Live Updates: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 43

Mayor of Bucha claims 90% of victims shot, not shelled

Nearly all of Ukrainian civilians killed in the Kyiv suburb of Bucha were deliberately shot, the town’s mayor, Anatoly Fedoruk, has claimed.

“Almost 90 percent are bullet shots, not shrapnel,” Fedoruk told the Deutsche Welle broadcaster, contrasting Russian claims that the victims were killed by shelling from the Ukrainian side.

He stated that by Wednesday night, the bodies of 320 dead civilians had been found, but the number keeps growing because many bodies have been buried or left in parks and squares of villages outside Bucha.

Russia called the photos and videos of Bucha victims “fake”, claiming they were concocted by Ukrainian forces that entered the town after weeks of Russian occupation.

Ukraine FM asks NATO for weapons

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has called on NATO members to provide Kyiv with all the weaponry it needs to fight Russia.

“My agenda is very simple. It has only three items on it. It’s weapons, weapons, and weapons,” Kuleba told journalists at NATO headquarters in Brussels.

Kuleba, who was holding talks with G7 and NATO nations, noted his country was seeking “long-term solutions” to help it win its war with Russia.

“I came here today to discuss three most important things: weapons, weapons, and weapons. Ukraine’s urgent needs, the sustainability of supplies, and long-term solutions which will help Ukraine to prevail,” Kuleba wrote in a tweet which he stated was sent from NATO headquarters in Brussels.”

New EU sanctions on Russia to be agreed soon: Borrell

A fifth round of European Union sanctions on Russia, including a ban on coal imports, could be agreed by the bloc on Thursday or on Friday, the EU’s top diplomat Josep Borrell has said.

“Maybe this afternoon, or tomorrow at the latest,” he told reporters as he arrived at a NATO meeting.

Australia to impose sanctions on 67 Russians over Ukraine

Foreign Minister Marise Payne has stated that Australia was imposing sanctions on 67 Russians over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Today, I’m announcing 67 further sanctions of Russian elites and oligarchs, those close to (Russian President Vladimir) Putin who facilitate and support his outrageous actions,” she told reporters as she arrived at NATO.

Austria expels 4 Russian diplomats

Vienna has decided to expel four Russian diplomats, the Austrian foreign ministry announced on Thursday.

“The Federal Ministry for European and Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Austria announces its decision to revoke the diplomatic status of three staff members of the Russian Embassy in Vienna and one staff member of the Russian Consulate General in Salzburg,” the ministry said in a statement on Twitter.

The diplomats are requested to leave the country by 12 April, the ministry added.

Croatia to expel some Russian diplomats

Croatia will expel some Russian diplomats as a sign of solidarity with NATO and the EU in the wake of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine, Croatian Foreign and European Affairs Minister Gordan Grlic-Radman said on the sidelines of the Meeting of NATO Ministers of Foreign Affairs in Brussels.

Earlier, Croatia declared a Russian embassy employee persona non grata in March 2018 as part of the West’s anti-Russian campaign on the so-called ‘Skripal case’.

NATO divided on further steps toward Russia

There are differences among the NATO member states on how to further develop relations with Russia amid the military operation in Ukraine, according to a report.

Several eastern European countries, such as Poland and the Baltic nations, seek a total break with Moscow to bring the latter to knees, The New York Times reported, citing officials.

At the same time, other countries, such as France, Germany and Turkey, believe that Russia could not be easily subdued and want to keep contacts with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Ukraine tells civilians in east to flee with Russian offensive expected

Civilians in the eastern Luhansk and Donetsk regions have been urged to evacuate ahead of an expected Russian offensive in the area.

Officials anticipate a Russian offensive in Donbas, which includes the two eastern regions, after Russian forces withdrew from areas around Ukrainian capital of Kyiv. A Russian offensive is also expected in parts of eastern Kharkiv.

Key moment for citizens of Russia: Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has spoken directly to Russian citizens saying now is the time for them to decide whether they are for war or peace.

“Everyone in Russia who will not demand an end to this shameful war and the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine has no future,” he said in his nightly national address.

“It is better now, demanding peace, to lose something, to somehow face the Russian repressive machine than to be equated with the Nazis for the rest of your life,” he added.

Zelenskyy has also blasted Western leaders for being too slow to agree to impose an embargo on Russian oil – at the cost of Ukrainian lives.

“Some politicians are still unable to decide how to limit the flow of petrodollars and oil euros to Russia so as not to put their own economies at risk,” Zelensky stated

“The only question is how many more Ukrainian men, how many more Ukrainian women, the Russian military will have time to kill in order for you, certain politicians – and we know who you are – to find some determination,” he continued.

Zelensky noted that Moscow was making so much money from oil exports that it did not need to take peace talks seriously and called on the “democratic world” to shun Russian crude.

Zelensky said he would call for the complete blockade of Russian banks from the international banking system.

He stated the Russian leadership is afraid of what the world has seen in Bucha and that the Russian forces will not succeed in hiding the evidence of what they did in Bucha and would be held accountable.

“There are new attempts from Russia to start a new bloody attack in Donbas,” he noted.

“We will continue to insist on some format of embargo on Russian oil exports. It is one of the foundations of the Russian aggression,” the Ukrainian president continued.

US Senate to vote on ending normal trade with Russia

The US Senate will vote on Thursday to end normal trade relations with Russia and to ban the importation of its oil. Both bills have been bogged down in the Senate.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer noted he wished the vote could have happened sooner, “but after weeks of talks with the other side, it’s important that we have found a path forward.”

The trade suspension measure paves the way for US President Joe Biden to enact higher tariffs on certain Russian imports. The bill banning Russian oil would codify restrictions Biden has already put in place through executive action.

US House passes bill to collect evidence of war crimes in Ukraine

The US House of Representatives has passed legislation calling on the federal government to detail its efforts to collect evidence of war crimes committed in the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Lawmakers backed the measure by a vote of 418-7 after gruesome reports of atrocities in towns around Kyiv, particularly Bucha.

US President Joe Biden previously stated a “war crimes trial”could be held over the civilian deaths in Bucha.

US sanctions will hurt ordinary people: Russian envoy

US sanctions in relation to Sberbank and Alfa Bank are a “direct blow to ordinary Russians”, Russia’s Ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov, has stated.

The ambassador called sanctions “non-stop attacks” and said the US was trying to tarnish Russia’s reputation by making it difficult for it to make debt payments.

Putin’s daughters hiding president’s wealth: US officials

US officials have claimed that President Vladimir Putin’s two adult daughters, Katerina and Maria, are hiding his wealth.

“We have reason to believe that Putin, and many of his cronies, and the oligarchs, hide their wealth, hide their assets, with family members that place their assets and their wealth in the US financial system, and also many other parts of the world,” a senior US administration official said.

“We believe that many of Putin’s assets are hidden with family members, and that’s why we’re targeting them,” the official added, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The US is imposing sanctions on the relatives of Russian officials to prevent them from concealing their assets, the White House has announced.

Washington has imposed sanctions on Putin’s two adult daughters as well as Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s wife and daughter.

“We’ve seen a pattern over time [that] President Putin and Russian oligarchs stash assets and resources in the bank accounts of their family members. And so, this was an effort to get at those assets, and that’s why these individuals were sanctioned,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters.

FBI claims it disrupted Russian hackers

US officials have stated that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) disrupted thousands of routers and firewall appliances away from Russian military hackers.

“Fortunately, we were able to disrupt this botnet before it could be used,” US Attorney General Merrick Garland said.

An unsealed and redacted affidavit described the unusual operation as a preemptive move to stop Russian hackers from mobilising the compromised devices into a “botnet” – a network of hacked computers that can bombard other servers with rogue traffic.

Pentagon says Ukraine can ‘absolutely’ win war

The Pentagon has said it assessed that Ukraine could win the war against Russia, even as US officials speak of the risk of a protracted conflict.

“Of course they can win this,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told a news briefing.

“The proof is literally in the outcomes that you’re seeing everyday … absolutely they can win,” he added.

Italy’s PM says halting Russian gas imports ‘not on table”‘

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi has said that halting gas imports from Russia is not being considered at the EU level, but if a consensus on the matter is reached Italy will willingly go along with it.

“A gas embargo is not yet on the table and I don’t know if it will ever be,” Draghi told reporters at a news conference.

He added that if gas flows from Moscow were suspended Italy still had reserves to cover its needs until late October.

Italy is heavily dependent on Russia for its gas supplies, but Draghi said if a consensus emerges at the EU level to block gas imports, “we will be perfectly happy to comply”.

Truss: “Age of engagement with Russia is over”

The “age of engagement with Russia is over,” UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said at a dinner with NATO foreign ministers in Brussels on Wednesday, according to a statement from UK Foreign Office released ahead of the dinner.

In her remarks, Truss told her NATO counterparts that the “NATO-Russia Founding Act is dead and it is time to cast off an outdated approach to handling Russia,” the foreign office said.

The Act, signed in 1997, rules that “NATO and Russia do not consider one another adversaries”, according to the original document.

“The age of engagement with Russia is over. We need a new approach to security in Europe based on resilience, defense, and deterrence”, Truss added.

Truss’s remarks come as NATO foreign ministers convene in Brussels to discuss Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

According to the statement sent to CNN, Truss underlined that NATO cannot allow “security vacuums” at the alliance’s Eastern borders and should “rethink” support for countries “caught in the web of Russian influence” such as Georgia, Moldova, Sweden and Finland.

The foreign secretary also urged her partners to toughen sanctions and arm Ukraine “quickly and decisively … to ensure Putin fails.”

Truss also underscored she is working with her G7 counterparts to impose more sanctions on further Russian banks, according to an op-ed published in The Telegraph on Wednesday. In the article, Truss defended increasing NATO spending and presence in Eastern Europe.

“For NATO to remain at the vanguard of global security, it must be bold. As President Eisenhower, the alliance’s first supreme commander, said: History does not long entrust the care of freedom to the weak or the timid,” the Foreign Secretary wrote.

Blinken says US supporting Ukraine to increase pressure on Russia

The United States wants to see the war in Ukraine “come to an end as quickly as possible” and is supporting Ukraine to increase pressure on Russia, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said.

“That’s exactly why we’re making sure that we’re doing everything we can to support Ukraine and to give them the assistance that they need to put pressure … on Russia,” he stated.

Blinken added he believed Ukraine can also win the war because “success” and victory is “holding on to the sovereignty and independence of their country”.

Macron says killings in Bucha were ‘very probably’ war crimes

The alleged killings in the Ukrainian town of Bucha were “very probably war crimes”, said Macron in an interview.

“It was very probably a war crime that was committed there,” said Macron.

Ukraine and many Western countries accuse Russia of having killed several hundred civilians during its occupation of the town. Russia denies this, calling it a Ukrainian “provocation”.