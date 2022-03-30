Live Updates: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 35

Moscow says Istanbul talks produced no ‘breakthrough’
The Kremlin has said there was no “breakthrough” during the latest round of talks between delegations from Moscow and Kyiv on Tuesday.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters it was a “positive factor” that Ukraine submitted its written proposals during the discussions in Istanbul, but added that “we can’t say there has been something promising or any breakthroughs”.
“There is a lot of work to be done,” he stated.
On Tuesday, Ukraine set out a detailed framework for a peace deal under which the country would remain neutral but its security would be guaranteed by a group of third countries. It announced it would also be willing to hold talks over a 15-year period on the future of the Crimean Peninsula.
Russia has claimed it intended to scale back its military activity near the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, and the northern city of Chernihiv.
Ukraine: Russia attempting to create a global food crisis
Russia is “purposefully” trying to destroy Ukraine’s agriculture infrastructure in order to disrupt the country’s sowing campaign and create a global food crisis, Ukraine’s UNIAN news agency has quoted a government minister as saying.
“Russia doesn’t want us to sow the agriculture lands we have in the areas we control,” Oleh Nemchinov, minister of the cabinet of ministers, added.
He accused Moscow of wanting to manufacture a “humanitarian catastrophe” in North Africa and the Middle East, as well as the other parts of the world to which Ukraine exports grain, in order to create a “point of geopolitical confrontation”.
UN names experts to probe on possible war crimes in Ukraine
The UN has named three human rights experts to conduct an investigation into possible war crimes and other violations committed in Ukraine.
The independent panel, to be led by Erik Mose of Norway, has a mandate to “investigate all alleged violations and abuses of human rights and violations of international humanitarian law and related crimes in the context of the aggression against Ukraine by the Russian Federation”, a statement said.
Mose is a former judge on Norway’s supreme court and on the European Court of Human Rights, and previously president of the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda.
He will be joined on the panel by Jasminka Dzumhur, the human rights ombudsperson of Bosnia Herzegovina, and Pablo de Greiff of Colombia, who has served as the UN’s top expert on the promotion of truth, justice and reparations.
The UN Human Rights Council agreed on March 4 to establish the commission of inquiry, for one year, at the request of Ukraine and allies including the European Union, United Kingdom and United States.
Ukrainian officials believe Russian forces not retreating, but ‘regrouping’
Al Jazeera’s Zein Basravi, reporting from the city of Lviv, in western Ukraine, says the prevailing wisdom among Ukraine’s leaders is that Russia is “not making a retreat of any kind”, but its forces are instead “regrouping”.
“They continue to say that you cannot trust what Russia says, but that you have to see what they do and watch their actions on the ground,” Basravi stated.
“And what we have seen is more attacks in the west of the country overnight – fuel depots were hit, and the Russian ministry of defence has said that is to hinder the resupply of Ukrainian forces fighting in the Donbas region,” he added.
“We have definitely seen an observable uptick in the number of missile strikes happening on this side of the country and we have also seen fighting continue in areas around Kyiv as well as Chernihiv,” he noted.
‘Crimea is Russia’: Kremlin refuses to discuss Peninsula’s status with Ukraine
Crimea is Russia and its status is not up for negotiation with Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov has said.
“Crimea is a part of the Russian Federation, and according to the constitution, we cannot discuss with anyone the fate of Russian territories, the fate of Russian regions. This is out of the question, it is written into our constitution. Nor will we discuss or tell you about any nuances of the negotiations,” Peskov told reporters Wednesday.
The spokesman declined to comment on the subject of countries which could serve as guarantors of Ukraine’s security, advising reporters to instead contact his “colleague,” presidential aide and Russian top negotiator Vladimir Medinsky.
Medinsky is expected to provide additional information later in the day, according to Peskov.
Peskov’s comments follow Medinsky’s remarks at a press conference in Istanbul, Turkey, on Tuesday following negotiations with the Ukrainian delegation, during which he told reporters that the two sides had brought up a proposed commitment by Kiev to reject the idea of “returning” Crimea and the Donbass to its jurisdiction using force.
Ukraine was said to have proposed holding 15 years of bilateral talks on Crimea and the port city of Sevastopol, and to have brought up the concept of a permanent neutral, non-bloc, non-WMD-possessor status secured by international guarantors.
Peskov stated that the Ukrainian side’s move to formulate concrete proposals and put them down on paper was a “positive thing,” and that up until the Istanbul talks, this had not taken place.
“This is a positive factor. As for the rest, we cannot say anything very promising, about any sort of breakthroughs, there is still very, very long-term work to be done,” he added.
Russia may reportedly create new payment unit for trade with friendly countries
A group of Russian economists suggested that Moscow consider creating a new payment unit for trade with friendly countries and the Economic Development Ministry does not rule out such possibility in the future, the Russian RBC newspaper reported.
This opinion was expressed by several economists including experts of the Moscow-based Centre for Macroeconomic Analysis and Short-Term Forecasting and the Institute of Economic Forecasting of the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS).
The countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), China, India, Iran, and Turkey may be interested in the formation of a non-dollar payment settlement system, according to the experts.
The overall benefit for these countries will be a reduced dependence on reserve currencies that can be used as geopolitical weapons.
According to the economists, the internal value of this unit must be provided by the resources available to the participating countries, namely gold and precious metals. The unit’s rate will depend on the weighted average price of resources in the global market, while the conversion of national currencies into the payment unit at the time of foreign trade operations will be carried out by the clearing centre of the system.
It is obvious to Russia that any conflict of a political and economic nature can lead to a decrease in value of dollar and euro reserves, experts announced. Using a payment unit similar to the European Currency Unit, a precursor to the euro, would solve the problem.
The daily noted that Deputy Minister of Economic Development Dmitry Volvach said at a conference on Tuesday that Russian authorities do not rule out the possibility of creating a payment unit with friendly countries but this is a matter for the future.
UN: Over four million people have fled Ukraine
The UN’s refugee agency (UNHCR) announced more than four million refugees have now fled Ukraine since Russia launched its war on February 24.
Of those, 2.3 million have entered neighbouring Poland.
An estimated 6.5 million people have also been displaced from their homes within Ukraine.
Moscow: Russia and China to advance ‘fair world order’
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met, on Wednesday, with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, for the first time since Moscow launched its military campaign in Ukraine on February 24, according to RT.
Unlike most Western nations, and some Asian countries, Beijing has refused to condemn Moscow and rejected calls to impose sanctions.
The neighboring countries will work to achieve “a multipolar, fair, and democratic world order,” Lavrov noted after arriving in Tunxi, a city in China’s eastern inland Anhui Province, on Wednesday.
Beijing has argued that economic restrictions disrupt world trade and will not resolve the conflict. Officials insist only dialogue and diplomacy can lead to peace.
TASS quoted Wang as saying that despite “new challenges” to the ties between the two nations, “the will of both sides to develop bilateral relations has become even stronger.”
The minister stated this month that China’s relations with Russia is “one of the most crucial bilateral relationships in the world,” and hailed the friendship between the pair as “ironclad.”
Ukraine says death toll from Mykolaiv attack has risen to 14
Ukraine’s State Emergency Service says that the death toll from a Russian attack on the regional administration building in the southern city of Mykolaiv has risen to 14 people.
Ukrainian authorities say Russian forces blasted a gaping hole in the nine-story building in an attack on Tuesday morning. The regional governor has said that they waited for people to go to work before hitting it.
Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a “special military operation” to demilitarise its neighbour. It denies targeting civilians and has not commented on the incident in Mykolaiv.
Germany issues “early warning” of gas shortages after Russia threatened to cut supplies
Germany has issued an “early warning” of possible natural gas shortages after Russia said it wanted to be paid in rubles and threatened to cut off supplies if its demand was not met.
Speaking at a press conference in Berlin on Wednesday, German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said the warning stage was preventive in nature and would mean an increased monitoring of gas supplies.
Triggering the first of three crisis levels, Wednesday’s announcement does not yet provide for government supply restrictions.
Habeck called on companies and consumers to use gas sparingly. German gas storage is currently filled to 25% capacity, according to Habeck.
There are currently no supply shortages,” Habeck continued, adding, “Nevertheless, we must take further precautionary measures to be prepared for any escalation by Russia.”
Fears of Russia ending its gas deliveries to Germany arose after Russian President Vladimir Putin demanded that “unfriendly” countries start paying for natural gas with rubles rather than US dollars or euros, as agreed in their supply contracts. Germany, Russia’s biggest energy customer in Europe, had dismissed Putin’s directive as “blackmail.”
“A payment with rubles is not acceptable,” Habeck said Monday, adding that “we will not be divided and the answer of the G7 states is unambiguous: the contracts will be met.”
Russia is central to the global energy system. It is the world’s largest exporter of oil, making up about 8% of the global market. And it supplies Europe with 45% of its natural gas, 45% of its coal and 25% of its oil. In 2019, before Covid-19 depressed prices, revenues from oil and natural gas accounted for 40% of the country’s federal budget. Oil and gas accounted for almost half of Russia’s total goods exports in 2021.
UK: Some Russian units returned to Belarus to reorganize and resupply
Some Russian units have returned to Belarus after suffering heavy battlefield losses in Ukraine, according to the United Kingdom Ministry of Defence (MoD) in an intelligence update Wednesday.
The units will need to reorganize and resupply in Belarus, in what the MoD said was an indication of the logistical difficulties Russia is having in Ukraine.
“Russia will likely continue to compensate for its reduced ground manoeuvre capability through mass artillery and missile strikes,” the update reads.
Russia’s Defense Ministry has claimed it will “drastically reduce military activity” on two fronts — Kyiv and Chernihiv — following in-person talks between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul.
Instead, Russia announced it will now focus more of its offensive on the Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Ukraine’s far east.
The UK added it believes this shift to be a “tacit admission that it is struggling to sustain more than one significant axis of advance.”
Moscow: West’s unilateral anti-Russian sanctions leading to crisis of historic scale
The West’s unilateral anti-Russian sanctions are leading to a global economic crisis of a historic scale, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said.
“The actual causes threatening the global food market with serious turbulence are not in Russia’s actions but rather is the unrestrained sanction hysteria the West has unleashed against Russia giving no thought either to the population of the countries of the so-called global south or to their own citizens,” he added.
“The attempt to isolate Russia economically, financially and logistically from the years-long cooperation channels is already entailing an economic crisis of the historic scale. It is clear even for an unsophisticated person that only the refusal from unilateral illegal restrictive measures can ease tensions in the transport and logistics, and financial ties, to ensure uninterrupted supplies and to stabilize international agricultural and food markets,” he continued.
Russia moving troops to encircle Ukrainian forces in east
Russia is moving forces from northern to eastern Ukraine to try to encircle Ukrainian troops, but is keeping some behind near the capital Kyiv to tie down part of the Ukrainian military there, an adviser to President Volodymyr Zelensky has said.
Speaking on national television, Oleksiy Arestovych also added Ukraine had improved its negotiating position since before the start of the Russian invasion, pushing to secure neutral status but with external security guarantees.
Chernihiv governor sees no let-up in Russian attacks
The governor of Ukraine’s northern Chernihiv region says there has been no let-up in Russian attacks despite a promise by Moscow to scale down military operations there.
“Do we believe in it [the promise]? Of course not,” Governor Viacheslav Chaus stated on Telegram.
“The ‘decreased activity’ in the Chernihiv region was demonstrated by the enemy carrying out strikes on (the city of) Nizhyn, including air strikes, and all night long they hit [the city of] Chernihiv,” Chaus added.
The mayor of Chernihiv has also dismissed Moscow’s claim of a scale-back in operations, following what he describes as a “colossal attack.”
In an interview with New Day’s John Berman, the city’s mayor Vladyslav Atroshenko hit out at Russia’s claim on Tuesday that it planned to “drastically reduce” its military assault on Chernihiv and the Ukrainian capital Kyiv.
This is yet another confirmation that Russia always lies,” he told Berman.
Russia made the claim on Tuesday following talks it had with Ukrainian representatives in Turkey. The suggestion appeared appeared to show signs of progress towards an off ramp to the conflict.
But according to Atroshenko, hostilities actually increased in Chernihiv since the claim was made.
He stated, “They’re saying reducing intensity, they actually have increased the intensity of strikes. Today we have a colossal attack on the center of Chernihiv. Twenty-five people have been wounded and are now in hospitals. They’re all civilians. So whenever Russia says something, this needs to be checked carefully.”
Russian gas flow through Yamal-Europe pipeline falls to zero
Russian natural gas flow through the Yamal-Europe pipeline on the Germany-Poland border fell to zero, Reuters reported.
Eastbound flows from Germany into Poland along the Yamal-Europe pipeline at the Mallnow border point stood at some 1,451 kWh/h by 1100 GMT but in the afternoon fell to zero, Reuters claimed, citing data from operator Gascade.
According to the TASS news agency, this may be due to equal gas flow deliveries in the direct and reverse modes. Gas via the Yamal-Europe usually moves westbound but when Polish customers buy gas from Germany, the pipeline reverses flow.
Gazprom booked some gas transit capacity via the Yamal-Europe pipeline for Wednesday, Interfax news agency reported citing auction results. However, the actual flows are not guaranteed because Gazprom does not always use booked capacity, Reuters said.
The agency added that Russian gas deliveries to Europe on the other two key pipeline routes – the Nord Stream and via the Ukrainian transit network – were broadly steady.
The Yamal-Europe gas pipeline passes through the territory of Russia, Belarus, Poland and Germany.
Russian energy major Gazprom announced on Wednesday that gas deliveries to Europe through Ukraine are continuing as normal.
Multiple explosions heard in Kyiv
A Ukrainian news outlet is reporting “multiple explosions” in Kyiv, a day after Russia pledged to reduce combat operations around the capital
The Kyiv Independent also reported air raids went off early in the morning on several regions across the country, including in Zhytomyr, Kharkiv, Dnipro and Poltava.
UN records 1,179 civilian deaths in Ukraine
The UN human rights office says it has verified 1,179 civilian deaths in Ukraine since the Russian invasion began. A further 1,860 civilians were wounded, it added.
“Most of the civilian casualties recorded were caused by the use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems, and missile and air strikes,” it announced in a statement.
Zelensky: Russia talks gave ‘positive’ signals
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has described the signals from peace talks with Russia as positive, but he expressed caution about Moscow’s promise to sharply curtail military action in some areas.
“We can say the signals we are receiving from the talks are positive but they do not drown out the explosions of Russian shells,” he said, adding that Ukraine could only trust a concrete result from the talks.
“The Russian army still has significant potential to continue attacks against our state,” he continued, noting, “Therefore we are not reducing our defensive efforts.”
“Of course, we see all the risks. Of course, we see no reason to trust the words of certain representatives of a state that continues to fight for our destruction,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said.
“Ukrainians are not naïve people. Ukrainians have already learned during these 34 days of invasion and over the past eight years of the war in Donbas that only a concrete result can be trusted,” he added.
Envoy: Russia suffering an ‘unprecedented blow in Ukraine’
Ukraine’s UN ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya has told the UN Security Council that the “demilitarisation of Russia is well under way” due to “unprecedented” personnel and equipment losses.
Since the beginning of the invasion into Ukraine, Kyslytsya said the Russian occupiers have lost more than 17,000 military personnel, at least 1,700 armoured vehicles and almost 600 tanks.
He also added Russia also has lost 300 artillery systems, 127 planes and 129 helicopters, almost 100 rocket launchers systems, 54 air defence systems and seven ships.
Kyslytsya noted that is “an unprecedented blow to Moscow, where the numbers of Soviet losses in Afghanistan pale in comparison”.
Military: Russia’s promised withdrawal aimed at ‘misleading’ Ukraine
Ukraine’s military says it distrusts Russia’s announced withdrawal from around Kyiv and Chernihiv.
“There are indications that the Russian forces are regrouping to focus their efforts on eastern Ukraine,” the Ukrainian general staff announced in a statement.
“At the same time, the so-called ‘withdrawal of troops’ is most likely a rotation of individual units and is aimed at misleading the Ukrainian military leadership” by creating the misconception that the Russians have decided not to try to encircle Kyiv, it added.
UN: Thousands may have died in Mariupol in past month
Thousands of civilians may have died in the besieged port city of Mariupol in southern Ukraine since bombing began four weeks ago, a UN official has claimed.
“We do think that there could be thousands of deaths, of civilian casualties, in Mariupol,” Matilda Bogner, head of the UN human rights mission in Ukraine, stated in a virtual interview with the Reuters news agency.
The mission has deployed some 60 monitors in Ukraine.
UK PM wants ‘more lethal’ weapons for Ukraine
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson told his cabinet on Tuesday that he wants to provide Ukraine with “more lethal” military aid to help the country repel the Russian attack, The Times reported on Wednesday, citing a government source.
Western countries have been urgently supplying Ukraine with weapons after Moscow launched its military campaign on February 24. Kiev, however, has repeatedly asked for more aid, arguing that the current level of support was not enough.
Admiral Tony Radakin, the chief of the Defense Staff, was said to have stated at the same meeting that the UK was moving to a “new phase” of its support for Ukraine.
According to the report, Johnson did not specify what weapons he had in mind. A defense source told the outlet that Ukraine needs “longer-range deep fires,” including heavy artillery.
Pentagon: US troops ‘liaising’ with Ukrainian forces
The Pentagon has clarified that US troops in Poland were “liaising” with Ukrainian forces as they hand over weapons to them, but were not training “in the classic sense” following remarks from Biden on the matter.
“It’s not training in the classic sense that many people think of training. I would just say it’s liaising,” Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said on Tuesday.
On Monday, President Joe Biden stated that while in Poland last week, he talked to US troops who were helping “train” Ukrainian forces.
Macron delivers decision on ruble gas payments to Putin
The West will not agree to Russia’s request to pay for gas in rubles, French President Emmanuel Macron told his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, according to Reuters.
Macron told Putin it was impossible for Western clients to pay for gas in Russian currency, the news agency reported on Tuesday, citing an Elysee official.
“France is against paying in rubles,” the official said, as quoted by the media.
In its own readout of the call between the two leaders, the Kremlin confirmed that Moscow’s proposal on ruble payments had been discussed, but it did not provide details on the positions of both sides.
Putin previously ordered Russia’s central bank and energy giant Gazprom to prepare proposals to have gas payments from “unfriendly” countries made in rubles. The plan was rejected by the EU and G7 earlier on Tuesday.
NATO divided on military aid for Ukraine
NATO allies strongly disagree about the extent of military aid the US-led bloc should provide to Ukraine and the prospects of talks with Russia, Bloomberg reported, quoting numerous sources and documents.
Some members were said to have been “adamant” about wishing to avoid a direct war with Russia, and even suggested that President Vladimir Putin might deploy weapons of mass destruction if they armed Ukraine too heavily.
A French official was quoted as saying that sending tanks and aircraft would “pour oil on the fire.” A document was described by Bloomberg as stating that some Western European countries were of the view that weapons shipments to Kiev should be limited, “due to fears that events could escalate out of control.”
In contrast, the leaders of the UK, the Baltic states, and most Eastern European countries called on allies to send more armaments to Ukraine, including “anti-aircraft capabilities,” the report added.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told PBS NewsHour on Monday that Moscow would deploy its nuclear arsenal only when there was a threat to the existence of Russia as a country.
Russia reveals number of foreign mercenaries killed in Ukraine
The Russian military has killed some 600 foreign mercenaries during its military operation in Ukraine, while hundreds more have fled the country, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu has stated.
The number of non-Ukrainian combatants fighting on the side of Kiev has recently been reduced via strikes launched against them with high-precision munitions, resulting in fatalities, Shoigu said during a video conference on Tuesday.
“Over the past two weeks, over 500 mercenaries have left the country and about 600 more have been eliminated,” the minister continued, adding that the Russian military was “continuing its targeted efforts aimed at tracking down and destroying them.”
Pentagon contradicts Biden Ukraine claim
The head of US forces in Europe has said he is not aware of a program to train Ukrainian soldiers in Poland, after President Joe Biden appeared to suggest such a mission was underway while clarifying a previous gaffe made last week.
Speaking to lawmakers during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on Tuesday, General Tod Wolters – the commander of the US European Command (EUCOM) and NATO’s Supreme Allied Commander Europe – insisted there is no training mission in Poland “at this time.”
“I do not believe we are in the process of currently training military forces from Ukraine in Poland,” Wolters added.
However, the general stated that there have been “liaisons” with Ukrainian troops in Poland and that they are “being given advice,” but argued “that’s different than I think [what] you’re referring to with respect to training.” He did not offer details on what those ‘liaisons’ include.
Wolter’s comments come after Biden attempted to walk back prior remarks about the conflict in Ukraine, having told American soldiers stationed in Poland last week that they would soon “see” the country, appearing to suggest they would be deployed there. On Monday, Biden insisted he was “talking about helping train … the Ukrainian troops that are in Poland,” again landing himself in hot water as White House officials raced to clarify that US forces are not, in fact, training foreign troops on Polish soil.
During a press briefing later on Monday, White House communications director Kate Bedingfield told reporters “there is regular interaction between Ukrainian soldiers in Poland and the US troops that the president saw on the trip,” insisting that Biden did not accidentally reveal “compromised information.”
“The troops that he met with in Poland routinely interact with Ukrainians. That is something that’s known,” she continued, though also declined to get into specifics about what interactions the troops have had.
Asked about US forces currently stationed in Europe, Wolters said American troop levels have swelled from 60,000 to 100,000 since Russia began its military operation in Ukraine in late February. Nearly half of those soldiers are deployed to Germany, and of those, the general noted that 70% would have a direct combat role should they be activated, calling them the “teeth” of the US presence. Some of the troops may be stationed on the continent permanently, Wolters added, stating that European defense contributions in the coming months would determine EUCOM’s next steps.
Dozens of Russian diplomats expelled
Belgium, Ireland, the Czech Republic, and the Netherlands are together to expel more than 40 Russian diplomats, having accused them of espionage.
Russian security chief: US should explain goals of financing Ukrainian biolaboratories
The US should explain to Europeans the true designation of funds directed at the financing of Ukrainian biological labs, Secretary of Russia’s Security Council Nikolay Patrushev said in an interview with the Argumenty i Fakty weekly.
According to him, “the creation of biological weapons by Washington and its lack of desire to destroy poisonous substances pursue quite definite goals.”
“This is why the Group of Seven should above all ask the US about its plans to use these types of weapons of mass destruction, about whether Washington is preparing provocations with chemical weapons, whether it is going to hand over banned armaments to terrorists and neo-Nazis. The White House should explain to the Europeans the true designation of funds directed to the financing of the Ukrainian biological facilities by the foundation led by Hunter Biden,” the security chief stated.
He emphasized that “the entire world is interested in answers to these questions.”
“Yet the US, accustomed to dismissing the voices of the global community and not recognizing the value of human lives, cynically ignores these questions,” he added.
Russian top brass decides to decrease military activity in direction of Kiev, Chernigov
The Russian Defense Ministry has decided to cardinally decrease the military activity in the direction of Kiev and Chernigov, according to the military agency’s statement following Russian-Ukrainian talks in Istanbul read out by Russia’s Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin.
“Due to the fact that the talks on preparing an agreement on Ukraine’s neutrality and non-nuclear status as well as on providing Ukraine with security guarantees are moving to the practical sphere, considering the principles discussed during the meeting today, in order to bolster mutual confidence and create the necessary conditions for the further talks and the achievement of the final goal – the coordination and the signing of the aforementioned agreement – the Russian Defense Ministry has made a decision to cardinally, several-fold decrease the military activity in the direction of Kiev and Chernigov,” he said.
“We are proceeding from the premise that Kiev will make corresponding basic decisions and conditions should be created for the further normal work,” the military official added.
He also stated that the General Staff of Russia’s Armed Forces will report in greater detail about the decisions made following the return of the Russian delegation to Moscow.
“I would like to address Ukrainian representatives and urge Ukraine to strictly observe the Geneva Conventions, including with regards to the humane treatment of the prisoners of war. We are urging to completely rule out the practice of torture implemented against our Russian prisoners of war and are urging the Ukrainian side to undertake exhaustive measures to exclude this practice,” he emphasized.
Russia’s chief negotiator: Ukraine proposes to declare itself permanently neutral state
Kiev’s proposals envisage that Ukraine will be proclaimed a neutral state under guarantees of a number of guarantor nations of its security, Russian presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, who leads the Russian delegation to the talks with Ukraine, said on Tuesday, after an Istanbul round of talks.
“We have received the Ukrainian delegation’s proposals. As far as I understand, they were agreed with Ukraine’s leadership. In brief, they are: Ukraine is proclaimed a permanently neutral state under international legal guarantees for the purpose of the implementation of its off-bloc and nuclear-free status. Further on, a list of Ukraine’s security guarantor nations is given,” he added.