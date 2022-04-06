Live Updates: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 42

US to provide $100m in military aid to Ukraine after Bucha killings
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken says Washington will send an additional $100m in aid to Ukraine to meet its “urgent need” for anti-armour systems.
In a statement, Blinken stated this was the US’s sixth drawdown of arms, equipment, and supplies for Ukraine and that it brings the US’s total security assistance to Kyiv to more than $1.7bn since the Russian invasion began.
He added that he was “shocked and appalled” by the killings in Bucha and pledged to work with US allies to ensure accountability by documenting the reported abuses.
The Associated Press news agency, citing a US government official, announced the additional aid was for the transfer of Javelin anti-armour missiles.
Official: Over 200 people missing in Borodyanka, near Kyiv
A Ukrainian official has told the New York Times that as many as 200 people are missing and presumed dead in the town of Borodyanka, northwest of Kyiv.
Heorgii Yerko, the town’s acting mayor, added the number is a rough estimate and that most of the bodies were likely trapped in the rubble of collapsed apartments.
Ukrainian officials have previously said the civilian toll in Borodyanka was likely “much worse” than that in neighbouring Bucha.
NATO chief expects to see ‘more mass graves’ as Russian troops retreat
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has blamed Russia for civilian killings in areas around Kyiv and said he expects more atrocities to come to light as Russian troops continue to retreat from the region.
Stoltenberg told reporters in Brussels that “we haven’t seen everything that has taken place because Russia still controls most of these territories” around the capital.
“But when and if they withdraw their troops and Ukrainian troops take over, I’m afraid they will see more mass graves, more atrocities and more examples of of war crimes,” he added.
The secretary general also rejected Russian assertions that the atrocities were staged.
He stated that “these atrocities have taken place during a period in which Russia controlled these areas. So they are responsible”.
US defence chiefs defend Ukraine response, warn of ‘protracted conflict’
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has defended Washington’s response to the war in Ukraine, during a heated exchange with a Republican legislator who accused the Pentagon of over-estimating Russia’s military capability.
“Has it occurred to you that Russia has not overrun Ukraine because of what we’ve done? And our allies have done? Have you ever even thought about that?” Austin asked rhetorically to Representative Matt Gaetz during testimony to the House Armed Services Committee.
Austin and other US officials say US support to Ukrainian forces, along with Ukraine’s strong will to fight, has thwarted Russia’s plans for a swift victory in a campaign now in its sixth week.
During the same hearing, General Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said that the conflict in Ukraine could last for years.
“I do think this is a very protracted conflict and I think it is at least measured in years,” Milley told legislators.
He added that “NATO, the United States, Ukraine and all of the allies and partners that are supporting Ukraine are going to be involved in this for quite some time”.
Zelensky urges more Russia sanctions over civilian killings
Ukraine’s president is calling on Western countries to impose additional sanctions on Russia as more evidence emerged of civilian killings in areas previously occupied by Russian troops.
“Now it’s a crucial moment, first of all for Western leaders,” Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly video address.
“After the things the world saw in Bucha, sanctions against Russia must be commensurate with the gravity of war crimes committed by the occupiers,” he added.
He stressed that even if the war ends Russia must not be allowed to go back to trading as normal and that European leaders who attempt it would pay a political penalty.
US to announce new sanctions on Russia
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki has said that the US will announce new sanctions on Russia on Wednesday, including a ban on all new investment in Russia.
“They will target Russian government officials, their family members, Russian owned financial institutions, also state-owned enterprises,” Psaki stated during a news conference, about the upcoming measures.
“It’s part of the continuation of our efforts to put consequences, [to] hold Russian officials accountable,” she added.
The United States could impose sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s adult children as early as Wednesday, according to a western official familiar with the plans.
Putin has acknowledged two daughters with his ex-wife Lyudmila Putin.
The White House has announced the latest round of sanctions will be applied in conjunction with European allies.
The Joe Biden administration is also eyeing an expansion of sanctions on Sberbank — Russia’s largest financial institution — and Alfa Bank — another large lender — the official stated.
Russia claims it launched missile strikes in western and northeastern Ukraine
Russian forces launched missile strikes in western and northeastern Ukraine Tuesday, hitting what Russian Ministry of Defense spokesperson Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov described as military facilities.
In a statement, Konashenkov said Russia launched precision air-launched missiles at targets in the vicinity of Zolochiv in western Lviv oblast and Chuhuiv in northeastern Kharkiv oblast.
He claimed the strikes destroyed a command post of a territorial defense unit, a fuel storage facility and an armored vehicle repair plant.
There have been no “major advances” in negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: Elysee Palace source
There have been no “major advances” in negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, and the horrors witnessed over the weekend in the Ukrainian town of Bucha are not helping the talks, an Elysee Palace source said on Tuesday.
“Bucha’s shock is not conducive to progress on negotiations,” the source stated in a briefing following a one-hour long phone call between French President Emmanuel Macron and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky.
The source added that Zelensky was still keen on “maintaining and advancing the talks with the Russians,” as well as on France’s mediation role.
The two leaders discussed the concrete measures to be put in place to “make sure that Russia’s crimes do not remain unpunished,” said the source, including France’s offer last week to send additional funding to the International Criminal Court.
Macron reiterated his country’s willingness to contribute to the investigation and documentation of the violence perpetrated against civilians, according to the source, and asked Zelensky about the reports of alleged rape committed by Russian soldiers against Ukrainian women “which the Ukrainian president confirmed,” added the source.
The condition in the besieged city of Mariupol was also discussed in the meeting, and Zelensky informed Macron that that only 2,000 people were able to leave this week because the “Russians were blocking” the evacuation corridors, according to the source.
Russian rejects Ukraine’s demands for troop pullout, referendum
Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has rejected Ukraine’s demands for an immediate pullout of Russian troops and a referendum on any prospective agreements reached at peace talks.
“We are concerned that the Ukrainian side has decided to demand that in case of signing the agreement … all combat actions must be stopped in several days and Russian armed forces must leave Ukraine,” he said in televised remarks.
“After this, there would be an alleged referendum, ratification in the parliament. There is a strong possibility that when the ratification and referendum give a negative result, we’ll need to start negotiation process anew. We don’t want to play such cat and mouse,” he added.
Explosions heard in west Ukraine: officials
No casualties were reported following explosions in the Lviv region in western Ukraine, local officials stated.
“Explosions near Radekhiv,” regional governor Maksim Kositsky said on Telegram, referring to a town about 70 kilometres (40 miles) northeast of Lviv.
“Everybody must remain in shelters,” Kositsky added
A short while later he noted in another post: “As of this hour, there is no information on victims.”
Twitter moves to limit reach of Russian government accounts
Twitter has introduced new measures against Russian government accounts in a bid to reduce the impact of official propaganda on the social network.
“We will not amplify or recommend government accounts belonging to states that limit access to free information and are engaged in armed interstate conflict — whether Twitter is blocked in that country or not,” Twitter said in a statement.
The company added it will also remove tweets posted by government or state-affiliated media accounts that share media that depict prisoners of war in the context of the conflict in Ukraine.
US providing Ukraine with protective chemical weapons gear: Official
The United States is providing Ukraine with life-saving protective equipment that could be deployed if Russia were to use chemical and biological weapons, a Joe Biden administration official has said, Reuters news agency reported.
The equipment and supplies, which were requested by Kyiv, are being delivered on a rolling basis and some has already been delivered, the official added.
Regional military governor: 6 killed and 8 injured after shelling hits Kharkiv and region
Oleh Syniehubov, the military governor of Ukraine’s Kharkiv region, stated Tuesday that Russian shelling had killed six people and injured another eight in the city of Kharkiv and the region over the past day.
“Over the past day, the occupiers have struck 54 strikes from various long-range weapons: artillery strikes, mortar and tank shelling, MLRS shelling. The districts of Saltivka, Pyatihatka, Oleksiyivka, Kholodna Hora, Derhachi, Barvinkove, Chuhuiv were affected,” he said in a statement on Telegram.
“Among the civilian population there are victims of yesterday’s shelling in Kharkiv and Chuhuiv. In Kharkiv and the district — four dead, three people were hospitalized. In Chuhuiv district — two dead, five injured,” he added.
On Monday, Col. Oleksandr Motuzyanyk, spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, said Russia was focusing efforts to surround Ukraine’s Joint Forces Operation troops in the country’s east and capture the city of Kharkiv.
“The Kharkiv region is ready for any scenario, our Armed Forces of Ukraine are on the positions and defending the region. We have to keep a strong rear,” Syniehubov added.
Some 20 people died in some occupied villages in Zaporizhzhia: Governor
The governor of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region has said some villages that were recaptured from Russian forces saw up to 20 people die while under occupation out of populations of around 120.
“You had a village of 120 people – 15, 17, 20 people died. If you compare that proportionally to Bucha, it’s the same loss, maybe even more,” stated Governor Oleksandr Starukh on national television.
Charity group claims team witnessed hospital bombing in Mykolaiv
Medical charity Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) has said in a statement its team witnessed Russian strikes during a hospital visit on April 4 in Mykolaiv, Ukraine and managed to take cover and escape unharmed.
“Several explosions took place in close proximity to our staff over the course of about 10 minutes,” Michel-Olivier Lacharite, MSF head of mission in Ukraine, stated, adding, “As they were leaving the area, the MSF team saw injured people and at least one dead body.”
US, European allies to impose new sanctions
The United States and its European allies will impose stiff new sanctions, including a ban on new investments in Russia, a US official announced, in retaliation for Russia’s “war crimes” in Ukraine.
The official spoke on the condition of anonymity to preview the announcement, Reuters news agency reported.
The joint action will include a ban on new investment in Russia, toughened sanctions on its financial institutions and government-owned enterprises, and more sanctions on Russian government officials and their family members.
Zelensky urges Spain for tougher sanctions
Ukraine’s president urged all Spanish companies to completely halt business with Russia and called for tougher Western sanctions against Moscow that would include a ban on Russian oil imports.
Speaking in a video address to the Spanish Parliament, Volodymyr Zelensky denounced the Russian atrocities against civilians in Ukrainian cities, saying they represented war crimes for which Russian officers should face an international tribunal.
Zelensky added the “sanctions must be really powerful”.