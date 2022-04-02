Live Updates: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 38

Zelensky: Sanctions against Russia are working but should be strengthened

Sanctions against Russia are working but need to be strengthened, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a taped interview with Fox News.

“Sanctions definitely work, and Russia is definitely afraid of sanctions. It puts them out of comfort. It drops down their economy. But there’s a question of how sanctions are working. We are showing and telling the United States and European leaders, everybody must work together quickly,” Zelensky added.

“They must have an impact on the oligarchs, on the President of Russia and on all the parties and on the country in general. The United States should continue working on this if the US would like to have successful negotiations,” he continued.

satellite images confirm Russian forces withdraw from Antonov Airport, outside of Kyiv

After weeks of literally digging in at the Antonov Airport in Hostomel, just 18 miles (more 28 kilometers) northwest from the Ukrainian capital, Russian forces there have suddenly disappeared, new satellite images show.

On Thursday, an official with the US Department of Defense told CNN they believed that the Russian military had likely left the airport. The new satellite images, taken on Thursday from Maxar Technologies, confirm they have.

Previous satellite images showed that, around military vehicles and artillery positions, the Russians had constructed protective earthen berms. Now, just the berms remain.

The capture of the Antonov airfield was the first major victory notched by the Russians on the first day of the war — Feb. 24. A number of transport and attack helicopters ambushed the base, and the Ukrainian soldiers at it.

US think tank says Russia focus now on Mariupol, Donetsk, Luhansk

The Institute for the Study of War, a US-based think tank, has given its assessment of what Russia’s apparent pullback from Ukraine’s north suggests about Moscow’s military strategy.

Echoing the Ukrainian president, the IOW, says Russia’s “main effort is now focused on eastern Ukraine” with the goal of capturing Mariupol as well as the entirety of Donetsk and Luhansk.

Its analysts expect Russia to take Mariupol “in the coming days” but will continue to suffer heavy casualties.

“The Kremlin will continue to funnel reinforcements (including both low-quality individual replacements from Russia and damaged units redeployed from northeastern Ukraine) into operations in eastern Ukraine, but these degraded forces are unlikely to enable Russia to conduct successful large-scale offensive operations,” IOW added.

Zelensky says Russian withdrawal ‘slow but noticeable’; warns on east

In his latest video address, President Volodomyr Zelensky told Ukrainians that Russia’s withdrawal from northern areas of the country was “slow but noticeable” and that Russian forces were pulling back after battles or of their own volition.

“We are moving forward, moving carefully,” he said, adding that buildings, vehicles and even bodies were a risk for mines.

Zelenskyy warned again that the situation in the east was “extremely difficult” with Russia gathering its forces and “preparing for new powerful blows”.

Ukraine was preparing an “active” defence, he added, saying, “I emphasise again, hard battles lie ahead. We cannot think we have already passed all the tests.”

US announces new export curbs targeting Russia, Belarus companies

The US has announced more export restrictions against Russia and Belarus, mostly companies with links to the military.

The action aims to “degrade Russian and Belarusian defense, aerospace, maritime, and other strategic sectors in response to Russia’s brutal assault on the sovereignty of Ukraine,” according to the Commerce Department.

UK: Damage in Belgorod likely to strain Russian logistics chains

British military intelligence has said the destruction of several oil tanks at a depot in the Russian city of Belgorod, close to the Ukrainian border, will likely add short-term strain to Russia’s already stretched logistics chains.

“The probable loss of fuel and ammunition supplies from these depots will likely add additional short-term strain to Russia’s already stretched logistic chains,” the UK’s Ministry of Defence wrote on Twitter.

“Supplies to Russian forces encircling Kharkhiv [60km or 37 miles from Belgorod] may be particularly affected,” it added.

At least 53 historic & religious sites damaged in Ukraine since Russian invasion began: UNESCO

At least 53 historic and religious sites in Ukraine have been damaged since the Russian invasion began, according to UNESCO.

UNESCO alongside its sister agency UNITAR (United Nations Institute for Training and Research) has set up “a system to monitor the state of conservation of the main Ukrainian sites and monuments via satellite imagery,” according to a UNESCO spokesperson.

“To date, we have been able to verify damage to at least 53 cultural sites,” the spokesperson continued.

This encompasses 29 religious’ sites, 16 historic buildings, 4 museums and 4 monuments, according to the organization.

Ukraine says it carried out prisoner exchange with Russia

Ukraine and Russia have carried out a prisoner exchange, leading to the release of 86 Ukrainian servicemembers, the deputy head of Ukraine’s presidential administration, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, has stated.

In an online post, Tymoshenko did not reveal how many Russian soldiers were swapped, but he said the deal was a result of continuing peace negotiations.

US providing Ukraine with supplies in case Russia deploys chemical weapons

The United States is providing Ukraine with supplies and equipment in case Russia deploys chemical or biological weapons, the White House has said, adding that this would not compromise domestic preparedness in any form.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki stated the supplies were being provided given a warning by the United States and other countries about the possibility that Russia could deploy such weapons in Ukraine and might be planning a “false flag” operation to lay the groundwork for such an attack.

Ukraine: Russian forces “not strong enough” to attack Ukraine on all fronts

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told CNN Friday he believes a regrouping of Russian troops is happening as “they cannot sustain the pressure” to continue an assault on Ukraine from three fronts.

Speaking to CNN’s Christiane Amanpour, Kuleba said that the decision by Moscow to reduce military activity on the two fronts of Kyiv and Chernihiv came at a time when “Ukrainian forces started to successfully push them back from villages and small towns in the siege of Kyiv. The reason they said it was because they felt they cannot sustain the pressure and they cannot keep the front line around Kyiv.”

Kuleba stated that it may be indicative of Russian President Vladimir Putin becoming more realistic about his military strategy.

“I believe he already has become more real since I cannot imagine that the withdrawal of Russian forces from the north of Ukraine was not ordered by him,” the minister added.

“If we translate this recent movement into the human language, it literally means I do not have sufficient power to continue attacking Ukraine from three directions simultaneously. So I have to move part of my military strength to another direction to reinforce my army in that area,” he said.

“Whatever his picture of reality is, from the steps they are making on the ground, I can conclude that he has an understanding that his power, that he is not strong enough to continue attacking Ukraine from all corners and that’s clear now,” Kubela added.

But the foreign minister also said that he thinks the withdrawal of Russian forces may be an attempt to strategically prepare for an assault on Ukraine’s Donbas region.

“We see that some of their military unions are withdrawing back into the territory of Belarus, but at the same time we hear consistent messages and we also received intelligence that they’re still looking at Donbas as a low-hanging fruit,” he told CNN, adding, “They need to regroup resources and to prepare for the battle for Donbas.”

Ukraine says it foiled attempted Russian missile attack on Odesa region

Ukraine’s military has announced that its anti-air defences had foiled an attempted Russian missile attack on critical infrastructure in the major Black Sea port of Odesa.

Governor Maksym Marchenko earlier said three missiles had hit a residential area, adding there were casualties.

“The enemy tried in an insidious way to hit critical infrastructure facilities, the destruction of which could be dangerous for the civilian population,” the Ukrainian military’s southern command said in a Facebook post.

“Thanks to the timely and effective response of the air defence forces, the missiles did not hit the targets the enemy had been aiming at,” it added.