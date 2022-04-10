Live Updates: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 46

NATO undergoing ‘fundamental transformation’ with stronger Eastern flank, but keeps eye on China

NATO is going to beef up its military forces on the eastern flank as part of a fundamental reset of the alliance, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said in an interview with The Telegraph.

Stoltenberg added that NATO was “in the midst of a very fundamental transformation” and that this major “reset” will entail the replacement of the relatively small “tripwire” presence on the alliance’s eastern flank with stronger forces.

According to the daily, NATO military commanders are developing options for the reset and the alliance’s military presence in countries like Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland is expected to be transformed into a “major force” that would be able to repel a potential invasion.

“What we see now is a new reality, a new normal for European security,” Stoltenberg told the newspaper, adding that NATO leaders are expected to make decisions on “what we call a reset, a longer-term adaptation of NATO” at the Madrid summit in June.

Stoltenberg stated that NATO’s “strategic concept” will, for the first time, address the “threat” from China, amid closer cooperation between Beijing and Russia.

EU now is just NATO’s ‘economic department’: Russia

The European Union has devolved to the level of “NATO’s economic relations department,” Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova claimed.

Following his visit to Ukraine, the EU’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, tweeted that “this war must be won on the battlefield.” The militant remarks coming from a diplomat prompted a reaction from Moscow.

“So much for ‘economic organization.’ This is no longer the European Union. It’s just NATO’s economic relations department,” Zakharova wrote.

Zelensky: ‘It is important to stop this war’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated he is committed to pressing for peace as he renewed his plea for countries to send more weapons ahead of an expected surge in fighting in the country’s east.

“No one wants to negotiate with a person or people who tortured this nation. It’s all understandable. And as a man, as a father, I understand this very well,” Zelenskyy said in an interview with The Associated Press.

But “we don’t want to lose opportunities, if we have them, for a diplomatic solution”.

“We have to fight, but fight for life. You can’t fight for dust when there is nothing and no people. That’s why it is important to stop this war,” he added.

Russia’s ‘imperial illusions’ must be defeated: Ukraine

Ukranian negotiator Mykhailo Podolyak says President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin will not meet until after the country defeated Russia in the east, which would bolster its negotiating position.

“We are paying a very high price. But Russia must get rid of its imperial illusions,” he said, according to the Interfax Ukraine news agency.

Ukrainian officials have urged civilians in the east of the country to flee. On Friday, officials announced 52 people were killed in a missile strike on a train station in city of Kramatorsk, where thousands of people had gathered to evacuate.

Russia’s departure from northern Ukraine shows evidence of non-combatants being targeted: UK Military Intelligence

Russia’s departure from northern Ukraine shows evidence of non-combatants being disproportionately targeted, according to UK military intelligence update.

The evidence includes mass graves, the fatal use of hostages as human shields and mining of civilian infrastructure, the update said.

“Russian forces continue to use IEDs to inflict casualties, lower morale, and restrict Ukrainian freedom of movement,” the update read.

The update added Russian forces “continue to attack infrastructures with high risk of collateral harm to civilians, including a nitrate acid tank at Rubizhne, Ukraine.”

Kyiv suburb’s residents line up for food

Civilians remaining in Bucha are lining up for food donated by the local church in the battered Kyiv suburb where Ukrainian forces and journalists reported evidence of war crimes after Russian soldiers withdrew.

Volunteer Petro Denysyuk told The Associated Press that he and fellow church friends started providing food, with a wide array of basic foodstuffs and hot meals.

“We have gathered together with the youth from our church and prepared food for the needy,” Denysyuk said, adding, “We prepared pilaf, boiled eggs, prepared meat, sausages, noodles.”

Third prisoner swap under way

Kyiv announced 26 Ukrainians are returning home following a prisoner exchange with Russia.

“On the order of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the third prisoner exchange took place. Twelve of our servicemen are returning home, including one female officer,” deputy prime minister Iryna Vereshchuk says on Telegram. Fourteen civilians including nine women were also on their way home, she added.

Russian shelling traps Mariupol residents

Shelling by Russian forces of Ukraine’s key port of Mariupol on the Sea of Azov has collapsed several humanitarian corridors, making it more difficult for people to leave, The Associated Press reported.

It was not clear how many people remain trapped in the city, which had a prewar population of 430,000. Ukrainian officials have put the number at about 100,000, but earlier this week, British defence officials stated 160,000 people remained trapped in the city.

Ukrainian troops have refused to surrender the city, though much of it has been razed.