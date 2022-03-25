Live Updates: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 30

Japan expands sanctions against Russia

Japan expanded sanctions against Russia in view of the special military operation underway now in Ukraine, Japan’s Foreign Ministry announced on Friday.

Twenty-five Russians were added to the sanction list, including chief executive of the Russian development corporation Igor Shuvalov and relatives of Russian officials and businessmen. Certain restrictions apply to them, including the asset freeze.

Japan also introduced additional export sanctions by expanding the list of blacklisted companies and organizations from 49 to 130, including Russian shipbuilders, electronic and technical producers, such as the Amur Shipyard and the Russian Space Systems.

Japanese authorities also announced the ban on luxury goods export to Russia.

EU leaders slams Russia ‘war crimes’, demand end to ‘aggression’ in Ukraine

EU leaders meeting in Brussels have issued a statement demanding an end to Russia’s “war of aggression against Ukraine” and slamming its attacks on the country’s civilian population and infrastructure.

“These war crimes must stop immediately. Those responsible, and their accomplices, will be held to account in accordance with international law,” the leaders said.

They added that EU stands by Ukraine and will continue to “provide coordinated political, financial, material and humanitarian support”.

Zelensky says European sanctions on Russia were “a little late”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked European Council members for putting sanctions on Russia — but said “it was a little late.”

Zelensky stated if the sanctions had been preventative, there was a chance Russia would not have gone to war.

“You blocked Nord Stream 2. We are grateful to you. And rightly so. But it was also a little late. Because if it had been in time, Russia would not have created a gas crisis. At least there was a chance,” he told the European Council.

Zelensky told member states: “The Russian military does not see what dignity is. They do not know what conscience is. They do not understand why we value our freedom so much. This is what determines how the country will live.”

He added Russia has already destroyed 230 schools, 155 kindergartens and killed 128 children in Ukraine.

“Whole cities, villages. Just to ashes. Nothing remains,” he noted, “The Russian military killed journalists. Although they saw the inscription “Press” on them. They may not have been taught to read. Only to kill.”

In his address, Zelensky thanked member states for their support but stopped short of thanking Hungary, calling on Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban to “decide already” on its treatment of Russia.

“You hesitate whether to impose sanctions or not? And you hesitate whether to let weapons through or not? And you hesitate whether to trade with Russia or not? There is no time to hesitate. It’s time to decide already,” he continued.

US economic war against Russia can completely collapse bilateral relations — MFA

The United States has declared economic war on Russia, which threatens to completely collapse bilateral relations, but the countries can still agree by observing the principles of mutual respect, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a briefing on Thursday.

“The economic war declared on Russia threatens to completely collapse bilateral relations. This, of course, is not in our interests, because we proceed from the fact that diplomatic relations and, in principle, relations between states should serve national interests, the interests of the peoples living on the territory of our countries,” Zakharova said.

She stressed that the Russian side had for many years offered the US “a normal, open dialogue based on the principles of reciprocity and respect for Russian national interests.”

“Perhaps, there is still a chance to reach an agreement. But if they [the US] go this way, they will miss this chance once again,” the diplomat concluded.

According to her, Washington’s unacceptable behavior is caused by “impotent rage because the plan to turn Ukraine into anti-Russia” and use it as a bridgehead for delivering all types of strikes” on the territory of the Russian Federation failed,” she continued.

“This anger has practically brought Washington to a virtual point of no return in bilateral relations,” Zakharova stated. She added that the United States, along with its allies, resorted to “outright robbery” of Russia and its citizens.

“Apparently, it was not expected that Russia would withstand this blow, and problems, according to the law of communicating vessels, would begin to multiply in the United States of America itself, not to mention its satellites from the European Union singing along with them … This is the root of aggressive rhetoric and personal insults that go beyond all limits of decency, performed by the American President [Joe Biden] as well. They reflect internal turmoil, uncertainty, irritation with the fact that it did not work out, as it always worked before, and as it was planned this time,” the diplomat noted.

Zakharova drew attention to the fact that, through the fault of Washington, Russian diplomatic missions “are literally depleted by the mutual expulsions of diplomats.”

“The situation is aggravated by the destructive decision of the United States to stop issuing entry visas to Russian citizens at their embassy in Russia. It is clear that if diplomatic missions in Washington and Moscow are closed, absolutely no one will feel better. It will simply be impossible to solve problems,” the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry concluded.

US assesses Ukraine likely conducted a successful attack against Russian ships

The US has assessed that Ukraine likely did conduct a successful attack against Russian ships in Berdiansk, according to a defense official. It’s unclear, however, what type of weapon or weapons were used in the attack.

The assessment echoes a similar statement from the British Ministry of Defence, which said that Ukrainian forces have attacked “high-value targets” in Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine, including a landing ship and ammunition depots at Berdiansk.

Earlier Thursday, Ukraine claimed they destroyed the Orsk, a landing ship docked at the Berdiansk port on the Sea of Azov. Photo and Video from the city showed plumes of smoke pouring out of the dock area, as well as multiple explosions.

One day earlier, Russia’s state-run RT media outlet had profiled the Orsk in Berdiansk port, saying it could carry 20 tanks or 40 armored personnel carriers.

Ukraine tells US it needs 500 Javelins and 500 Stingers per day

Ukraine has updated its extensive wishlist of additional military assistance from the US government in the past several days to include hundreds more anti-aircraft and anti-tank missiles than previously requested, according to a document provided to CNN that details the items needed.

The Ukrainians have submitted similar lists in recent weeks, but a recent request provided to US lawmakers appears to reflect a growing need for American-made Stinger anti-aircraft missiles and Javelin anti-tank missiles — with Ukraine saying it urgently needs 500 of each, daily.

In both cases, Ukraine is asking for hundreds more missiles than were included in a similar list recently provided to US lawmakers, according to a source with knowledge of both requests.

The new list comes as the Ukrainians have claimed they face potential weapons shortages amid an ongoing Russian assault – prompting some pushback from US and NATO officials who stress that more military aid is already going into the country.

Less than two weeks into Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the US and other NATO members had sent about 17,000 anti-tank missiles and 2,000 anti-aircraft missiles into Ukraine.

Since then, NATO countries, including the US, have kept the pipeline of weapons and equipment flowing, even as Russia has threatened to target the shipments.

The last of a US $350 million security assistance packaged approved in late-February arrived in Ukraine within the last few days, a senior defense official noted, while the next two packages totaling $1 billion have already started to arrive.

US President Joe Biden stated Thursday that “armor systems, ammunition and our weapons are flowing into Ukraine as I speak.”

The defense official added it would be “multiple flights over many days” to get the equipment to Eastern Europe before it enters Ukraine at multiple land border crossings.

Ukraine says Russia conducted 1,804 air raids

Since the war began on February 24, Russia has conducted 1,804 air raids on Ukraine, including 467 missiles, the Defence Ministry in Kyiv has announced.

Moscow claimed all of its attacks were surgical, but Ukrainian and Western officials have accused it of deliberately targeting residential buildings, schools and hospitals.

Australia imposes sanctions on Belarus President and his family for supporting Russia’s invasion

Australia has placed sanctions on Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko for supporting Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Australia’s Foreign Ministry announced in a statement Friday.

The new set of sanctions also target 22 “Russian propagandists and disinformation operatives,” including senior editors from media outlets Russia Today, the Strategic Culture Foundation, InfoRos and NewsFront, according to the statement.

Others include Lukashenko’s wife, Galina, and his son Viktor, who previously held senior national security roles in the government.

The statement said the sanctions are to “ensure that Russia and those who support its illegal, unprovoked invasion of its democratic neighbour, pay a high cost.”

Australia will “continue to impose further sanctions to inflict significant costs on those in Russia and Belarus who bear responsibility or hold levers of power,” it added.

Canada to increase defence spending, impose new sanctions on Russia

Canada will continue to increase its defence spending, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has stated, as he announced new sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

“Canada will be increasing pressure by sanctioning 160 members of the Russian Federation Council who facilitated and enabled this unjustified invasion,” Trudeau told reporters in Brussels.

Ottawa will also impose new prohibitions on the export of certain goods and technologies to Russia, “with the aim of undermining and eroding the capabilities of the Russian military,” according to a statement.

Putin’s war to wipe out 15 years of progress for Russian economy

Russia is set to erase 15 years of economic gains by the end of 2023 after its invasion of Ukraine spurred a multitude of sanctions and prompted companies to pull out of the country, according to the Institute of International Finance.

The economy is expected to contract 15 percent in 2022, followed by a decline of 3 percent in 2023, leaving gross domestic product where it was about fifteen years ago.