ICIJ’s public Offshore Leaks Database.

Rape being used as a weapon of war: Ukraine rights group

Kateryna Cherepakha, president of Ukrainian rights group La Strada-Ukraine, has accused Russian troops of using rape as a weapon of war.

She said her organisation’s emergency hotlines had received calls accusing Russian soldiers of nine cases of rape involving 12 women and girls.

“This is just the tip of the iceberg,” she told the UN’s Security Council via video. “We know and see – and we want you to hear our voices – that violence and rape is used now as a weapon of war by Russian invaders in Ukraine,” she added.

Russia has repeatedly denied attacking civilians.

Russian forces could use chemical weapons: Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that Russia could use chemical weapons in Ukraine after unconfirmed reports suggested that chemical weapons were used in the besieged southern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol.

“We treat this with the utmost seriousness,” Zelensky stated in his daily address.

He did not say chemical weapons had already been used.

“I would like to remind world leaders that the possible use of chemical weapons by the Russian military has already been discussed. And already at that time it meant that it was necessary to react to the Russian aggression much harsher and faster,” he added.

Ukrainian forces could end the Russian siege of Mariupol if supplied with heavy weapons, Zelensky said.

“When it comes to the necessary weapons, we still depend on the supply, on our partners. Unfortunately, we are not getting as much as we need to end this war sooner. To completely destroy the enemy on our land. And to fulfill those tasks that are obvious to each of our people. In particular, to unblock Mariupol,” Zelensky added.

“If we got jets and enough heavy armored vehicles, the necessary artillery, we would be able to do it,” he said, “But we still have to agree on this. We still have to persuade. We still have to squeeze out the necessary decisions. I am sure that we will get almost everything we need. But not only time is being lost. The lives of Ukrainians are being lost. Lives that can no longer be returned,” he continued.

Experts on missing persons heading to Ukraine next week

International experts will travel to Ukraine next week to help authorities investigate reports of people that have gone missing during the war, the head of the International Commission on Missing Persons (ICMP) has said.

“It’s not going to be easy,” Kathryne Bomberger, the group’s director-general, told Al Jazeera, explaining that the ICMP team has been invited by Ukraine’s government.

Among other tasks, Bomberger stated the experts would try to see whether it is possible to identify remains and would also work with families that have reported missing loved ones.

“Evidence will be collected. Hopefully that evidence can be provided to the [International Criminal Court] or other courts that will be conducting investigations into what’s happened and be used for criminal trial purposes,” she added.

Ukraine’s top commander: “Defense of Mariupol continues”

Gen. Valery Zaluzhny, commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said the “defense of Mariupol continues” amid heavy fighting between Ukrainian forces inside the besieged city and Russian troops and pro-Russian separatists.

“The connection with the units of the defense forces that heroically hold the city is stable and maintained,” Zaluzhny stated.

“I emphasize that conducting defense operations is not a topic for public discussion. We are doing the possible and impossible to win and save the lives of personnel and civilians in all directions,” Zaluzhny added.

Denis Pushilin, the head of the Russian-backed Donetsk People’s Republic, claimed Monday the city’s port had fallen to Russian and Russian-backed forces, Russian state news agencies reported.

Ukrainian officials have stated around 100,000 civilians remain in the city, which has come under heavy bombardment. Ukraine’s defense of Mariupol has tied down Russian units and hampered their efforts to solidify a land corridor from the Russian border to the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea.

Ukrainian official alleges Russia took children out of country

Ukraine’s UN ambassador, Sergiy Kyslytsya, has claimed Russia has taken more than 121,000 children out of Ukraine and reportedly drafted a bill to simplify and accelerate adoption procedures for orphans and even those who have parents and other relatives.

He announced most of the children were removed from Mariupol and taken to eastern Donetsk and then to the Russian city of Taganrog.

‘Our area is one of most contaminated by mines in world’: Zelensky

Volodymyr Zelensky has said “Russian troops left behind tens if not hundreds of thousands of dangerous objects”.

“These are shells that did not explode, mines, tripwire mines. At least several thousand such items are disposed of daily,” Zelensky stated in his nighttime address.

He added the mines are “everywhere”.

“In the houses they seized. Just on the streets, in the fields. They mined people’s property, mined cars, doors. They consciously did everything to make the return to these areas after de-occupation as dangerous as possible. Due to the actions of the Russian army, our territory is currently one of the most contaminated by mines in the world,” he continued.

Ukraine claims Russia holding many civilians in prisons

Ukraine’s deputy prime minister has accused Russia of holding civilians, including journalists, activists and elected officials, in prisons on Russian territory.

“We have many priests, journalists, activists, mayors, and in general civilians who are in prisons, not, for example, even on the territory of Ukraine, but in [the] Kursk, Bryansk, Rostov [regions of Russia] … They are forcibly held” there, Iryna Vereshchuk stated in televised comments.

France declares six Russian spies persona non grata over clandestine operation

France has declared six Russian agents posing as diplomats as persona non grata after an investigation by the domestic intelligence services concluded they were working against French national interests, the foreign ministry said.