Live Updates: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 36

Zelensky urges Dutch parliament to stop all trade with Russia

Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian President, has asked the Dutch parliament for weapons, reconstruction aid and to halt all business with Russia in response to the invasion of his country.

“Stronger sanctions are needed so that Russia doesn’t have a chance to pursue this war further in Europe,” he told lawmakers via video link.

“Stop all trade with Russia,” he continued.

Economy minister: Germany will be poorer due to Ukraine war, but it’s a small price to pay

The German economy minister has warned that his country — Europe’s largest economy –will take a hit following the war in Ukraine.

Robert Habeck told public broadcaster ZDF: “We will be poorer.”

“It is not possible that this ends without costs for the German society, it is unthinkable. I believe that we are ready to pay this price which is small enough compared to the sufferings in Ukraine,” he added.

We are a war party, an economic war party, Habeck stated.

“And we are paying [a] high price, a price that is not comparable to the price that Ukrainians are paying. They are dying, they are being displaced, they are being shelled, we have a high inflation,” he continued.

UK’s Truss to visit India on same day as Russia’s Lavrov

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss will visit India on Thursday as part of a “wider diplomatic push” on the war in Ukraine, her office says. Her trip coincides with her Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov being in India.

India has frustrated Western allies by refusing to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and by buying Russian commodities at a discount.

The UK foreign ministry announced Truss will underline the “importance of democracies working together to deter aggressors”, adding that she wanted a closer relationship with India to boost security and jobs in both countries.

Ukraine: Children wounded as Russia uses phosphorus bombs

Eleven people including four children were wounded after Russian forces used banned phosphorus bombs in the Ukraine-controlled area of the Donetsk region, Pavlo Kirilenko, head of the regional defence, wrote on Facebook.

“I am urging everyone who finds themselves on the frontline, who are dependent on the availability of certain medical drugs, on medical care, to take this chance and leave,” he added.

Ukrainian officials have repeatedly accused Russia of using phosphorus bombs, a charge Moscow denies.

Heavy shelling continues in Ukraine’s east

Ukrainian military governors in the country’s east reported heavy shelling Thursday amid an apparent shift by the Russian military to redirect military efforts to the Donbas region.

“We clearly feel that the transfer of [military] technology in our direction is beginning now,” said Serhiy Haidai, head of Luhansk region military administration, in televised remarks.

“And as the equipment and personnel are being turned over, our enemies are simply firing more densely, powerfully. Everything is already involved here: aircraft, artillery, heavy-caliber weapons, mortars — all settlements are being shelled,” he added.

Pro-Russia separatists in eastern Ukraine have claimed they control almost all of the Luhansk region and more than half of the Donetsk region after Moscow made these territories its primary military goal.

Suez Canal chairman: Ukraine crisis has raised shipping transit fees

The war in Ukraine has led to an increase in shipping transit fees, Osama Rabie, the chairman of the Suez Canal Authority, has told Egyptian broadcaster Asharq news.

The Suez Canal is the fastest shipping route between Europe and Asia.

Moscow would not refuse Lavrov-Kuleba meeting

Moscow would not refuse a meeting between Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba but any talks between them would need to be substantive, Russia’s RIA Novosti news agency has reported the country’s foreign ministry as saying.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said earlier on Thursday that Ankara was working to bring together the Ukrainian and Russian foreign ministers for further talks after hosting peace negotiations in Istanbul this week.

Cavusoglu added the meeting could happen within two weeks.

Gazprom studies options for halting gas supplies to Europe

Russian energy giant Gazprom is looking at options for halting gas supplies to “unfriendly” countries, the Russian newspaper Kommersant reported.

President Vladimir Putin has said Moscow will soon require “unfriendly” countries to pay for fuel in roubles, raising alarm about a possible gas supply crunch in Europe.

Putin has ordered the Russian central bank and Gazprom to prepare the payment scheme by March 31 amid Western sanctions against Russia.

Countries in the European Union, where Gazprom accounts for about 40 per cent of gas supplies, have stated their refusal to pay for Russian gas in roubles.

“Gazprom … is indeed working on an option of a complete stoppage of gas supplies to ‘unfriendly countries’ and is evaluating the consequences of such measures,” the daily wrote.

Lithuania’s president: Europe must stop buying Russian oil and gas

Europe must stop buying oil and gas from Russia and should apply new sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine, Lithuania’s president Gitanas Nauseda said Thursday.

“Europe must stop buying Russian gas and oil, because the Kremlin regime uses this money to finance destruction of Ukrainian cities and attacks on peaceful civilians,” Nauseda told a joint news conference with the Danish prime minister.

“The fifth sanction package must deliver a maximum blow to the Kremlin regime,” he added.

Oil prices dive as US considers record reserves release

Oil prices plunged on Thursday on news that the United States was considering the release of up to 180 million barrels from its strategic petroleum reserve, the largest in the near 50-year history of the SPR.

Brent crude futures for May fell $4.11, or 3.6%, to $109.34 a barrel by 0637 GMT. The May contract expires on Thursday and the most actively traded June futures were down $4.36 at $107.08, having earlier slid by more than $6.

US West Texas Intermediate futures for May delivery fell $5.33, or 4.9%, to $102.49 a barrel after touching a low of $100.85.

US President Joe Biden will give remarks later on Thursday regarding his administration’s actions aimed at lowering gasoline prices that have risen to record highs since Russia began its invasion of Ukraine.

International Energy Agency (IEA) member countries are due to meet on Friday to decide on a collective oil release, a spokesperson for New Zealand’s energy minister stated on Thursday.

Turkey: Russia, Ukraine FMs could meet within two weeks

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba could meet within two weeks for talks, Turkey announced Thursday after hosting negotiators from both sides earlier this week.

“There could be a higher-level meeting, at least at the level of foreign ministers, within about a week or two weeks,” Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told a televised interview.

Ukraine: Russian forces show signs of regrouping in Belarus

Russian forces may be regrouping in Belarus, the Ukrainian General Staff announced in a statement Thursday.

The movement of Russian military equipment had been observed in Belarus, “probably for regrouping units, as well as creating a reserve to replenish losses in manpower, weapons and equipment of groups operating in Ukraine,” the statement said.

Ukrainian forces had noted “frequent cases” of mines being laid in areas recently retaken by Russian forces in the Kyiv region, the statement added.

Zelensky urges new sanctions against Russia in address to Australian parliament

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called for further sanctions on Russia during a virtual address to the Australian parliament on Thursday.

“The distance between our country is big,” said Zelensky, “but there is no such thing as distance to Russians’ brutality to our Ukrainian land.”

Zelensky warned of great implications to global security if Russia isn’t stopped and also spoke about what will come after the war, calling on nations and companies to invest in the restoration of Ukraine.

Zelensky specifically spoke about the development of ports and cities on the Black Sea and rebuilding the naval sector.

Australia has imposed sanctions on more than 500 Russian individuals and entities, including oligarchs with close connections to President Vladimir Putin as well as Russia’s finance ministry.

Australia has provided military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine and also announced a ban on exports of alumina and aluminum ore to Russia. Russia relies on Australia for nearly 20% of its alumina needs, according to the Australian government.

Australia increases tariffs on all Russian and Belarusian imports

Australia will apply an additional tariff of 35% on all imports from Russia and Belarus, the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade announced in a press release Thursday.

“Australia will issue a formal notification withdrawing entitlement to the Most-Favoured-Nation (MFN) tariff treatment and applying an additional tariff of 35 per cent to all imports from Russia and Belarus,” the press release said, adding that Australia would be joining “other like-minded” countries by doing so.

Reiterating Australia’s support for “the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine,” Australia will “work closely with (its) partners to ensure Russia is held to account for its actions,” according to the release.

The statement coincided with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s virtual address to the Australian parliament on Thursday.

Moscow: Some countries use alleged threat of Russian hackers for political purposes

Those countries, which are indulging in making statements on the alleged threat of Russian hackers, are simply not interested in actual cooperation in this sphere, a high-ranking Russian foreign ministry official stated at a meeting of the United Nations working group on security and use of information and communications technologies.

“We think it strange that those who are accusing our country of staging attacks use the existing cooperation channels very rarely. Our National Coordination Center for Computer Incidents sees it as its key task to carry out joint activities with foreign partners on preventing illegal activities with the use of information and communications technologies,” said Vladimir Shin, deputy director of the Russian foreign ministry’s international information security department.

“So, our conclusion is that those countries which accuse Russia of all deadly sins but are reluctant to use official channels are simply not interested in actual cooperation and only use the alleged threat of Russian hackers for political purposes,” he noted.

According to the Russian diplomat, the two days of the working group’s session saw drastic attempts to picture a concrete state as a violator of the rules of conduct and norms of international law with no grounds for that.

He stressed that it is high time to look at the problem of the evidence one state is to provide to accuse another state of illegal activities.

“Concrete, internationally-agreed answers to these questions will help settle possible inter-state contradictions and conflicts by peaceful diplomatic means,” he added.

Russia sanctions threaten to chip away at dollar dominance: IMF

Financial sanctions imposed on Russia threaten to gradually dilute the dominance of the US dollar and could result in a more fragmented international monetary system, a top official at the International Monetary Fund has said.

“The dollar would remain the major global currency even in that landscape, but fragmentation at a smaller level is certainly quite possible,” Gita Gopinath, IMF’s first deputy managing director, told the Financial Times, adding that some countries are already renegotiating the currency in which they get paid for trade.

She stated the war will also spur the adoption of digital finance, from cryptocurrencies to stablecoins and central bank digital currencies.

Bank: War will hammer Russia, Ukraine economies this year

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development announced that Russia’s economy will contract by 10 percent this year while Ukraine’s gross domestic product could shrink by as much as 20 percent.

Before the Russian invasion, the bank had predicted that the Russian economy would expand by 3 percent and that Ukrainian GDP would grow by 3.5 percent this year.

UK intelligence chief says Russian soldiers are low on morale and refusing to carry out orders

The head of British spy agency Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ) said President Vladimir Putin has massively misjudged the situation in Ukraine and that some Russian soldiers have refused to carry out orders.

Speaking during a trip to Canberra on Thursday at the Australian National University, Sir Jeremy Fleming, Director of GCHQ, the UK’s Intelligence, Cyber and Security Agency stated, “it increasingly looks like Putin has massively misjudged the situation. It’s clear he misjudged the resistance of the Ukrainian people.”

Fleming added Putin over-estimated the abilities of the Russian military to secure a quick victory.

“We’ve seen Russian soldiers — short of weapons and morale — refusing to carry out orders, sabotaging their own equipment and even accidentally shooting down their own aircraft,” he said without specifying when or where this took place.

“Even though we believe Putin’s advisers are afraid to tell him the truth, what’s going on and the extent of these misjudgments must be crystal clear to the regime,” he added.

Fleming also noted the National Cyber Security Center has seen “sustained intent from Russia to disrupt Ukrainian government and military systems” and has seen indicators suggesting Russia’s cyber actors are looking for targets in countries that oppose the Kremlin’s actions. He also said it is “clear” that Russia is using mercenaries and foreign fighters to support its forces — including the Wagner group.

“The group works as a shadow branch of the Russian military, providing implausible deniability for riskier operations,” Fleming stated, adding that Wagner is now prepared to send large number of personnel into Ukraine to fight on the Russian side.

“They are looking at relocating forces from other conflicts and recruiting new fighters to bolster numbers,” he said, “These soldiers are likely to be used as cannon fodder to try to limit Russian military losses.”

On the role of China, Fleming noted there are risks for Russia and China associated with the two countries aligning too closely on the Ukraine conflict.

“Russia understands that long term, China will become increasingly strong militarily and economically. Some of their interests conflict; Russia could be squeezed out of the equation,” he said.

Medvedev: West failing to ‘bind Russia’

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev says Western efforts to bind Russia have failed as Moscow was ready for sanctions.

“Of course, there are real difficulties Russia has to cope with, as we are … isolated from global value-added chains … facing growing unemployment and being sent into an economic turmoil,” he was quoted as saying by TASS news agency.

He said, however, that “efforts to bound Russia fail as we were ready”, citing Moscow’s decision to call for payments in roubles for its gas exports

Zelensky says negotiations with Russia are “only words”

Negotiations with Russia are ongoing but are “only words”, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video message posted to social media on Wednesday night.

“Yes we have negotiations process but they’re only words, without anything concrete,” Zelensky stated.

Zelensky added the “alleged pullback” of Russian troops from Kyiv and Chernihiv is not a retreat but a result of the work of the Ukrainian military.

“There are other words about alleged pullback of Russian troops from Kyiv and Chernihiv, and reduction of activities of the occupiers in these territories. This is not a retreat, this is the result of the work of our defenders, who pushed them back,” he said.

He went on to say that Russian troops are concentrating in the Donbas region for new attacks, saying Ukrainians are “ready for this.”

“We will not give anything away and we will fight for every meter of our land,” he continued.

He urged the public not to criticize the performance of the Ukrainian armed forces, saying, “If someone thinks that he or she can teach our military how to fight, and how to stand up to the enemy, the best way to do it is to go to the battlefield on your own, not from a couch at home or from a safe place you escaped to — but from real battle grounds and show your abilities to fight. If you’re not ready to do that, don’t even start to teach our defenders how to do their job.”

The Ukrainian president added he had an hour-long call with US President Joe Biden and thanked him for the additional $500 million in aid for Ukraine.

According to the White House, Biden and Zelensky “discussed how the United States is working around the clock to fulfill the main security assistance requests by Ukraine, the critical effects those weapons have had on the conflict, and continued efforts by the United States with allies and partners to identify additional capabilities to help the Ukrainian military defend its country.”

Zelensky said the support of the US is crucial for Ukraine, adding, “If we want to fight for freedom together – then we ask our partners to help and if we are really fighting for freedom and protection for democracy ourselves, we have all rights to demand help in this crucial difficult moment. We need tanks, warplanes, artillery… Freedom has to be armed no worse than tyranny.”

US planning to tap oil reserve to control gas prices

US President Joe Biden is preparing to order the release of up to 1 million barrels of oil per day from the nation’s strategic petroleum reserve, according to AP.

Citing two people familiar with the decision, the agency added the move is part of a bid to control energy prices that have spiked as the US and allies have imposed steep sanctions on Russia.

The announcement could come as soon as Thursday when Biden is planning to deliver remarks on his administration’s plans to combat rising gas prices.

Report: EU agrees with US assessment on Putin’s advisers

A senior European diplomat has told Reuters that a US assessment of Vladimir Putin’s advisers misleading him about the Ukraine war is in line with European thinking.

“Putin thought things were going better than they were. That’s the problem with surrounding yourself with ‘yes men’,” the diplomat said.

Reuters also cited two European diplomats saying Russian conscripts were told they were taking part in military exercises but had to sign for extended duty before the invasion.

“They were misled, badly trained and then arrived to find old Ukrainian women who looked like their grandmothers yelling at them to go home,” one of the diplomats told the news agency.

Missile attack reported on Dnipro fuel depot

Ukrainian officials have accused Russian forces of launching a missile attack on a fuel depot near Dnipro.

“A rocket hit an oil depot in Dnipro,” Valentyn Reznichenko, the governor of the Dnipropetrovsk region, said, adding, “[It hit] one of the plants in Novomoskovsk.”

No casualties have been reported yet.

Pentagon: Putin hasn’t been “fully informed” by his Ministry of Defense “at every turn” of Ukraine invasion

Russian President Vladimir Putin has “not been fully informed by his Ministry of Defense at every turn” throughout the course of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said during a briefing at the Pentagon on Wednesday.

Kirby did not offer any details that led to this assessment.

Kirby added the US does not have “access to every bit of information that” Putin has been given or “every conversation that he’s had,” but he said he concurs with the “basic finding” of press reporting that Putin has not been fully informed by his Defense Ministry of the situation in Ukraine.

CNN reported earlier Wednesday that a US official stated Washington believes that Putin is being “misinformed” by his advisors about how badly the Russian military is performing in Ukraine and the effect of sanctions on Russia’s economy.

“I’ve seen these press reports attributed to a US official, and we would concur with the basic finding, but we are not going to get any more specific than that,” Kirby continued.

Half of Ukrainian city Irpin destroyed

Half of the Ukrainian city of Irpin has been destroyed, according to Oleksandr Markushin, the city’s mayor.

Markushin revealed the assessment during a press conference on Wednesday, saying “We can see 50% of the city and the critical infrastructure has been destroyed and the rubble has not been cleared yet.”

Russian forces had attacked the city of Irpin in recent days, but the city is now under full Ukrainian control as Ukrainian forces fought back, according to the mayor in a separate CNN interview earlier Wednesday.

The mayor added that despite the fighting, many individuals still remain in the city.

“Of the restored water and energy supply, this has not yet happened and it is too dangerous because the city is constantly shelled,” Markushin also shared.

WHO: Attacks on health care are part of Russian strategy, with Ukrainian civilians used as “chess pieces”

There have been 82 attacks on health care in Ukraine since the Russian invasion, according to World Health Organization Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

“We are outraged that attacks on health care are continuing. Since the beginning of the Russian Federation’s invasion, there have been 82 attacks on health care, resulting in at least 72 deaths and 43 injuries, including patients and health workers,” he said at a media briefing on Wednesday.

“Attacks on health care are a violation of international humanitarian law and must stop immediately,” he added.

Dr. Mike Ryan, director of WHO’s Health Emergencies Programme, said there’s a “world of difference” between health access issues during conflict as compared to conflict actively targeting health care.

“It’s a very big difference between that situation and a situation in which access is being actively denied to a population, where the actual cutting off of people is part of the tactics. It’s part of the military strategy,” he continued.

“This is not people caught up in the fog of war. It’s not people just caught up in the conflict. It is people being directly targeted, directly denied, and directly used as strategic implements, as chess pieces on a horrific, murderous board that they have no right, or no need to be on,” he added.

Russia announces Mariupol ceasefire to evacuate civilians

The Russian defence ministry has announced a ceasefire starting Thursday morning in Ukraine’s besieged port city of Mariupol to allow civilians to be evacuated.

Russian forces start to withdraw from Chernobyl nuclear site: Pentagon

Russian forces have begun to pull out of the defunct Chernobyl nuclear power site after seizing control of the facility on February 24, a senior US defence official has said.