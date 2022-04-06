Live Updates: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 42

US to provide $100m in military aid to Ukraine after Bucha killings

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken says Washington will send an additional $100m in aid to Ukraine to meet its “urgent need” for anti-armour systems.

In a statement, Blinken stated this was the US’s sixth drawdown of arms, equipment, and supplies for Ukraine and that it brings the US’s total security assistance to Kyiv to more than $1.7bn since the Russian invasion began.

He added that he was “shocked and appalled” by the killings in Bucha and pledged to work with US allies to ensure accountability by documenting the reported abuses.

The Associated Press news agency, citing a US government official, announced the additional aid was for the transfer of Javelin anti-armour missiles.

Official: Over 200 people missing in Borodyanka, near Kyiv

A Ukrainian official has told the New York Times that as many as 200 people are missing and presumed dead in the town of Borodyanka, northwest of Kyiv.

Heorgii Yerko, the town’s acting mayor, added the number is a rough estimate and that most of the bodies were likely trapped in the rubble of collapsed apartments.

Ukrainian officials have previously said the civilian toll in Borodyanka was likely “much worse” than that in neighbouring Bucha.

NATO chief expects to see ‘more mass graves’ as Russian troops retreat

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has blamed Russia for civilian killings in areas around Kyiv and said he expects more atrocities to come to light as Russian troops continue to retreat from the region.

Stoltenberg told reporters in Brussels that “we haven’t seen everything that has taken place because Russia still controls most of these territories” around the capital.

“But when and if they withdraw their troops and Ukrainian troops take over, I’m afraid they will see more mass graves, more atrocities and more examples of of war crimes,” he added.

The secretary general also rejected Russian assertions that the atrocities were staged.

He stated that “these atrocities have taken place during a period in which Russia controlled these areas. So they are responsible”.

US defence chiefs defend Ukraine response, warn of ‘protracted conflict’

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has defended Washington’s response to the war in Ukraine, during a heated exchange with a Republican legislator who accused the Pentagon of over-estimating Russia’s military capability.

“Has it occurred to you that Russia has not overrun Ukraine because of what we’ve done? And our allies have done? Have you ever even thought about that?” Austin asked rhetorically to Representative Matt Gaetz during testimony to the House Armed Services Committee.

Austin and other US officials say US support to Ukrainian forces, along with Ukraine’s strong will to fight, has thwarted Russia’s plans for a swift victory in a campaign now in its sixth week.

During the same hearing, General Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said that the conflict in Ukraine could last for years.

“I do think this is a very protracted conflict and I think it is at least measured in years,” Milley told legislators.

He added that “NATO, the United States, Ukraine and all of the allies and partners that are supporting Ukraine are going to be involved in this for quite some time”.

Zelensky urges more Russia sanctions over civilian killings

Ukraine’s president is calling on Western countries to impose additional sanctions on Russia as more evidence emerged of civilian killings in areas previously occupied by Russian troops.

“Now it’s a crucial moment, first of all for Western leaders,” Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly video address.

“After the things the world saw in Bucha, sanctions against Russia must be commensurate with the gravity of war crimes committed by the occupiers,” he added.

He stressed that even if the war ends Russia must not be allowed to go back to trading as normal and that European leaders who attempt it would pay a political penalty.

US to announce new sanctions on Russia

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki has said that the US will announce new sanctions on Russia on Wednesday, including a ban on all new investment in Russia.

“They will target Russian government officials, their family members, Russian owned financial institutions, also state-owned enterprises,” Psaki stated during a news conference, about the upcoming measures.

“It’s part of the continuation of our efforts to put consequences, [to] hold Russian officials accountable,” she added.

The United States could impose sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s adult children as early as Wednesday, according to a western official familiar with the plans.

Putin has acknowledged two daughters with his ex-wife Lyudmila Putin.

The White House has announced the latest round of sanctions will be applied in conjunction with European allies.

The Joe Biden administration is also eyeing an expansion of sanctions on Sberbank — Russia’s largest financial institution — and Alfa Bank — another large lender — the official stated.

Russia claims it launched missile strikes in western and northeastern Ukraine

Russian forces launched missile strikes in western and northeastern Ukraine Tuesday, hitting what Russian Ministry of Defense spokesperson Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov described as military facilities.

In a statement, Konashenkov said Russia launched precision air-launched missiles at targets in the vicinity of Zolochiv in western Lviv oblast and Chuhuiv in northeastern Kharkiv oblast.

He claimed the strikes destroyed a command post of a territorial defense unit, a fuel storage facility and an armored vehicle repair plant.

There have been no “major advances” in negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: Elysee Palace source

There have been no “major advances” in negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, and the horrors witnessed over the weekend in the Ukrainian town of Bucha are not helping the talks, an Elysee Palace source said on Tuesday.

“Bucha’s shock is not conducive to progress on negotiations,” the source stated in a briefing following a one-hour long phone call between French President Emmanuel Macron and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky.

The source added that Zelensky was still keen on “maintaining and advancing the talks with the Russians,” as well as on France’s mediation role.

The two leaders discussed the concrete measures to be put in place to “make sure that Russia’s crimes do not remain unpunished,” said the source, including France’s offer last week to send additional funding to the International Criminal Court.

Macron reiterated his country’s willingness to contribute to the investigation and documentation of the violence perpetrated against civilians, according to the source, and asked Zelensky about the reports of alleged rape committed by Russian soldiers against Ukrainian women “which the Ukrainian president confirmed,” added the source.

The condition in the besieged city of Mariupol was also discussed in the meeting, and Zelensky informed Macron that that only 2,000 people were able to leave this week because the “Russians were blocking” the evacuation corridors, according to the source.

Russian rejects Ukraine’s demands for troop pullout, referendum

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has rejected Ukraine’s demands for an immediate pullout of Russian troops and a referendum on any prospective agreements reached at peace talks.

“We are concerned that the Ukrainian side has decided to demand that in case of signing the agreement … all combat actions must be stopped in several days and Russian armed forces must leave Ukraine,” he said in televised remarks.

“After this, there would be an alleged referendum, ratification in the parliament. There is a strong possibility that when the ratification and referendum give a negative result, we’ll need to start negotiation process anew. We don’t want to play such cat and mouse,” he added.

Explosions heard in west Ukraine: officials

No casualties were reported following explosions in the Lviv region in western Ukraine, local officials stated.