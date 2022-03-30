Live Updates: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 35

Moscow says Istanbul talks produced no ‘breakthrough’

The Kremlin has said there was no “breakthrough” during the latest round of talks between delegations from Moscow and Kyiv on Tuesday.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters it was a “positive factor” that Ukraine submitted its written proposals during the discussions in Istanbul, but added that “we can’t say there has been something promising or any breakthroughs”.

“There is a lot of work to be done,” he stated.

On Tuesday, Ukraine set out a detailed framework for a peace deal under which the country would remain neutral but its security would be guaranteed by a group of third countries. It announced it would also be willing to hold talks over a 15-year period on the future of the Crimean Peninsula.

Russia has claimed it intended to scale back its military activity near the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, and the northern city of Chernihiv.

Ukraine: Russia attempting to create a global food crisis

Russia is “purposefully” trying to destroy Ukraine’s agriculture infrastructure in order to disrupt the country’s sowing campaign and create a global food crisis, Ukraine’s UNIAN news agency has quoted a government minister as saying.

“Russia doesn’t want us to sow the agriculture lands we have in the areas we control,” Oleh Nemchinov, minister of the cabinet of ministers, added.

He accused Moscow of wanting to manufacture a “humanitarian catastrophe” in North Africa and the Middle East, as well as the other parts of the world to which Ukraine exports grain, in order to create a “point of geopolitical confrontation”.

UN names experts to probe on possible war crimes in Ukraine

The UN has named three human rights experts to conduct an investigation into possible war crimes and other violations committed in Ukraine.

The independent panel, to be led by Erik Mose of Norway, has a mandate to “investigate all alleged violations and abuses of human rights and violations of international humanitarian law and related crimes in the context of the aggression against Ukraine by the Russian Federation”, a statement said.

Mose is a former judge on Norway’s supreme court and on the European Court of Human Rights, and previously president of the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda.

He will be joined on the panel by Jasminka Dzumhur, the human rights ombudsperson of Bosnia Herzegovina, and Pablo de Greiff of Colombia, who has served as the UN’s top expert on the promotion of truth, justice and reparations.

The UN Human Rights Council agreed on March 4 to establish the commission of inquiry, for one year, at the request of Ukraine and allies including the European Union, United Kingdom and United States.

Ukrainian officials believe Russian forces not retreating, but ‘regrouping’

Al Jazeera’s Zein Basravi, reporting from the city of Lviv, in western Ukraine, says the prevailing wisdom among Ukraine’s leaders is that Russia is “not making a retreat of any kind”, but its forces are instead “regrouping”.

“They continue to say that you cannot trust what Russia says, but that you have to see what they do and watch their actions on the ground,” Basravi stated.

“And what we have seen is more attacks in the west of the country overnight – fuel depots were hit, and the Russian ministry of defence has said that is to hinder the resupply of Ukrainian forces fighting in the Donbas region,” he added.

“We have definitely seen an observable uptick in the number of missile strikes happening on this side of the country and we have also seen fighting continue in areas around Kyiv as well as Chernihiv,” he noted.

‘Crimea is Russia’: Kremlin refuses to discuss Peninsula’s status with Ukraine

Crimea is Russia and its status is not up for negotiation with Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov has said.

“Crimea is a part of the Russian Federation, and according to the constitution, we cannot discuss with anyone the fate of Russian territories, the fate of Russian regions. This is out of the question, it is written into our constitution. Nor will we discuss or tell you about any nuances of the negotiations,” Peskov told reporters Wednesday.

The spokesman declined to comment on the subject of countries which could serve as guarantors of Ukraine’s security, advising reporters to instead contact his “colleague,” presidential aide and Russian top negotiator Vladimir Medinsky.

Medinsky is expected to provide additional information later in the day, according to Peskov.

Peskov’s comments follow Medinsky’s remarks at a press conference in Istanbul, Turkey, on Tuesday following negotiations with the Ukrainian delegation, during which he told reporters that the two sides had brought up a proposed commitment by Kiev to reject the idea of “returning” Crimea and the Donbass to its jurisdiction using force.

Ukraine was said to have proposed holding 15 years of bilateral talks on Crimea and the port city of Sevastopol, and to have brought up the concept of a permanent neutral, non-bloc, non-WMD-possessor status secured by international guarantors.

Peskov stated that the Ukrainian side’s move to formulate concrete proposals and put them down on paper was a “positive thing,” and that up until the Istanbul talks, this had not taken place.

“This is a positive factor. As for the rest, we cannot say anything very promising, about any sort of breakthroughs, there is still very, very long-term work to be done,” he added.

Russia may reportedly create new payment unit for trade with friendly countries

A group of Russian economists suggested that Moscow consider creating a new payment unit for trade with friendly countries and the Economic Development Ministry does not rule out such possibility in the future, the Russian RBC newspaper reported.

This opinion was expressed by several economists including experts of the Moscow-based Centre for Macroeconomic Analysis and Short-Term Forecasting and the Institute of Economic Forecasting of the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS).

The countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), China, India, Iran, and Turkey may be interested in the formation of a non-dollar payment settlement system, according to the experts.

The overall benefit for these countries will be a reduced dependence on reserve currencies that can be used as geopolitical weapons.

According to the economists, the internal value of this unit must be provided by the resources available to the participating countries, namely gold and precious metals. The unit’s rate will depend on the weighted average price of resources in the global market, while the conversion of national currencies into the payment unit at the time of foreign trade operations will be carried out by the clearing centre of the system. It is obvious to Russia that any conflict of a political and economic nature can lead to a decrease in value of dollar and euro reserves, experts announced. Using a payment unit similar to the European Currency Unit, a precursor to the euro, would solve the problem. The daily noted that Deputy Minister of Economic Development Dmitry Volvach said at a conference on Tuesday that Russian authorities do not rule out the possibility of creating a payment unit with friendly countries but this is a matter for the future.

UN: Over four million people have fled Ukraine

The UN’s refugee agency (UNHCR) announced more than four million refugees have now fled Ukraine since Russia launched its war on February 24.

Of those, 2.3 million have entered neighbouring Poland.

An estimated 6.5 million people have also been displaced from their homes within Ukraine.

Moscow: Russia and China to advance ‘fair world order’

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met, on Wednesday, with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, for the first time since Moscow launched its military campaign in Ukraine on February 24, according to RT.

Unlike most Western nations, and some Asian countries, Beijing has refused to condemn Moscow and rejected calls to impose sanctions.

The neighboring countries will work to achieve “a multipolar, fair, and democratic world order,” Lavrov noted after arriving in Tunxi, a city in China’s eastern inland Anhui Province, on Wednesday.

Beijing has argued that economic restrictions disrupt world trade and will not resolve the conflict. Officials insist only dialogue and diplomacy can lead to peace.

TASS quoted Wang as saying that despite “new challenges” to the ties between the two nations, “the will of both sides to develop bilateral relations has become even stronger.”

The minister stated this month that China’s relations with Russia is “one of the most crucial bilateral relationships in the world,” and hailed the friendship between the pair as “ironclad.”

Ukraine says death toll from Mykolaiv attack has risen to 14

Ukraine’s State Emergency Service says that the death toll from a Russian attack on the regional administration building in the southern city of Mykolaiv has risen to 14 people.

Ukrainian authorities say Russian forces blasted a gaping hole in the nine-story building in an attack on Tuesday morning. The regional governor has said that they waited for people to go to work before hitting it. Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a “special military operation” to demilitarise its neighbour. It denies targeting civilians and has not commented on the incident in Mykolaiv.

Germany issues “early warning” of gas shortages after Russia threatened to cut supplies

Germany has issued an “early warning” of possible natural gas shortages after Russia said it wanted to be paid in rubles and threatened to cut off supplies if its demand was not met.

Speaking at a press conference in Berlin on Wednesday, German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said the warning stage was preventive in nature and would mean an increased monitoring of gas supplies.

Triggering the first of three crisis levels, Wednesday’s announcement does not yet provide for government supply restrictions.

Habeck called on companies and consumers to use gas sparingly. German gas storage is currently filled to 25% capacity, according to Habeck.

There are currently no supply shortages,” Habeck continued, adding, “Nevertheless, we must take further precautionary measures to be prepared for any escalation by Russia.”

Fears of Russia ending its gas deliveries to Germany arose after Russian President Vladimir Putin demanded that “unfriendly” countries start paying for natural gas with rubles rather than US dollars or euros, as agreed in their supply contracts. Germany, Russia’s biggest energy customer in Europe, had dismissed Putin’s directive as “blackmail.”

“A payment with rubles is not acceptable,” Habeck said Monday, adding that “we will not be divided and the answer of the G7 states is unambiguous: the contracts will be met.”

Russia is central to the global energy system. It is the world’s largest exporter of oil, making up about 8% of the global market. And it supplies Europe with 45% of its natural gas, 45% of its coal and 25% of its oil. In 2019, before Covid-19 depressed prices, revenues from oil and natural gas accounted for 40% of the country’s federal budget. Oil and gas accounted for almost half of Russia’s total goods exports in 2021.

UK: Some Russian units returned to Belarus to reorganize and resupply

Some Russian units have returned to Belarus after suffering heavy battlefield losses in Ukraine, according to the United Kingdom Ministry of Defence (MoD) in an intelligence update Wednesday.

The units will need to reorganize and resupply in Belarus, in what the MoD said was an indication of the logistical difficulties Russia is having in Ukraine.

“Russia will likely continue to compensate for its reduced ground manoeuvre capability through mass artillery and missile strikes,” the update reads.

Russia’s Defense Ministry has claimed it will “drastically reduce military activity” on two fronts — Kyiv and Chernihiv — following in-person talks between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul.

Instead, Russia announced it will now focus more of its offensive on the Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Ukraine’s far east.

The UK added it believes this shift to be a “tacit admission that it is struggling to sustain more than one significant axis of advance.”

Moscow: West’s unilateral anti-Russian sanctions leading to crisis of historic scale

The West’s unilateral anti-Russian sanctions are leading to a global economic crisis of a historic scale, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said.

“The actual causes threatening the global food market with serious turbulence are not in Russia’s actions but rather is the unrestrained sanction hysteria the West has unleashed against Russia giving no thought either to the population of the countries of the so-called global south or to their own citizens,” he added.

“The attempt to isolate Russia economically, financially and logistically from the years-long cooperation channels is already entailing an economic crisis of the historic scale. It is clear even for an unsophisticated person that only the refusal from unilateral illegal restrictive measures can ease tensions in the transport and logistics, and financial ties, to ensure uninterrupted supplies and to stabilize international agricultural and food markets,” he continued.

Russia moving troops to encircle Ukrainian forces in east

Russia is moving forces from northern to eastern Ukraine to try to encircle Ukrainian troops, but is keeping some behind near the capital Kyiv to tie down part of the Ukrainian military there, an adviser to President Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

Speaking on national television, Oleksiy Arestovych also added Ukraine had improved its negotiating position since before the start of the Russian invasion, pushing to secure neutral status but with external security guarantees.