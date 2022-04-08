Live Updates: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 44

Ukraine: Four children among those killed in Kramatorsk strike The death toll from the Russian missile strike on a railway station in the southeastern city of Kramatorsk rose to 35, an intelligence official has announced. Four of them are children, Artyom Dehtyarenko of the Ukrainian Security Service stated. Officials said earlier that Russia “deliberately” struck the overcrowded railway station where thousands of civilians were awaiting evacuation trains. Zelensky: Russia ‘evil’ with ‘no limits’ Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called Russia an “evil” country with “no limits” after a deadly strike on a train station in Kramatorsk. The state railway company announced at least 30 people were killed in a Russian rocket strike and over 100 were wounded as civilians gathered to flee the city, which is located in the eastern Donbas region. The city’s mayor has stated about 4,000 people were at the station at the time of the attack. UK sanctions daughters of Russia’s Putin and Lavrov The UK has announced sanctions on the daughters of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. The Foreign Office said it was targeting the “lavish lifestyles of the Kremlin’s inner circle”. The move mirrored sanctions imposed by the US. Ukraine claims Russia’s losses reach 19,000 About 19,000 Russian servicemen have been killed in Ukraine since the invasion started on February 24, Ukraine’s military has claimed. Ukrainian forces destroyed some 700 tanks, 1,891 armored vehicles, 150 planes, 135 helicopters and 112 drones, the General Staff of the Armed Forces announced. NATO said on March 24 that Moscow lost up to 15,000 troops in Ukraine – a figure compared to the USSR’s overall death toll during the 1979-1989 Soviet-Afghan war. Russia denies strike on Kramatorsk railway station Russia’s defence ministry has denied that Russian forces were responsible for a strike on a railway station in Kramatorsk in eastern Ukraine on Friday, the RIA news agency reported. Ukraine’s state railway company had reported more than 30 people had been killed and over 100 wounded in the strike, which occurred as civilians were trying to evacuate to safer parts of the country. The defence ministry announced the missile was of a type used only by the Ukrainian military, and similar to one that hit the centre of the city of Donetsk on March 14, killing 17 people. EU adopts new sanctions against Russia The European Union has formally adopted its fifth package of sanctions against Russia, including bans on the import of coal, wood, chemicals and other products. The measures also prevent many Russian vessels and trucks from accessing the EU, further crippling trade, and will ban all transactions with four Russian banks, including VTB. Kramatorsk mayor says thousands at station at time of attack The city’s mayor, Oleksander Honcharenko, has stated there were about 4,000 civilians at the city’s railway station when it was hit by what Ukrainian officials say were Russian rockets. He added many were elderly, women and children. Two missiles struck train station in Kramatorsk: Ukraine’s rail chief Two missiles have struck the train station in the Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk, the head of Ukraine’s national rail system, Oleksandr Kamyshin, said on his official Telegram channel Friday. There are reports that people have been injured but it is unclear at the moment how many, Kamyshin added. The eastern city of Kramatorsk was one of the first places to be targeted by the Russian military when the invasion of Ukraine was launched on February 24. Regional governor Pavlo Kirilenko said in televised remarks that the attack on the town of Kramatorsk deliberately targeted the railway where hundreds gathered to leave the town that has been heavily shelled for weeks. Kamyshin noted that more than 30 died and over 100 were wounded. “This is a deliberate strike at passenger infrastructure of the railroad and on the residents of Kramatorsk,” he wrote. China: Ukrainian crisis caused by imbalance in European security system An imbalance in Europe’s current security system is one of the main reasons behind the Ukrainian crisis, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said in a telephone conversation with French Secretary of State for European Affairs Clement Beaune, the Chinese Foreign Ministry announced in a statement. “The main cause of the Ukraine issue is an imbalance in the European security system,” Wang stated, as cited by the ministry. “There is a need to follow the principle of indivisible security and recreate a balanced and effective security mechanism in Europe. This is the only way to establish lasting peace and stability in Europe,” the Chinese top diplomat emphasized. Wang also pointed out that all parties should facilitate peace talks between Russia and Ukraine. “You can’t call for a ceasefire and at the same time, continue the delivery of a large amount of weapons and ammunition, escalating hostilities,” he noted. Ukrainian conflict unlikely to end soon: Macron The conflict in Ukraine will not end soon, French President Emmanuel Macron told the RTL radio station on Friday. “Unfortunately, the conflict will not end soon,” he said. “I believe that we will see a very difficult situation in Donbass in the coming days and weeks,” Macron added. “This is why, together with Turkey, Greece and the UN, we are doing everything to organize humanitarian operations in the cities of Mariupol and Dnepr,” the French president noted. According to him, “Russia cannot be expected to make diplomatic concessions in the coming weeks.” “It won’t happen until mid-May,” Macron said, adding that Russia would mark Victory Day on May 9. The French president also emphasized that every day of hostilities “makes tomorrow harder.” “There will be no peace in Europe if we don’t think about tomorrow,” he stressed. Russian forces preparing for “massive breakthrough” attempt in Donbas region: Military governor Ukraine sees preparations nearing completion for a “massive breakthrough” attempt by Russian forces in the eastern Donbas region, the military governor of the Luhansk region said on Friday. “We sense the final preparations for a massive breakthrough, the great battle that will be in our Luhansk and Donetsk regions. There are constant attempts to break through the line of defense in certain directions,” Serhii Haidai, the head of the Luhansk region military administration, stated in televised remarks. Ukrainian officials have urged residents of some cities in Donbas to evacuate in anticipation of what they say may be a major offensive. “Since the beginning of evacuation in the Luhansk region, approximately 30,000 people have been taken out, that is only our official calculations, without including those who left voluntarily, without those people who left independently,” Haidai said. China warns against politicization of human rights issue as Russia expelled from UN body Beijing is opposed to the politicization of the human rights issue, said China’s Foreign Ministry in connection with Russia being suspended from its seat on the UN Human Rights Council. “China strongly opposes… the electoral double standards and confrontation on human rights issues, and the use of the issue of human rights to pressure other countries,” China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Zhao Lijian, told reporters. Following demands by the United States and the Group of Seven, the United Nations suspended Russia from the UNHRC in a vote on Thursday. The resolution to strip Russia of its seat passed with 93 votes in favor, 24 against and 58 abstentions. Japan declares 8 Russian diplomats personae non gratae Tokyo declared eight employees of the Russian Embassy and the trade representation personae non gratae, Japanese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hikariko Ono said on Friday. “It was decided to expel from Japan eight employees of the Russian embassy and the trade representation in Tokyo,” the official added. Japanese Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Koichi Hagiuda has also said Tokyo will reduce coal imports from Russia step by step. “We will reduce imports. Finally, we will strive not to import [Russian coal],” Hagiuda told reporters on Friday. Japan will look for a replacement for Russian coal in order to reduce the negative impact on the population and industry, Hagiuda added. Japan has imposed several sanctions against Russia due to Russia’s military operation in Ukraine. Japan’s sanctions list includes 101 names and 130 organizations from Russia. Ukrainian negotiator: Bucha deaths affect mood at talks with Russia Ukraine and Russia are “constantly” holding peace talks online but the mood has been affected by events including the deaths of civilians in the town of Bucha, Ukrainian negotiator Mykhailo Podolyak has said in televised comments. Ukrainian officials accuse Russian troops of carrying out extra-judicial killings in Bucha, outside Kyiv, where mass graves and hundreds of corpses have been discovered. Moscow denies targeting civilians in Ukraine and has said the deaths in Bucha were a “monstrous forgery” staged by the West to discredit it. Russia claims it destroyed training centre for ‘mercenaries’ near Odesa Russia has announced it destroyed a training centre for “foreign mercenaries” near the city of Odesa as part of its military campaign in Ukraine. “High-precision missiles of the Bastion coastal missile system destroyed a foreign mercenary assembly and training centre near the village of Krasnosilka, northeast of Odesa,” a defence ministry spokesperson said on Friday. “Overall, the following targets have been destroyed since the beginning of the special military operation: 97 helicopters, 421 unmanned aerial vehicles, 228 long-and medium-range surface-to-air missile systems, 2,019 tanks and other combat armored vehicles, 223 multiple rocket launchers, 874 field artillery guns and mortars and also 1,917 special military motor vehicles,” Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Major-General Igor Konashenkov added. 3 civilians tortured, burned in Kharkiv region: prosecutors Three villagers have been tortured, killed and burned in the eastern Ukrainian region of Kharkiv, prosecutors have claimed. Russian troops used car tires to burn the bodies in a basement in the village of Husarivka, the regional prosecutor’s office stated. Hundreds of civilians have been tortured and arbitrarily shot since the invasion began on February 24, according to survivors, officials, rights groups and media reports. Von der Leyen & Borrell head to Kyiv to meet Zelensky European Commission President von der Leyen and the EU’s foreign policy chief Borrell are on their way to Ukraine’s capital to meet President Volodymyr Zelensky. Von der Leyen is later set to attend a Stand Up For Ukraine event in Warsaw, Poland. ‘Evidence of Russian forces’ war crimes is at every turn’ Ukraine’s Prosecutor General said Russians had used cluster bombs and heavy multiple rocket launchers “that bring death and destruction”. Iryna Venediktova stated rescue workers recovered 26 bodies from under two destroyed apartment buildings in Borodianka, northwest of Kyiv, accusing Moscow of attacking civilian areas. “Only the civilian population was targeted: there is no military site here,” Venediktova continued, adding, “Evidence of the Russian forces’ war crimes is at every turn.” “The enemy treacherously shelled residential infrastructure in the evenings, when there was a maximum amount of people home,” she said. She accused Russian forces of engaging in “killings, torture and beatings” of civilians, as well as sexual assault. Venediktova added Ukrainian law enforcement officers were collecting evidence from Borodianka for local and international courts. Russian soldiers ‘forcibly’ conscripting Mariupol men Russian soldiers have begun forcibly mobilising men in Mariupol to fight for Russia’s army, according to the Ukrainian Government. Lyudmila Denisova, the ombudsman for Ukraine, said that “on the outskirts of Mariupol, which is temporarily controlled by Russian militants, the occupiers began forcibly mobilising men”. “Forced mobilisation in Russian-occupied territories violates Article 51 of the Geneva Convention, which strictly prohibits the occupying power from forcing protected persons to serve in its armed or auxiliary forces,” Denisova stated. She added that there had also been reports of forced conscription in the city of Vasylivka, in the Zaporizhia region, where men were being detained at a checkpoint. Russian troops “fully withdrawn” from northern Ukraine: UK Ministry of Defense

Russian troops have “fully withdrawn” from northern Ukraine to Belarus and Russia, the UK’s Ministry of Defense said in its latest military intelligence assessment.

A number of the Russian troops will be transferred to eastern Ukraine to fight in the Donbas region, the MoD wrote on Twitter.

“Many of the forces will require significant replenishment before being ready to deploy further east, with any mass redeployment from the north likely to take at least a week minimum,” the ministry announced.

Russian shelling of cities in the east and south of Ukraine persists, the MoD said, and Russian forces have moved further south from the city of Izium, which remains under Russian control, it added.

Germany: Russian radio messages discussed Bucha killings

Germany claims it has intercepted radio conversations in which Russian troops discussed the killing of civilians in the Ukrainian city of Bucha.

German magazine Der Spiegel, which first reported on the intercepted communication on Thursday, said the country’s foreign intelligence service, the BND, obtained conversations among Russian soldiers.

In one intercepted message, a soldier is seemingly heard telling another that they had shot a person riding a bicycle. Images of a dead body lying next to a bicycle recently surfaced following the withdrawal of Russian forces from the Bucha area.

Zelensky says Russia will use dead Ukrainians in propaganda campaign against his country

Russian propagandists are planning to use the corpses of Mariupol victims to stage a murder scene that can be blamed on Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenksyy has said.

“They are going to show the victims in Mariupol as if they were killed not by the Russian military, but by the Ukrainian defenders of the city. To do this, the occupiers collect corpses on the streets, take them out and can use them elsewhere in accordance with the elaborated propaganda scenarios,” he added.

Zelenskyy called it a “mirror response” to what people saw in Bucha. Russia has claimed the atrocities in Bucha, where bodies of shot civilians lined the streets, were staged by Ukrainians.

Russia acknowledges ‘significant’ troops losses in Ukraine

Russia has appeared to give the most damning assessment so far of its invasion, describing the “tragedy” of mounting troop losses and the economic hit it has suffered since the war began in late February.

“We have significant losses of troops,” Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told Sky News.

“It’s a huge tragedy for us,” he stated.

"We have significant losses of troops". Vladimir Putin's press secretary Dmitry Peskov says it's a "huge tragedy to us" to have lost Russian troops during the war in Ukraine.https://t.co/X3flQUBL0r 📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/PGHoFvdewb — Sky News (@SkyNews) April 7, 2022

UN aid chief: ‘I’m not optimistic’ about Ukraine ceasefire

The United Nations’ humanitarian chief is not optimistic about securing a ceasefire to halt the fighting in Ukraine, he said following high-level talks in Moscow and Kyiv that underscored how far apart the two sides are.

“I think it’s not going to be easy because the two sides, as I know now … have very little trust in each other,” Undersecretary-General Martin Griffiths told the Associated Press agency.

“I’m not optimistic,” he added later.

US sanctions Russia’s shipbuilding and diamond mining companies

The Joe Biden administration has announced sanctions against Russia’s largest military shipbuilding and diamond mining companies, blocking their access to the US financial system.

Alrosa is the world’s largest diamond mining company and accounts for about 90% of Russia’s diamond mining capacity, according to the US Treasury Department. Diamonds are one of Russia’s top 10 non-energy exports by value.

The US State Department also said it was blacklisting the United Shipbuilding Corporation, along with its subsidiaries and board members.

Ukraine says 26 bodies found under two ruined buildings near Kyiv

Ukraine’s Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova has said 26 bodies had been found under two ruined buildings in the Kyiv region town of Borodianka, which is been being searched by the authorities after Russian troops occupying it withdrew.

In a televised briefing, Venediktova did not say if the authorities had established the cause of death, but she accused Russian troops of carrying out air raids on the town before they seized control of it.

“Borodianka is the worst in terms of destruction and in terms of the uncertainty about [the number of] victims,” she added.

Some 5,000 civilians killed in Mariupol: Pro-Russian authorities

The “new mayor” of Mariupol, put in place by pro-Russian forces, has announced that around 5,000 civilians had died in the southeastern Ukrainian city which has been under siege for weeks by the Russian army and separatist allies.

“Around 60-70 percent of the housing stock has been destroyed or partially destroyed,” said Konstantin Ivashchenko, who was named as the town’s mayor on Wednesday by Denis Pushilin, leader of the separatists in the breakaway Donetsk region.

Shelling in Ukraine’s Kharkiv kills one person, wounds 14: Governor

At least one person was killed and 14 wounded in shelling on Ukraine’s northeastern city of Kharkiv, regional governor Oleh Synehubov claimed.

The Ukrainian military earlier announced Russian troops were bombarding the city with shells and rockets. Moscow denies targeting civilians.

Governor warns Sumy region littered with explosives

The governor of Ukraine’s Sumy region has told residents the area is free of Russian troops but still unsafe due to land mines.

“Do not drive on the roadsides and do not use forest roads. Do not approach destroyed equipment or orc sites!” Dmytro Zhyvytskyi said on Telegram. “If you hear explosions (and there have been many in recent days) – it’s rescuers and explosives. They are neutralising the ammunition left by the Russian military on our land,” he added. Ukrainians have commonly referred to Russian soldiers as “orcs” since the beginning of Russia’s invasion of the country.

Situation in second Ukraine town ‘more dreadful’ than Bucha: Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that the situation in the town of Borodyanka was “significantly more dreadful” than in nearby Bucha, where Russian forces’ suspected killings of civilians have been broadly condemned.

“The work to clear the rubble in Borodyanka has begun … It’s significantly more dreadful there. Even more victims from the Russian occupiers,” Zelensky added.

The town is about 25km (15 miles) from Bucha.

The Ukraine’s president called for nations to impose “more courageous sanctions” against Russia in order to end the war.

“If sanctions had really worked at 100 percent, then it wouldn’t have been necessary to explain their importance in such a detailed and meticulous way,” he stated, noting, “That’s why I underline once again that we need more sanctions, more courageous sanctions.”

Ukrainian villagers say Russian forces used them as ‘shields’

In the village of Obukhovychi, residents say Russian forces dug in around their houses, using them as “shields” to discourage counterattacks by Ukrainian armed forces.

“They dug the trenches to put the vehicles in and used us as a shield,” said 35-year-old Yulia Piankova.

“It’s bad that they didn’t go into the field to fight, but they came to where they knew that many people were,” she added.

More than 100 attacks on healthcare in Ukraine: WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) says it has confirmed more than 100 attacks on healthcare facilities and other services in Ukraine since Russia’s invasion began.

“As of now, WHO has verified 103 incidents of attacks on health care, with 73 people killed and 51 injured, including health workers and patients,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stated during a news conference.

Of the confirmed attacks, 89 had impacted health facilities and most of the rest hit transport services, including ambulances.

“We are outraged that attacks on health care are continuing,” the WHO chief continued, adding they constituted “a violation of international humanitarian law”.

Kremlin hopes operation in Ukraine ends ‘in coming days’

Moscow hopes the Russian military operation in Ukraine might end in the near future, possibly “in the coming days,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sky News on Thursday.

Either the Russian troops will end it by reaching their military goals or Moscow and Kiev will reach an agreement through negotiations, he added.

The prospect of a peace deal would largely depend on the “consistency” of Ukraine’s position and its willingness to agree to Russia’s terms, Peskov added. He particularly said that those responsible for the crimes against civilians in the Donbass should be brought to justice.

When asked about accusations leveled by Kiev against Moscow over the alleged mass killings of civilians in the towns near Kiev, Peskov stated that such claims are nothing but a “bold fake.”

Peskov has stated that Russia had sustained “significant losses” in Ukraine.

UN rights council suspension shows Russia as ‘international pariah’: Biden

US President Joe Biden has welcomed the UN vote to suspend Russia from the UN Human Rights Council as a “meaningful” step that shows Moscow has become an “international pariah”.

“Russia has no place on the Human Rights Council,” Biden said in a statement.

“After today’s historic vote, Russia will not be able to participate in the Council’s work or spread its disinformation there as the Council’s Commission of Inquiry investigates Russia’s violations and abuses of human rights in Ukraine,” he added.

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the US ambassador to the United Nations, has also called Russia’s suspension from the Human Rights Council by the UN General Assembly “an important and historic moment.”

As the final speaker in the UNGA afternoon session following the vote Thursday, Thomas-Greenfield said, “Countries from around the globe have voted to suspend Russia from the UN Human Rights Council for its gross and systematic violations of human rights. We have collectively sent a strong message that the suffering of victims and survivors will not be ignored.”

Thomas-Greenfield added, “Despite Russia’s attempt to spread disinformation we all saw the gruesome images from Bucha, Dymerka, Irpin and other recently liberated Ukrainian cities. Lifeless bodies lying in the streets, some apparently summarily executed, their hands tied behind their backs. Mass graves. Burnt bodies. Executions. We’ve seen credible reports of landmines and booby traps left behind by Putin’s forces to injure even more civilians after Russia failed in its objectives and withdrew.”

“I shudder to think what we will find in other towns across Ukraine, as President [Volodymyr] Zelensky ominously warned us in the Security Council, in the weeks ahead,” she continued.

EU pledges another 500 million euros in military support for Ukraine

The European Union will commit a further 500 million euros ($543 million) in military support to Ukraine, European Commission President Charles Michel announced Thursday.

The pledge takes the EU’s military aid to Ukraine to a total of 1.5 billion euros ($1.63 billion) since Russia launched its invasion on Feb. 24, he said in a tweet.

The European Peace Facility, created in 2021, is an emergency fund of 5.69 billion euros that allows the EU to quickly finance military operations and “preserve peace, prevent conflicts and strengthen international security,” according to the EU.

US has committed more than 12,000 anti-armor systems and “hundreds” of suicide drones to Ukraine

The US has committed more than 12,000 anti-armor systems, 1,400 anti-aircraft systems and “hundreds” of suicide drones to Ukraine, the Joe Biden administration announced in a statement Thursday evening.

The update comes after the US approved on Tuesday another $100 million in weaponry for Ukraine drawn from US inventories, bringing the total US assistance to Ukraine to approximately $1.7 billion since the beginning of Russia’s invasion.

That includes $300 million approved last Friday under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, in which new weapons will be purchased from defense contractors to send to Ukraine.

The list of weapons committed to Ukraine includes the following:

More than 1,400 Stinger anti-aircraft systems

More than 5,000 Javelin anti-armor systems

More than 7,000 other anti-armor systems

Hundreds of Switchblade Tactical Unmanned Aerial Systems;

Over 50,000,000 rounds of ammunition

45,000 sets of body armor and helmets

Laser-guided rocket systems

Puma Unmanned Aerial Systems

Night vision devices, thermal imagery systems, and optics

Commercial satellite imagery services

This does not mean all of the weapons have already arrived in Ukraine; instead, they are an update on what the US has sent in the past and has pledged to send in the future. For example, on Wednesday, Pentagon press secretary John Kirby stated that the US has sent in about 100 of the Switchblade suicide drones and is working on sending in more.

Microsoft claims it disrupted Russian hacking infrastructure aimed at Ukraine

Microsoft used a US court order to disable seven internet domains that a hacking group linked with Russian intelligence was using to try to infiltrate Ukrainian media organizations, in a likely effort to support Russia’s war, Microsoft claimed Thursday.

The hacking group, best known in the US for breaching the Democratic National Committee in the 2016 election, was likely trying to use cyber intrusions to “provide tactical support for the physical invasion and exfiltrate sensitive information,” according to Microsoft.

The hackers were “also targeting government institutions and think tanks in the United States and the European Union involved in foreign policy,” Tom Burt, a corporate vice president at Microsoft, wrote in a blog post.

Russia circulated note threatening “consequences” ahead of UN Human Rights Council vote: Sources

Russia circulated a note to member states threatening “consequences” ahead of the vote for the US-led push to suspend Russia from the United Nations Human Rights Council, according to multiple sources at the council.

The note, shared with CNN, stated, “It is worth mentioning that not only support for such an initiative, but also an equidistant position in the vote (abstention or non-participation) will be considered as an unfriendly gesture.”

The United Nations General Assembly voted to suspend Russia from the Human Rights Council during a meeting Thursday. The vote was 93 in favor of the move and 24 against the action, with 58 abstentions.

Defense secretary says US is giving intel to Ukraine for operations in Donbas

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said publicly for the first time that the US is providing intelligence to Ukrainian forces to conduct operations in the Donbas region.

Testifying before the Senate Armed Services Committee, Austin was asked whether the US was providing intelligence to help Ukraine carry out attacks against Russian forces in the occupied Donbas region or Crimea.

“We are providing them a … intelligence to conduct such operations … in the Donbas. That’s correct,” Austin stated in response to the question from Sen. Tom Cotton. Austin did not mention Crimea in his response.

He also added the US is not discouraging Ukraine from launching attacks against Russian forces in these areas.

Montenegro expels four Russian diplomats

Montenegro’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has ordered four Russian diplomats to leave the country over violations of diplomatic norms, the Podgorica-based Pobjeda newspaper reported, citing sources from the ministry.

A diplomatic note has been handed over to Russia’s ambassador to Montenegro and the diplomats have a week to leave the country, the report added.

The government of Montenegro, a small ex-Yugoslav republic of just 628,000, has joined international sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

Montenegro already expelled one Russian diplomat in March, again citing violations of diplomatic norms.