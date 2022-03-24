Live Updates: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 29

Ukraine wants SWIFT to cut off Russia’s central bank

The National Bank of Ukraine has asked global financial messaging system SWIFT to disconnect Russia’s central bank, effectively cutting off the regulator’s ability to conduct international transactions.

“The National Bank of Ukraine appealed to the leadership of the international SWIFT system with a call to disconnect the Central Bank of Russia from the financial messaging system. This will strengthen the international financial isolation of Russia and become an effective tool for maximum counteraction to Russian aggression in the financial sector,” the statement reads, as cited by RIA Novosti.

After the start of Russia’s military operation in Ukraine, the US and its allies began restricting and banning Russia’s largest banks and state-owned companies, and froze around $300 billion in Russia’s forex reserves. While the EU banned operations to manage reserves and assets of the Bank of Russia, European countries are still allowed to carry out transactions with the regulator in cases of urgent need.

Earlier this month, the EU disconnected seven Russian banks from SWIFT. The list includes VTB, Rossiya, Otkritie, Novikombank, Promsvyazbank, Sovcombank, and VEB.RF.

Turkish official views idea of Ankara sending S-400 systems to Ukraine as unrealistic

The idea of Ankara sending its Russian-made S-400 missile systems to Ukraine is unrealistic, Turkish Presidential Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said in a letter to the Wall Street Journal.

According to him, the idea is “quite unrealistic.”

The Pentagon earlier confirmed that the United States was in talks with Turkey on sending the S-400 systems to Kiev in exchange for reinstating Ankara in the F-35 program and lifting sanctions.

Report: Turkish exports to Russia halved, exports to Ukraine near zero

Turkish exports to Russia have halved, while exports to Ukraine are near zero, the Reuters news agency has quoted a Turkish Central Bank official as saying.

The remarks by the bank’s research and monetary policy general manager, Orhun Sevinc, were made during a call with investors and economists, according to participants cited by Reuters.

NATO member Turkey shares a maritime border with Ukraine and Russia in the Black Sea. It has close ties with both countries and has attempted to mediate between the two.

Russia’s Gazprom still exporting gas to Europe via Ukraine

Russian energy giant Gazprom says it is still supplying natural gas to Europe via Ukraine in line with requests from European consumers.

The company added requests stood at 104 million cubic metres for March 24, down from 106.5 million cubic metres the previous day.

Half of all Ukrainian kids have been displaced since Russian invasion began

One in every two Ukrainian children has been displaced since Russia began its invasion on Feb. 24, according to the UN Children’s Fund.

“It’s mind-boggling,” UNICEF spokesperson James Elder told CNN.

“Since the start of the war a month ago, out of every boy and girl in the country, one out of two now has had to flee their homes,” he added.

“It’s a situation we’ve not seen before, not in living memory, and it’s almost impossible to deal with,” Elder said.

Elder said UNICEF is trying to get blankets, water purification tablets, generators, medical supplies and obstetric kits for mothers giving birth into the country.

“Unless the war stops, unless the indiscriminate attacks stop, we’re going to see more children wrenched from their homes and the bombardments,” he added.

EU top diplomat says Russia has no interest in negotiating ceasefire for now

The Russian government has no interest in negotiating a ceasefire in Ukraine for now as its army has not reached its military goals, EU’s top diplomat Josep Borrell has said.

“Right now, Russia doesn’t want to sit and negotiate anything: what it wants is to occupy the ground,” Borrell stated in an interview with Spanish TVE channel.

“It wants to surround the coast to the border with Moldova and isolate Ukraine from the sea. It wants to negotiate in earnest only when it has secured a position of strength,” he continued.

The EU and its allies will keep on delivering military aid to the Ukrainian army, Borrell added.

Ukraine’s General Staff: Russia lost 15,800 soldiers, 530 tanks and 108 planes

In the month since Moscow invaded Ukraine, it has lost some 15,800 servicemen, Ukraine’s General Staff of Armed Forces has claimed.

Russians also lost 530 tanks, 1,597 armoured vehicles, 108 planes, 124 helicopters and 50 drones, it said in a Facebook post.

It added that the data is being updated and cannot be verified because of the intense hostilities.

EU says assessing scenarios of potential Russian gas halt next winter

The European Union is assessing a scenarios including a full halt to Russian gas supplies next winter, as part of its contingency planning for supply shocks, European Commission vice president Valdis Dombrovskis has stated.

“We are reassessing scenarios for partial and full disruption of gas laws from Russia next winter to help member states revise their gas supply contingency plans,” Dombrovskis told the European Parliament.

West to warn Putin in trio of summits

Western nations will warn Russian President Vladimir Putin that his country will pay “ruinous” costs for invading Ukraine, during an unprecedented one-day trio of NATO, G7 and EU summits that will be attended by President Joe Biden.

The hectic day of summitry to maintain Western unity will kick off at NATO headquarters in Brussels, where the transatlantic defence alliance’s leaders will agree to ramp up military forces on Europe’s eastern flank.

Alarmed by the prospect that Russia might escalate the war, the 30 nations of NATO will also agree to send Kyiv equipment to defend against biological, chemical and nuclear attacks.

NATO: Putin made ‘big mistake’ invading Ukraine

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg has accused President Vladimir Putin of making a “big mistake” by invading Ukraine, as leaders gathered to discuss overhauling the alliance’s eastern defences.

“President Putin has made a big mistake and that is to launch a war against an independent sovereign nation. He has underestimated the strength of the Ukrainian people, the bravery of the Ukrainian people and their armed forces,” Stoltenberg said ahead of the start of a summit in Brussels.

Stoltenberg added the leaders of the US-led military alliance would “address the need for a reset of our deterrence and defence in the longer term”, starting with agreeing new deployments to eastern members Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Bulgaria.

Russian forces take full control of Izyum city in Kharkov region

Russian troops have taken full control of Izyum city of Kharkiv province, Moscow claimed on Thursday.

However, Ukraine denied the claim with Lyudmyla Dolhonovska, an adviser to Ukraine Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi, telling CNN that the battle for Izyum is “still going on.”

The Russian armed forces have destroyed 60 Ukrainian military facilities over the past day, including two command posts, two multiple launch rocket systems, four ammunition depots, 47 areas of accumulation of weapons and military equipment of the Ukrainian armed forces, the MoD announced.

New facts of the involvement of the US Department of Defense in the development of biological weapons components in Ukraine have been revealed, spokesman for the Russian Defence Ministry Igor Konashenkov told reporters on Thursday.

The Russian Ministry of Defence continues to study documents received from employees of Ukrainian biological laboratories about the secret military biological activities of the United States in Ukraine.

He also stated that in the near future the Russian Ministry of Defence would present original documents demonstrating that the biological project “UP2” was developed and approved in the Pentagon.

The Russian Defence Ministry stressed that the Pentagon’s project in Ukraine was aimed at obtaining new strains of anthrax.

FM: Australia not ruling out expulsion of Russian diplomats

While Australia understands the importance of diplomatic contacts with Russia, it does not rule out the expulsion of Russian diplomats in the wake of Moscow’s military operation in Ukraine, Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne said on Thursday.

“The option of expelling diplomats is something is available to government, but at the same time it is potentially useful to have direct lines of communication with, in this case, the Russian government, but that does not mean the government has excluded the option,” Payne stated in an interview with ABC Radio.

The minister observed that other countries have asked Russian diplomatic staff to leave, but “not in every case their ambassador,” adding that Australia’s government is working with partners to “determine the best approach in these circumstances.” Payne also added she is “not going to speculate on Australia’s approach”.

Ukraine claims Russian ship destroyed in Berdiansk

A Russian ship has been destroyed and burned down in the Azov Sea port of Berdiansk, Ukraine’s Defense Ministry has claimed.

The ship, Orsk, is a beachable landing support ship for transporting paratroopers. The Perepichka news Telegram channel reported earlier Thursday that loud explosions were heard in Berdiansk.

The town of 100,000 was taken over by Russian forces on February 27, three days after the invasion began.

Berdiansk was crucial for shipment of grain, vegetable oil and steel from Ukraine until Russia blockaded the Sea of Azov for Ukrainian and international vessels.

Aid group warns Ukraine sees fastest displacement crisis since WWII

More than 2 million Ukrainian refugees have crossed into Poland since Russian forces invaded Ukraine a month ago.

It’s “the fastest displacement crisis we’ve seen since the Second World War,” the International Rescue Committee said in a statement Thursday.

The IRC added Poland has “acted quickly” to legalize the stay of Ukrainians and to provide access to social services like healthcare, education, and financial assistance.

“However, to receive most benefits, registration for a Polish ID number is required. Even with the swift registration process established by the Polish government, it will be a long process to register the over one million people who are expected to stay on in Poland,” stated Heather Macey, IRC Team Lead in Poland.

IRC, a major US humanitarian group, has urged authorities in countries neighboring Ukraine to “make full use of the help offered by the EU Asylum Agency, EU funding, and other EU countries to make sure that refugees are supported in an equitable and sustainable way across the continent.”

WH calls Russia stock market reopening a “charade”

The White House said Russia’s planned partial reopening of its stock exchange amounts to a “Potemkin market opening” that will obscure the dire effects of Western economic sanctions.

(The original term “Potemkin Village” derives from a story dating back to 18th-century Russia, suggesting that an artificial place can be built to disguise or conceal the true — and often less desirable — identity of the original.)

“What we’re seeing is a charade,” deputy national security adviser Daleep Singh wrote in a statement.

“After keeping its markets closed for nearly a month, Russia announced it will only allow 15% of listed shares to trade, foreigners are prohibited from selling their shares, and short selling in general has been banned. Meanwhile, Russia has made clear they are going to pour government resources into artificially propping up the shares of companies that are trading,” he added.

Singh stated it was “not a real market and not a sustainable model — which only underscores Russia’s isolation from the global financial system.”

IAEA ‘gravely concerned’ about safety of Ukraine’s nuclear facilities

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is “gravely concerned” about the “safety and security of [Ukraine’s] nuclear facilities.”

Rafael Mariano Grossi, the IAEA’s director general, said “the need to prevent a nuclear accident becomes more pressing with each day that passes” and urged authorities to allow the group’s experts and equipment to assess Ukraine’s nuclear reactors.

Ukraine has 15 nuclear reactors, several of which are now under Russian control – including Chernobyl.

Grossi added that the IAEA is hoping to send experts into Ukraine to “ensure the safety and security of its nuclear facilities and prevent the risk of a severe accident that could threaten both people and the environment”.

Zelensky tells Russians: “Save your sons from war”

In a video message posted to Facebook, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed Russians and told them, “save your sons from the war.”

Zelensky said Ukraine had never threatened the security of Russia, adding that Russian propagandists “lie about the war, which is paid for by your taxes.”

Ukrainians, he said, are doing everything they can to bring peace back to their land.

“Not to yours — to our land. To our people. We are doing everything to end this war. And when we succeed, it will certainly happen, you will be sure of at least one thing: your children will no longer be sent to die on our land, on our territory,” he added.

The Ukrainian president stated Russia’s original plan “already failed” in the first two days of the invasion but Russia is still “getting manpower from everywhere.”

“Equipment. Air bombs, missiles. Looking for mercenaries around the world. Any scum capable of shooting at civilians,” Zelensky continued.

“Russian troops destroy our cities. Kill civilians indiscriminately. Rape women. Abduct children. Shoot at refugees. Capture humanitarian convoys. They are engaged in looting. They burn museums, blow up schools and hospitals. The target for them is universities, residential neighborhoods … Anything! Russian troops do not know the limits of evil,” he noted.

Zelensky referred to three upcoming meetings with world leaders — the NATO Summit, EU Summit and G7 Summit — and said politicians need to support freedom for Ukraine.

“At these three summits we will see who is a friend, who is a partner, and who betrayed us for money,” he added.

The president repeated his requests for a no-fly zone over Ukraine, saying the Ukrainian sky has not been made safe from Russian bombs and Kyiv has not received aircraft, modern anti-missile weapons or tanks.

UN to vote on blaming Russia for humanitarian crisis

The UN General Assembly is voting Thursday on a resolution backed by over 90 countries that blames Russia for the escalating humanitarian crisis in Ukraine and demands an immediate halt to hostilities, especially attacks on civilians and their homes, schools and hospitals.

Moscow has denounced the resolution as “anti-Russian” and accuses its supporters of not really being concerned about the humanitarian situation on the ground, stressing they want to politicise aid.

The vote follows the Security Council’s overwhelming defeat on Wednesday of a Russian resolution that would have acknowledged Ukraine’s growing humanitarian needs – but without mentioning Russia’s invasion that has left millions of Ukrainians in desperate need of food, water and shelter.

Johnson: ‘Putin is already failing in Ukraine’

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the UK cannot stand idly by while “Russia grinds Ukraine’s towns and cities into dust.”

It comes as the prime minister is set to announce a major new package of support for Ukraine on Thursday.

“Vladimir Putin is already failing in Ukraine,” he stated, adding, “The Ukrainian people have shown themselves to be extraordinarily brave and tenacious in defending their homeland, in the face of an unprovoked onslaught.”

“But we cannot and will not stand by while Russia grinds Ukraine’s towns and cities into dust,” he continued, noting, “The United Kingdom will work with our allies to step up military and economic support to Ukraine.”

One month into the invasion, the international community faces a choice, Johnson said.

“We can keep the flame of freedom alive in Ukraine, or risk it being snuffed out across Europe and the world,” the PM added.

The West could go after Putin’s gold, Johnson has suggested as he ratcheted up the rhetoric ahead of a crunch summit of NATO leaders.

The PM admitted “we need to do more”, saying the Russian president had “already crossed a threshold of barbarism in the way he’s behaving”.

“People talk about new red lines for chemical, biological, tactical nuclear weapons or whatever,” he told LBC radio, exactly one month on from Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

“For me, the red line already has been crossed. He’s bombing, indiscriminately, civilian centres. He’s causing huge numbers of casualties in wholly innocent populations. We need to do more. And so we need to do more economically, can we do more to stop him using his gold reserves for instance, in addition to his cash reserves?” he added.

US shipment of weapons for Ukraine will be sent in coming days

The first shipments of weapons for Ukraine from the US will be sent in the next day or two, a senior US defence official told Reuters.

The shipments are part of an aid package that was pledged by American politicians in response to the war in Ukraine.

The weapons are expected to reach Ukraine quickly once shipped, though the official refused to confirm which weapons would be delivered.

The official added that weapons already used by Ukrainian soldiers would be prioritised for delivery.

Putin blocked Russia’s central bank chief from quitting over Ukraine war

Mayor: At least 264 civilians killed in Kyiv since beginning of Russian invasion

At least 264 civilians, including four children, have died in the Ukrainian capital since the beginning of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitaly Klitschko.

More than 300 people have been hospitalized due to injuries and more than 80 buildings have been destroyed, Klitschko stated.

“The target of aggressors is the capital of Ukraine,” the mayor said in a video on his YouTube channel Wednesday.

The bombardment of Ukraine by Russian forces began one month ago.

Before the war, about 3 million people lived in Kyiv but the population has now dwindled to about half that because of how many people have fled, Klitschko added.

“We need support right now in this very difficult time,” he said, adding, “Everybody’s surprised how tough Ukrainian army, how tough Ukrainian soldiers (are) because we stand in front one of the strongest armies in the world: the Russian army.”

Klitschko said Ukrainians are “so tough” because, unlike Russian soldiers, they are fighting to defend their children, their families, their city and their future.

Russia, he added, wants to rebuild its empire but Ukraine wants “to be part of the European family as a democratic, modern European country of Ukraine.”

Zelensky calls for worldwide demonstrations supporting Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelensky is calling for worldwide demonstrations in support of Ukraine as the Russian invasion reaches the one-month mark.

The Ukrainian president made the remarks in a speech posted to Facebook Wednesday evening, with the goal of seeing demonstrations begin Thursday.

“It breaks my heart, hearts of all Ukrainians and every free person on the planet. That’s why I asked you to stand against the war starting from March 24, exactly one month after the Russian invasion. From this day and after that, show your standing, come from your offices, your homes, your schools and universities, come in the name of peace, come with Ukrainian symbols to support Ukraine,” Zelensky pleaded.

Zelensky said Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is a war against freedom and that Russia aims to defeat the freedom of all of Europe and the world.

“To support freedom, to support life. Come to your squares, your streets, make yourselves visible and heard. Say that people matter, freedom matters, peace matters, Ukraine matters,” Zelensky added.

Zelensky urged the world to unite against Russia’s invasion, stating, “the war of Russia is not only the war against Ukraine, its meaning is much wider.”

US: Russian troops setting up ‘defensive positions’ outside Kyiv

A senior US defence official says Russian ground forces appear to be digging in and setting up defensive positions between 15-20 kilometers (9-12 miles) outside Kyiv, as they continue to make little to no progress moving toward the city center.

“They’re basically digging in and they are establishing defensive positions,” stated the official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

“So it’s not that they’re not advancing. They’re actually not trying to advance right now,” the official added.

In some cases east of Kyiv, Ukrainian troops have been able to push Russian soldiers further away, the official continued, claiming that Russian forces who had been 20-30 kilometers (12-19 miles) away to the east and northeast are now about 55 kilometers (34 miles) away.

The official noted that, instead, Russian troops are exerting more energy and effort in the eastern Donbas region, specifically in Luhansk and Donetsk.

Zelensky calls for ‘effective and unrestricted aid’ from NATO

Ukraine’s president has called on NATO to provide “effective and unrestricted” support to his country, including any weapons it needs to fend off the Russian invasion.

Speaking on the eve of NATO and G7 summits in Brussels, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine is “expecting serious steps” from the West and its allies.

“We ask that [NATO] declare that it will fully assist Ukraine to win this war, clear our territory of the invaders and restore peace in Ukraine,” he noted, appealing to the Western countries to stay united in the face of Russia’s efforts to “lobby its interests”.

“We will see who is a friend, who is a partner and who has sold out and betrayed us,” he stated in an emotional speech.

“Together we should not allow Russia to break anyone in NATO, the EU or G-7, to break them and drag them to the side of war,” the president added.

Zelensky noted that Ukrainian skies are still not closed to Russian aircraft and missiles and that Ukraine hasn’t received the fighter jets or modern air-defense systems it requested.

He said Ukraine also needs tanks and anti-ship systems.

“It has been a month of defending ourselves from attempts to destroy us, wipe us off the face of the earth,” he added.

“We have lasted six times longer than the enemy had planned … but the Russian troops are destroying our cities, killing civilians indiscriminately, raping women, kidnapping children, shooting refugees, capturing aid columns and looting,” the Ukraine’s president continued.

Huge fire blazing in Sumy region

Dmytro Zhyvytskyy, the governor of Sumy region, says emergency workers have not been able to access the site of a huge fire that broke out in the city of Trostianets on Tuesday.

“For the third day in a row, Trostianets remains the hottest spot, fierce battles are going on,” he stated in a video address.

“Due to the shelling and the fighting, it is impossible for firefighters to get there to extinguish the fire,” he added.

Report: US making contingency plans in case Russia uses chemical or nuclear weapons

The New York Times reported that the White House has assembled a group of national security officials to draw up plans for how the US and its allies should respond if President Vladimir Putin orders the use of chemical, biological or nuclear weapons in Ukraine.

Known as the Tiger Team, the group is also looking at responses if the Russian president reaches into NATO territory to attack convoys bringing weapons and aid to Ukraine, the NYT reported, citing several officials involved in the process.

Report: Russian military leaders rejecting outreach from US counterparts

Top US defense officials have received no response to outreach to their Russian counterparts since the start of the war in Ukraine, The Washington Post reported.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby stated Wednesday that Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Gen. Valery Gerasimov “have so far declined to engage” in phone calls with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Russian-drafted proposal on Ukraine aid fails at UN Security Council

A Russian-drafted UN Security Council proposal calling for humanitarian aid access in Ukraine has been defeated with two “yes” votes and 13 abstentions.

Only Russia and China voted in favour of the draft resolution. The United States and its Allies had voiced opposition to the measure because it does not assign blame for the crisis.

24 bodies recovered from rubble of Kharkiv building

Rescue workers have now recovered bodies of 24 people from the rubble of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, which was shelled on March 1, according to Ukraine’s emergency services.

Rescuers are continuing to clear the debris, a spokesman for the emergency service told local media.

Russian journalist killed in Ukraine

Oksana Baulina, a Russian reporter working for an independent Russian news outlet, has been killed while filming in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv.

The Insider, Baulina’s employer, said the journalist died “under fire in Kyiv”.

“She was filming the destruction after Russian troops shelled the Podil district of the capital,” it added.

US envoy: Russia ‘does not care’ about humanitarian crisis in Ukraine

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the US ambassador to the United Nations, has slammed Russia for introducing a humanitarian resolution on Ukraine, which was defeated at the Security Council.

“Russia does not care about the deteriorating humanitarian conditions or the millions of lives and dreams the war has shattered,” Thomas-Greenfield said.

“If they cared, they would stop fighting. Russia is the aggressor, the attacker, the invader, the sole party in Ukraine engaged in a campaign of brutality against the people of Ukraine,” she added.

UK: Ukraine carrying out ‘successful counter attacks’ near Kyiv

The British Ministry of Defence says Ukrainian forces are carrying out successful counter attacks against Russian positions in towns on the outskirts of the capital, Kyiv.

“There is a realistic possibility that Ukrainian forces are now able to encircle Russian units in Bucha and Irpin,” the ministry announced in its latest intelligence update.

It added that these counter attacks will likely “disrupt the ability of Russian forces to reorganise and resume their own offensive towards Kyiv”.

Russia to expel a number of American diplomats

Russia has told Washington it would throw out a number of American diplomats in response to a move by the United States to expel Russian staff from the permanent Untied Nations mission, according to the Interfax news agency.

The agency also cited the foreign ministry as telling the US that any hostile actions against Russia would provoke a decisive response.

UK to send Ukraine thousands more missiles

The United Kingdom is giving Ukraine 6,000 more missiles, including anti-tank and high-explosive weaponry, as well as 25 million pounds ($33m) to help Kyiv pay its military and police forces.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson stated the UK “will work with our allies to step up military and economic support to Ukraine, strengthening their defenses as they turn the tide in this fight”.

The UK has already sent more than 4,000 anti-tank weapons to Ukraine.

The United Kingdom is set to announce a “major new military support package” for Ukraine at Thursday’s NATO and the G7 leaders’ meetings.

The support package will include 6,000 missiles, consisting of anti-tank and high explosive weapons, and £25 million (33 million $USD) in financial backing for the Ukrainian military, according to a Downing Street press release on Wednesday.

“This more than doubles the defensive lethal aid provided to date to more than 10,000 missiles, and comes on top of the £400 million (528 million $USD) the UK has committed in humanitarian and economic aid for the crisis,” the release read.

Germany to send 2,000 more anti-tank weapons to Ukraine

Germany will send 2,000 additional anti-tank weapons to Ukraine to help it repel the Russian invasion, a parliamentary source tells AFP.

The Ukrainian forces have already received 1,000 anti-tank weapons and 500 Stinger-type surface-to-air missile launchers from the Bundeswehr, the German army.

Germany has also provided around 500 Strela surface-to-air missiles out of 2,700 promised.

The parliamentary source, who wished to remain anonymous, says the 2,000 additional anti-tank weapons will be sent to Ukraine, confirming information circulating in the German media.

Germany had been reluctant to send weapons to Ukraine as Russian troops massed at its border last year. But Chancellor Olaf Scholz changed that policy following the start of the Russian invasion last month.

Russia’s communications regulator has blocked Google News

Russia’s communications regulator has blocked Alphabet’s Google News, accusing it of allowing access to what it calls fake material about the country’s military operation in Ukraine, the Interfax news agency reported.

Nearly 1,000 residential buildings have been destroyed in Kharkiv

About 1,000 residential buildings have been destroyed in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, Mayor Ihor Terehov claimed.

The city, which is regarded as a key target for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invading forces and has sustained weeks of heavy assault, sits just 30 kilometers (about 18 miles) from the Russian border.

Terehov revealed the extent of the damage done, reporting a total of 1,143 buildings destroyed by Russian fire, of which 998 were residential buildings.

Secretary-General: NATO won’t send troops to Ukraine

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization won’t send troops to Ukraine, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told a news conference in Brussels, commenting on a proposal by Poland for the alliance to send peacekeeping troops there.

“NATO is not part of the conflict <…> it provides support to Ukraine but isn’t part of the conflict,” he said, adding, “NATO will not send the troops into Ukraine.”

“It is extremely important to provide support to Ukraine,” he continued, noting, “But at the same time, it is also extremely important to prevent this conflict becoming a full-fledged war between NATO and Russia.”

In addition, the secretary-general stated NATO continues to rule out the prospect of establishing a no-fly area over Ukraine because that would mean a war with Russia.

The establishment of a no-fly zone would mean NATO having to “be ready to shoot down Russian planes,” Stoltenberg continued.

Biden urges governors to shore up defenses in face of potential Russian hacking threat

President Joe Biden has asked the governors of all 50 US states and the mayor of the District of Columbia to bolster the cybersecurity of state computer systems and critical infrastructure in the face of potential Russian hacking threats.

“[T]here are things that only you as governor can do to secure your state’s computer systems, your critical infrastructure, your citizens, and through those efforts, our Nation,” Biden wrote in a March 18 letter to the governors and mayor reviewed by CNN.

Biden reiterated in the letter that “we must prepare for any contingency, including cyber attacks on our homeland” from Russia.

Renault suspends business in Russia

French car manufacturer Renault has announced that it is suspending production in its Moscow factory, after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused it of “sponsoring murder” by continuing to operate in the country.

In a statement released on Wednesday evening, the company said: “Renault Group activities in its manufacturing plant in Moscow are suspended as of today.

“Regarding its stake in AVTOVAZ, Renault Group is assessing the available options, taking into account the current environment, while acting responsibly towards its 45,000 employees in Russia,” it added.

“Renault Group reminds that it already implements the necessary measures to comply with international sanctions,” it continued.

While addressing the French parliament via video link, Zelensky stated companies like Renault who continued to operate in Russia were “financing the murder of children and women”.

Russia bans Google in retaliation for ad block

Russia has blocked access to Google News in retaliation for the company’s earlier announcement that they would ban ad payments to websites and YouTube videos that dismiss or condone the war in Ukraine.

The Kremlin accused Google of spreading false information about the conflict, with the request for the ban coming at the request of Russia’s Prosecutor-General’s Office, according to the Interfax news agency.

The office announced the search engine “provided access to numerous publications and materials containing unreliable socially significant information about the course of a special military operation on the territory of Ukraine”.

Google joins multiple English language websites, including Facebook and Instagram, in being blocked in Russia, as the government seeks to clamp down on dissidence.

Russia labels US cyber attack warnings ‘absurd’

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov has criticised US claims that Russia is planning to carry out cyber attacks on the country in response to Western sanctions.

“These accusations against us are absurd,” he said in a statement.

President Joe Biden stated on Monday that American businesses should immediately strengthen their cyber defences due to the risk of Russian attacks.

Syromolotov called the warning a “new outburst of Russophobia against the backdrop of the situation in Ukraine”.

US & European officials held “intense back and forth” on Russian energy dependence

US and European officials have held an “intense back and forth” on reducing dependence on Russian energy in the lead-up to emergency summits in Brussels this week, the White House said.

US national security adviser Jake Sullivan stated the matter would be a “substantial topic of conversation” among US President Joe Biden and other leaders at G7 and EU summits Thursday, and was a “major priority” for them.

Sullivan added leaders have weighed a “practical roadmap” for ending European dependence on Russian oil and natural gas, and that Biden would have more to say on the matter on Friday.

He noted the US would look to increase supplies of liquified natural gas in Europe in the short-term, though did not spell out specifics of a plan.