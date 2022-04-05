Live Updates: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 41

Ukraine registers 7,000 reports of Russian war crimes in Kyiv region: Prosecutor

Ukraine’s Prosecutor Genera Iryna Venediktova says her office has registered more than 7,000 cases alleging Russian war crimes in the Kyiv region.

She added her office has already started investigating war crimes in Irpin, Bucha and Worsel.

Satellite images suggest bodies in Bucha streets for weeks

A set of satellite images of a Bucha street appear to show several bodies in or just off the road where Ukraine officials have accused the Russians of killing civilians.

The photographs, taken in mid-March by Maxar Technologies, seem to rebut Russian assertions that the bodies in civilian clothing found in Bucha appeared there after its forces had retreated.

“High-resolution Maxar satellite imagery collected over Bucha, Ukraine (northwest of Kyiv) verifies and corroborates recent social media videos and photos that reveal bodies lying in the streets and left out in the open for weeks,” Maxar Technologies spokesman Stephen Wood stated in a statement, according to the AFP news agency.

In an analysis of the images alongside footage from April 1 and 2, the New York Times concluded that many of the bodies had been there for at least three weeks.

Zelensky warns civilian casualties may be higher in other liberated cities after Bucha

The number of civilian casualties may be much higher in Borodyanka and other liberated Ukrainian cities than Bucha, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

“There is already information that the number of victims of the occupiers may be even higher in Borodyanka and some other liberated cities. In many villages of the liberated districts of the Kyiv, Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the occupiers did things that the locals had not seen even during the Nazi occupation 80 years ago. The occupiers will definitely bear responsibility for this,” Zelensky added.

In Bucha, Zelensky stated there were more than 300 people killed, but that the total number of casualties will likely increase as the whole city is checked.

Zelensky underscored the importance of journalists documenting the aftermath in liberated Ukrainian cities.

“We provide maximum access for journalists to Bucha and other liberated cities of Ukraine. For hundreds of journalists from around the world. And we are interested in having thousands of journalists there. As many as possible! For the world to see what Russia has done,” he underlined.

Zelensky cautioned that Russia will try to cover up the traces of violence committed in Bucha and other cities.

“They are trying to distort the facts. But, as then, they will not succeed. They will not be able to deceive the whole world,” Zelensky stated.

Zelensky repeated his plea to be sent more weapons to fight Russian forces.

“I emphasize once again: Ukraine must get all the necessary weapons to drive the occupiers out of our land as soon as possible, to liberate our cities. And if we had already got what we needed – all these planes, tanks, artillery, anti-missile and anti-ship weapons, we could have saved thousands of people,” he noted.

Russia to present ’empirical evidence’ over Bucha: Envoy

Vasily Nebenzya, Russia’s envoy to the UN, has said that Russia will present “empirical evidence” to the UN’s Security Council that its forces have not been killing civilians in Ukraine and were not involved in events in Bucha.

“We have empirical evidence to support this,” Nebenzya stated at a press conference.

“We intend to submit them to the Security Council as soon as possible so that the international community is not misled by the false plot of Kyiv and its Western sponsors,” he added.

Lawmakers urge Biden administration to expand weapons being sent to Ukraine

A bipartisan group of more than three dozen lawmakers is pushing the Joe Biden administration to expand the weapons being provided to Ukraine’s military amid continued demands from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to help his country with more weapons to defend itself against Russia, according to a letter obtained by CNN.

Russian forces ‘obviously responsible’ for atrocities in Bucha: Pentagon

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby has said that Russian forces are obviously responsible for the atrocities in Bucha.

“I think it’s fairly obvious, not just to us but to the world, that Russian forces are responsible for the atrocities in Bucha,” Kirby told a news briefing.

He also acknowledged that it was not yet clear exactly which units were operating in the area.

“Now exactly who – what units, whether they’re contractors or Chechens – I don’t think we’re able to say right now. But we’re certainly not refuting that these atrocities occurred and occurred at the hands of Russians,” he added.

What happened in Bucha “could be replicated on a very large scale,” Human Rights Watch chief warns

Kenneth Roth, the head of Human Rights Watch, told CNN the images of mass graves emerging from Ukraine’s Bucha are “sickening” and warned that it “could be replicated on a very large scale.”

“What is happening in Bucha and other cities around Kyiv could be replicated on a very large scale. And so the message we’re trying to send to the Kremlin is that, here’s the evidence of these atrocities taking place. If you want to avoid criminal responsibility, reign in your troops,” Roth told CNN’s Becky Anderson in an interview.

“From a war crimes perspective … it’s not enough to just have a body. You need to figure out, why did that person die? In some cases, we’re getting accounts of people who were bound, who were executed. That’s a clear war crime. But if somebody was killed in crossfire, you need to look more carefully. Some of these conceivably could have been soldiers, either Ukrainian or Russia. So you really need to investigate,” he added.

US President Joe Biden on Monday called the atrocities allegedly committed by Russian forces in Bucha a “war crime” and called for a trial to take place against Russian President Vladimir Putin. He didn’t, however, label the killings a “genocide.”

In response to Biden’s remarks, Roth said we shouldn’t be diminishing what we’re seeing in Bucha, just because it doesn’t constitute genocide.

“A war crime is serious enough. Some people are conflating language and saying this is genocide. We haven’t seen genocide yet. I hope we don’t get to that in Ukraine,” he added.

When asked if Putin could be held personally responsible for the alleged war crimes, Roth stated: “In principle, yes”.

“What needs to be proven is that he was aware these crimes were taken place. I suspect that can be proven, and that he didn’t take steps to reign them in, to stop them,” he continued.

Ukraine’s deputy prime minister: If we don’t stop Putin, “this is only the beginning of those atrocities”

A group of eleven Ukrainian city mayors continue to be held captive by Russian forces, Ukraine’s deputy prime minister reiterated on Monday.

“This is absolutely true. We know that all of the city mayors, they are in captivity, they’re being held hostage by Russians, they are unfortunately are not giving them back to us,” Iryna Vereshchuk told CNN’s Erin Burnett on Monday.

“Unfortunately, so far, we have not been able to get in touch, or to free any other city mayors, and we don’t even know, we think that some of them were killed,” she said, speaking via a translator.

“If we do not stop Vladimir Putin today, together, this is only the beginning of those atrocities that we will reveal later on. Because as we are talking now with you, there are … more than 100,000 civilians, women, children, elderly, who are dying in the city of Mariupol at the moment,” she stated.

“People are dying, they are dying of hunger, thirst, severe wounds, airstrikes, thousands of them are being killed. It is a genocide, against the Ukrainian civilians. And Putin, he realizes that he cannot stop the Ukrainian army, and that’s why he has another tactic. He is torturing and raping Ukrainian civilians, women, and this is what’s his so-called second army is doing. They are fighting against the civilians, and we seem to just be watching powerless against them,” she added.

Torture chamber found in Bucha children’s facility: Prosecutor’s office

Ukrainian police have found a “torture chamber” in the basement of a children’s sanatorium in Bucha, the prosecutor general’s office claimed.

In a Telegram post, the office said “police found the bodies of five men with their hands tied” there.

“Military personnel of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation tortured unarmed civilians and then killed them,” it added.

US to announce new sanctions against Russia this week

The United States will announce new sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine this week, US national security adviser Jake Sullivan has said.

“You can expect further sanctions announcements this week,” Sullivan told reporters. He stated that discussions about sanctions with European allies include “options that relate to energy”. The US will also make announcements of additional military assistance for Ukraine in the coming days, Sullivan added.

‘No place for Russia’ on UN Human Rights Council: Ukraine

Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba stated he has been speaking to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on the latest security situation in the country and “the Bucha massacre”, and stressed that Ukraine would use “all available UN mechanisms” to gather evidence of what happened and hold Russia to account.

There can be “no place for Russia on the UN Human Rights Council,” Kuleba wrote on Twitter.

18 journalists killed in Ukraine since Russian invasion

The Ukrainian Culture and Information Ministry says 18 journalists have been killed in the country since Russia’s invasion began on February 24.

In a statement on Telegram, the ministry announced the victims included 15 men and three women.

The ministry added that another 13 journalists had been wounded, eight had been abducted or taken prisoner and three journalists were still missing.

Reporters Without Borders, the global media watchdog, says it has documented the death of seven journalists in Ukraine.

Trudeau promises to hold ‘Putin and his enablers’ accountable

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said his government will not “spare any effort” to make sure violations of international law in Ukraine are investigated.

In a tweet, Trudeau also said Ottawa would continue to hold President Vladimir Putin accountable, pointing to fresh sanctions targeting nine Russian and nine Belarusian officials that it accused of enabling “violations of Ukraine’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence”.

“We won’t relent in holding Putin and his enablers accountable,” Trudeau added.

Red Cross involved in collecting evidence of Bucha killings: Ukraine official

Ukraine’s Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky has pledged a speedy independent review and documentation of atrocities discovered in Bucha.

“As soon as the bridges that the Russians blew up during their retreat have been repaired, experts will have access,” he told the German daily Tagesspiegel.

The International Committee of the Red Cross was already involved in collecting evidence, the minister said, adding that other international experts would soon join the investigation.

Apparent ‘war crimes’ in Bucha must be investigated: Amnesty

Agnès Callamard, Secretary General of Amnesty International, has said reports from Bucha indicate a ‘wider pattern of war crimes’ that should be investigated.

“These reports from Bucha are showing a wider pattern of war crimes including extrajudicial executions and torture in other occupied areas of Ukraine,” Callamard stated.

“We fear the violence suffered by civilians in Bucha at the hands of Russian soldiers is not unique. These incidents should be investigated as war crimes,” she added.

Ukraine FM: Bucha killings are just ‘tip of the iceberg’

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said the evidence of civilian killings from the town of Bucha are just the “tip of the iceberg” and show the need for tougher sanctions on Moscow.

“The horrors that we’ve seen in Bucha are just the tip of the iceberg of all the crimes [that] have been committed by the Russian Army,” Kuleba continued.

“Half measures are not enough any more. I demand most severe sanctions this week, this is the plea of the victims of the rapes and killings. If you have doubts about sanctions go to Bucha first,” he added.

Lavrov: Biden’s comment on Putin shows some have issue with conscience

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has stated that comments made by US President Joe Biden about Vladimir Putin show some in the West have issues with their conscience.

Biden accused Putin of war crimes and called for a trial, adding to the global outcry over civilian killings in the Ukrainian town of Bucha as more graphic images of their deaths emerged.

Bodies of five men found in a basement in Bucha: Prosecutor

Bodies of five men tortured and killed by Russian troops were found in a basement of a children’s health resort, the Ukrainian Prosecutor General’s office has announced in a statement on Telegram.

“In the basement of one of the children’s sanatoriums, police found the bodies of five men with their hands tied,” the statement said.

“Soldiers of the Russian Armed Forces tortured and killed unarmed civilians”, it added.

US supporting team of international prosecutors collecting evidence on atrocities in Ukraine

The US, at the request of Ukraine, is supporting a multinational team of international prosecutors to the region to help collect and analyse evidence of atrocities with a view toward pursuing accountability, the state department has noted.

“We are tracking and documenting atrocities and sharing information with institutions working to hold responsible those accountable,” state department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters.

Ten civilians killed, 46 wounded in bombardment of Mykolaiv: Mayor

Ten civilians were killed and 46 wounded in the Russian bombardment of the Ukrainian town of Mykolaiv, the town’s mayor Oleksandr Senkevich has said in a video statement.

A first strike by the Russian army left “one dead and five wounded, including two seriously,” before another in which “nine people were killed and 41 others wounded,” he stated, adding the number of casualties could still rise.

Russia likely to send thousands of soldiers to eastern Ukraine: US

Russia probably plans to “deploy tens of thousands of soldiers” to eastern Ukraine as it shifts its focus to the country’s south and east, President Biden’s national security adviser Jake Sullivan said.

“At this juncture we believe Russia is revising its war aims” to focus on “eastern and parts of southern Ukraine rather than target most of the territory,” Sullivan told reporters at the White House.

‘Symmetrical’ reaction to expulsion of diplomats to follow: Former Russia president

Dmitry Medvedev has promised a harsh reaction to the expulsion of Russian diplomats by Western governments.

“It will be symmetrical and destructive for bilateral relations,” Medvedev, who is deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, wrote on his Telegram channel.

He added that expelling diplomats as a means of pressure is a practice that is “senseless” and “leads nowhere”.